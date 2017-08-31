Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Is

Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass of incredible suit fame, made a startling Gossip Girl admission recently that frankly we’re still not sure how to react to.

Chatting over email to Vanity Fair for the publication’s feature on the show, which turns 10 next month, Ed was asked if he had any “favorite plotlines or memories from filming.”

His reply? “I still am not sure who GG was lol,” he wrote.

Um, Ed, we love you and everything but literally how can you not know who they are after that huge reveal which the entire series was building up to?

Perhaps he was just equally as disappointed as were in it being Dan Humphrey and erased it from his memory, and maybe he too went back and watched the entire series to look out for clues only to realise there are none.

And if you accuse us of spoiling the end for you then don’t even try, because it’s been FIVE YEARS since it aired so you’ve only got yourself to blame.

Sorry, we're just very passionate about Gossip Girl.