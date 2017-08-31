Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Is

We just don't understand how this is a thing.

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 14:04

Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass of incredible suit fame, made a startling Gossip Girl admission recently that frankly we’re still not sure how to react to.

Chatting over email to Vanity Fair for the publication’s feature on the show, which turns 10 next month, Ed was asked if he had any “favorite plotlines or memories from filming.”

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

His reply? “I still am not sure who GG was lol,” he wrote.

Um, Ed, we love you and everything but literally how can you not know who they are after that huge reveal which the entire series was building up to?

Perhaps he was just equally as disappointed as were in it being Dan Humphrey and erased it from his memory, and maybe he too went back and watched the entire series to look out for clues only to realise there are none. 

And if you accuse us of spoiling the end for you then don’t even try, because it’s been FIVE YEARS since it aired so you’ve only got yourself to blame.

Sorry, we're just very passionate about Gossip Girl.

Latest News

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

Harry Styles Announces Live Album With New Version of 'Two Ghosts'

Kendall Jenner Has Been Named The Fashion Icon Of The Decade

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Haters Criticising Her For Buying A Horse While Living In A Hostel

Sam Smith Is Dropping His New Single Any Minute Now

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Get to Know: Kojey Radical

13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Wrote A Song For Her High School Crush

Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Is

Fifth Harmony Are "Sick Of Being Sweet" Behind The Scenes Of 'Angel' Video

Jay-Z Reveals He Wanted To Help Amy Winehouse Before Her Death: 'I Told Her To Stay With Us'

11 Reality Show Reunions That We Were So Here For

Miley Cyrus and Family Take A Trip To Nostalgia In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Would our Geordie Shore radgies rather fight Vicky Pattison or Boss Anna?

Geordie Shore Radgies Reveal Whether They'd Rather Fight Vicky Pattison Or Anna The Boss - EXCLUSIVE

TOWIE's James Argent Reveals He's Set To Undergo A £6500 Nose Job

12 Things You’ll Understand If You’re Funnier Online Than IRL

TOWIE's Megan McKenna Faces Harsh Rejection In Her Upcoming Reality Show

This Harry Potter Inspired Liquid Eyeliner Is Every Muggle's Dream

Does This Mean Cheryl Will Never Ever Return To The X Factor?

More From Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick Still Doesn’t Know Who Gossip Girl Is

Mo Farah, Ed Westwick, Jamie Dornan Are Just Some Of The Celebs Playing At The Game 4 Grenfell Charity Match, And We Need A Ticket

Miley Cyrus' Twitter Rant At Perez Hilton

K-Stew 'Jealous' Of R-Pattz' Agent?

Gossip Girl Hunk 'Wants To Date Cheryl Cole'

Robert Pattinson Voted World's Sexiest Man

Ed Westwick Wants Cheryl For Gossip Girl

We Love Gossip Girl!

Ed Westwick’s Gay Kiss?

Trending Articles

Stephen Bear Had The Best Response To Claims He’s ‘Controlling’ Charlotte Crosby

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Haters Criticising Her For Buying A Horse While Living In A Hostel

Would our Geordie Shore radgies rather fight Vicky Pattison or Boss Anna?

Geordie Shore Radgies Reveal Whether They'd Rather Fight Vicky Pattison Or Anna The Boss - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson And Nathan Henry Think ‘It Would Make Sense’ For Gaz Beadle To Quit Geordie Shore

Liam Payne Shares Rare Image Of Son Bear As He Rings In His 24th Birthday

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Celebrity

11 Reality Show Reunions That We Were So Here For

Geordie Shore Fans Praise Abbie Holborn As She Enters The House As A Full Time Family Member

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute