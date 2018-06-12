Is Elijah Wood's Newest Role in This Horror Game his Most Terrifying Yet?

Elijah Wood popped up at Ubisoft's E3 conference to tell us more more terrifying details of his upcoming horror game, Transference.

SpectreVision / Ubisoft

Transference is a described as psychological thriller that promises to bridge the gap between movies and games as you explore a man's digitally recreated memories. It's said that the game will look and feel like a movie, but play like a video game.

"Plunge into the experiment of a troubled scientist, a corrupted digital simulation of his family formed using their collective brain data," says SpectreVision, the team that's working with Ubisoft to bring this game to live. "Shift between the three perspectives of a family and unravel the mystery hiding in this mind-bending psychological thriller…"

"Experience the limits of techno-psychology and escape a maze-like puzzle concealing a corrupted truth. Get projected into the digital consciousness of troubled case subjects and maybe you will influence their fate."

Transference is coming to HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PC, and Xbox One later this year. Yes, that means this will also be available to play in VR. Yes, we're already terrified.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx