Ellen Page

Ellen Page Stars In Creepy First Trailer For The Flatliners Remake

Flatliners follows Page’s medical student as she attempts to uncover the secrets of the afterlife by, um, dying. But only briefly, obvs.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 14:35

It’s a good day to die! That’s right, the first trailer has finally dropped for the long-awaited Flatliners remake, in which Ellen Page and James Norton experiment with some brief trips into the hereafter…

Based on the cult ‘90s movie that starred Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon, Flatliners follows Page’s medical student as she attempts to uncover the secrets of the afterlife by, um, dying. But only briefly, obvs. A quick blast from the ECG and she’s back in the land of the living again!

However, subjecting the body to repeated artificial “deaths” takes its toll, especially when it turns out that Page and friends seem to have brought something back with them from the other side. Check out the new trailer, below…

FLATLINERS - Official Trailer (HD)

Ok so it looks like it gets a teensy bit horror-movie-by-numbers in places, but it’s still a cool concept. And Brit telly star James Norton is due a big Hollywood breakout. Let’s hope this is his ticket to the A-List.

Directed by Niels Arden Oplev and featuring Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev and a cameo from Kiefer Sutherland, Flatliners will open in the UK on 29 September 2017.​

