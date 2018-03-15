Elton John

Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More Star on Elton John's New Album

Elton John is a legend. Ever since he debuted in 1969 he's released game-changing music that's helped shape the landscape of the charts and made its way into the hearts of millions of people around to world. Not only that but he's inspired so many artists today.

So much so that he is releasing a new album this April in which stars including Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus re-interpret his hits.

WATCH ELTON JOHN'S 'SORRY SEEMS TO BE THE HARDEST WORD' VIDEO HERE...

THIS IS HAPPENING. WE ARE GETTING A NEW ELTON JOHN ALBUM WITH DEMI, MILEY AND SO MANY MORE ON IT.

Elton began teasing the upcoming project last night on Twitter. He then confirmed this morning that the LP will be called Revamp and star everyone from P!nk and Mary J. Blige to Lady Gaga and Alessia Cara, as well as Demi and Miley, all covering his classics.

The record comes out on April 6th this year and we can't wait to hear it. There is no doubt that these renditions will be magic.

Speaking about the project, which will feature some of the biggest songs written by Elton and his long-term collaborator Bernie Taupin, Elton revealed: “'It's always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it."

He then added that he and Bernie are: "thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs reach new audiences."

The superstar also went on to mention: "We're humbled and thank them all for their generosity.” This is all so exciting.

We cannot wait to hear Revamp next month.

Check out the full Revamp tracklist below...

1. Bennie And The Jets  / Elton John, P!nk and Logic
2. We All Fall In Love Sometimes / Coldplay
3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues / Alessia Cara
4. Candle In The Wind (2018 Version) / Ed Sheeran
5. Tiny Dancer / Florence +The Machine
6. Someone Saved My Life Tonight / Mumford & Sons
7. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word / Mary J. Blige
8. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart / Q-Tip featuring Demi Lovato
9. Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters / The Killers
10. Daniel / Sam Smith
11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me / Miley Cyrus
12. Your Song / Lady Gaga
13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road / Queens of the Stone Age

Words: Sam Prance

