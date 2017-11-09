EMA

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

Wherever you are, there’s a way to see what’s going down at the SSE Arena, Wembley this Sunday…

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 14:34

This Sunday 12th November Rita Ora hosts the 2017 MTV EMA at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London! On the night there’s going to be incredible performances from Demi Lovato, The Killers, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, French Montana, Travis Scott, Clean Bandit, plus many more special guests, and here’s how you can watch it…

View the lyrics
Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)
Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun
Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Some place where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Truth comes out when we're blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)
Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now
The good, and the bad, in the end
'Cause I can take it (I can take it)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere
Oh anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Writer(s): Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Alessandro Lindblad, Nolan Lambroza, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Watch It On TV

If you like your telly on telly, you’ll be able to watch all the action on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134) and MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310). Our coverage from the Red Carpet kicks off from 7pm before the main show gets underway at 8pm.

And, to get you even closer to the action, Sky Q* customers will be able to watch the EMAs in Ultra High Definition for the very first time!

*Sky Q 2TB box, Sky Q Multiscreen & UHD ready TV required

Watch It Online

Not at home on Sunday? Once again MTVEMA.com will be live streaming the EMAs beginning at 7pm with the Red Carpet Show, with the main show following straight after.

We’re pleased to announce the return of the Backstage Show too which will give online viewers an exclusive window to what’s going on behind the scenes as it happens!

Watch It On The MTV Play App

Our newly launched free to download MTV Play mobile app will allow you to live stream the show right to your phone!

Already hosting an array of MTV content from shows including Catfish, Geordie Shore, Teen Mom and Ex on the Beach, MTV Play will start streaming the 2017 MTV EMAs from 7pm on the night beginning with the Red Carpet show and following with the main show.

iOS users can download the app here.

Android users can download the app here.

Watch It In VR On The Official MTV EMA App!

With the MTV EMA app you get your EMA newsfeed, photo galleries, 360/VR videos, nominee profiles and voting all in one place. The app also comes with a set of custom EMA stickers that you can download and send to your friends!

This year the app will include AR features for the first time. The custom AR elements, which will be unlocked on EMA night, will make watching the show on the app an extra special experience.

iOS users can download the app here.

Android users can download the app here.

Watch on Facebook 

If you love adding your own live commentary and experiencing the night with other fans from around the world, then watching on Facebook is for you. The MTV EMA Facebook page, facebook.com/MTVEMA, will be live streaming from the red carpet and the backstage show. Keep your eye on the page for the exclusive live streams from the red carpet. Tune in again during the show’s commercial breaks when the MTV EMA Facebook will be live streaming interviews with the night’s stars backstage.   

Via Our EMA Social Squad!

Repping multiple countries, our social squad will be EVERYWHERE. 

Madison Beer, Hugo Gloss, Bontle Modiselle, Sophie Kasaei, Charlotte Crosby, Marcel aka KsFreak, and Manuel "Krappi" Krappinger will all be on the ground covering this year's EMA festivities on social media as the show's official social squad. 

Be sure to follow the social squad's personal accounts for their exclusive coverage of the events leading up to the show, the red carpet, the backstage scene and everything else happening at the EMA.  

Latest News

Nick Jonas performs during MTV TRL Presents Lil Uzi Vertat MTV Studios on October 4, 2017 in New York City

Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Have A Christmas Duet Coming

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

Drake Performs New Song Live In New Zealand

Suicide Squad

The Rock Could Join Suicide Squad 2

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square All You Need To Know Event Information

Eminem performing at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards

Eminem Teases New Single 'Walk On Water'

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow Looks Totally Different After Dramatic Makeover

Selena Gomez Reveals That She Is a Cardi B and Camila Cabello Stan

Ed Sheeran in the &#039;Perfect&#039; music video

Ed Sheeran Releases Heartbreakingly Sweet ‘Perfect’ Video

MTV Music Week 2017: Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Love For Chicken Nuggets

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Performs 'Wolves' and 'It Ain't Me' For The First Time

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn And Her Mum Get Mistaken For Strippers

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Brands Casey Johnson A 'D*ckhead' After He Confesses To Kissing Another Girl On His Date

Harry Potter

A Harry Potter Game Just Like Pokemon Go Is Coming

write_around_nav.jpg

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 4 Need To Be Seen RN!

Facebook Urge Users To Upload Their Nude Photos To Fight Revenge Porn

Niall Horan Just Signed With Wilhelmina Model Agency

More From EMA

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

MTV Music Week 2017: Becca Dudley Kick-Starts House Of MTV With Tinie Tempah And Will Heard

2017 MTV EMA

Win Tickets To The 2017 EMA With Our Giant Award Statue Selfie Competition

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

2017 EMA Performers and Presenters

2017 EMA: Liam Payne, Travis Scott, French Montana, Clean Bandit To Perform!

Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah Joins MTV Music Week London As Our Third Official Ambassador

Charlie Sloth Hosts The Return Of Yo! MTV Raps For MTV Music Week

Biffy Clyro To Play Exclusive MTV Unplugged Show As Part Of MTV Music Week!

Win Tickets To The 2017 MTV EMA With MTV TRAX!

Win Tickets To The 2017 MTV EMA & A London Getaway With MTV TRAX!

MTV News - 2017 EMA Performers Announced
MTV News

2017 EMA: Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Stormzy & More Announced To Perform! | MTV News

Rita Ora Will Host the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

The 2017 MTV EMA Ticket Ballot Is Now Open!

Trending Articles

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Literally Rock Solid Abs As She Reveals She Wants To Start Again

Sophie Kasaei Approves Of Charlotte Crosby's Sleepover With This Geordie Shore Castmate

Charlotte Crosby Strips Butt Naked And Jiggles Her Phenomenal Peach In NSFW Video

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Chloe Ferry Dials Up The Temperature In This Seriously Revealing Lace Bodysuit

Charlotte Crosby, Lauren Conrad, Kim Kardashian homes
Celebrity

This Is How Much Reality Stars Mega Homes Actually Cost: Ranked

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Finally Confirms What The Heck Is Going On With Stephen Bear

Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?