2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

This Sunday 12th November Rita Ora hosts the 2017 MTV EMA at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London! On the night there’s going to be incredible performances from Demi Lovato, The Killers, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, French Montana, Travis Scott, Clean Bandit, plus many more special guests, and here’s how you can watch it…

Watch It On TV

If you like your telly on telly, you’ll be able to watch all the action on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134) and MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310). Our coverage from the Red Carpet kicks off from 7pm before the main show gets underway at 8pm.

And, to get you even closer to the action, Sky Q* customers will be able to watch the EMAs in Ultra High Definition for the very first time!

*Sky Q 2TB box, Sky Q Multiscreen & UHD ready TV required

Watch It Online

Not at home on Sunday? Once again MTVEMA.com will be live streaming the EMAs beginning at 7pm with the Red Carpet Show, with the main show following straight after.

We’re pleased to announce the return of the Backstage Show too which will give online viewers an exclusive window to what’s going on behind the scenes as it happens!

Watch It On The MTV Play App

Our newly launched free to download MTV Play mobile app will allow you to live stream the show right to your phone!

Already hosting an array of MTV content from shows including Catfish, Geordie Shore, Teen Mom and Ex on the Beach, MTV Play will start streaming the 2017 MTV EMAs from 7pm on the night beginning with the Red Carpet show and following with the main show.

iOS users can download the app here.

Android users can download the app here.

Watch It In VR On The Official MTV EMA App!

With the MTV EMA app you get your EMA newsfeed, photo galleries, 360/VR videos, nominee profiles and voting all in one place. The app also comes with a set of custom EMA stickers that you can download and send to your friends!

This year the app will include AR features for the first time. The custom AR elements, which will be unlocked on EMA night, will make watching the show on the app an extra special experience.

iOS users can download the app here.

Android users can download the app here.

Watch on Facebook

If you love adding your own live commentary and experiencing the night with other fans from around the world, then watching on Facebook is for you. The MTV EMA Facebook page, facebook.com/MTVEMA, will be live streaming from the red carpet and the backstage show. Keep your eye on the page for the exclusive live streams from the red carpet. Tune in again during the show’s commercial breaks when the MTV EMA Facebook will be live streaming interviews with the night’s stars backstage.

Via Our EMA Social Squad!

Repping multiple countries, our social squad will be EVERYWHERE.

Madison Beer, Hugo Gloss, Bontle Modiselle, Sophie Kasaei, Charlotte Crosby, Marcel aka KsFreak, and Manuel "Krappi" Krappinger will all be on the ground covering this year's EMA festivities on social media as the show's official social squad.

Be sure to follow the social squad's personal accounts for their exclusive coverage of the events leading up to the show, the red carpet, the backstage scene and everything else happening at the EMA.