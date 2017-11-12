2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Rules With 4 Awards! Here's The Full Winners List

Shawn Mendes proved victorious at the 2017 MTV EMA tonight winning four out of five of the awards he was nominated for taking home Best Artist, Biggest Fans, Best Canadian Act and Best Song for 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'. Camila Cabello was the only artist to end his winning streak, bagging the Best Pop title from under him.

If you hadn't already fallen for the Canadian after his incredible performance of TNHMB, he revealed after winning Best Artist that he'd brought his nan along to the ceremony with him!

Elsewhere at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, Kendrick Lamar's 'HUMBLE.' won Best Video, Dua Lipa took home Best Look, Ed Sheeran won Best Live and Eminem took home Best Hip Hop.

Meanwhile on the backstage show, Becca Dudley introduced the first-ever MTV EMA Power Of Music Award honouring the charitable efforts of the all-star artists behind the Grenfell Tower tragedy charity single 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'. Stormzy, after his stormin' performance of 'Big For Your Boots,' was also awarded the regional Worldwide Act winner voted by an international panel of music execs.

Jared Leto also introduced the 'biggest' and 'baddest' band in the world, U2 who picked up this year's Global Icon award.

During the night, expertly hosted by Rita Ora, the night saw fire performances from Eminem, Demi Lovato, The Killers, Kesha, Liam Payne, Travis Scott, French Montana & Swae Lee, Rita Ora, Clean Bandit and more. Check out MTVEMA.com now for everything you misse

Full 2017 MTV EMA Winners List:

GLOBAL ICON

U2

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes - There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back ***WINNER!!***

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters - Run

Katy Perry - Bon Appétit ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. ***WINNER!!***

KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes ***WINNER!!***

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN ***WINNER!!***

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa ***WINNER!!***

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello ***WINNER!!***

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran ***WINNER!!***

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta ***WINNER!!***

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay ***WINNER!!***

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem ***WINNER!!***

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars ***WINNER!!***

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes ***WINNER!!***

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld ***WINNER!!***

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag'n'Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017 ***WINNER!!***

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Little Mix

Louis Tomlinson ***WINNER!!***

Dua Lipa

Stormzy

Ed Sheeran

POWER OF MUSIC AWARD

Artists For Grenfell

WORLDWIDE ACT WINNERS

Lil’ Kleine - The Netherlands

C. Tangana – Spain

BABYMETAL – Japan

ALMA – Finland

DaVido – Nigeria

Stormzy - UK & Ireland

Lali - Argentina

