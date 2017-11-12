2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Rules With 4 Awards! Here's The Full Winners List
Camila Cabello, Eminem, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and more all took home EMAs at the bash in London. Check out the full winners list here...
Shawn Mendes proved victorious at the 2017 MTV EMA tonight winning four out of five of the awards he was nominated for taking home Best Artist, Biggest Fans, Best Canadian Act and Best Song for 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'. Camila Cabello was the only artist to end his winning streak, bagging the Best Pop title from under him.
If you hadn't already fallen for the Canadian after his incredible performance of TNHMB, he revealed after winning Best Artist that he'd brought his nan along to the ceremony with him!
Elsewhere at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, Kendrick Lamar's 'HUMBLE.' won Best Video, Dua Lipa took home Best Look, Ed Sheeran won Best Live and Eminem took home Best Hip Hop.
Meanwhile on the backstage show, Becca Dudley introduced the first-ever MTV EMA Power Of Music Award honouring the charitable efforts of the all-star artists behind the Grenfell Tower tragedy charity single 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'. Stormzy, after his stormin' performance of 'Big For Your Boots,' was also awarded the regional Worldwide Act winner voted by an international panel of music execs.
Jared Leto also introduced the 'biggest' and 'baddest' band in the world, U2 who picked up this year's Global Icon award.
During the night, expertly hosted by Rita Ora, the night saw fire performances from Eminem, Demi Lovato, The Killers, Kesha, Liam Payne, Travis Scott, French Montana & Swae Lee, Rita Ora, Clean Bandit and more. Check out MTVEMA.com now for everything you misse
Full 2017 MTV EMA Winners List:
GLOBAL ICON
U2
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes - There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back ***WINNER!!***
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters - Run
Katy Perry - Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. ***WINNER!!***
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes ***WINNER!!***
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN ***WINNER!!***
BEST NEW
Dua Lipa ***WINNER!!***
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag‘n’Bone Man
BEST POP
Camila Cabello ***WINNER!!***
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran ***WINNER!!***
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta ***WINNER!!***
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
Coldplay ***WINNER!!***
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem ***WINNER!!***
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars ***WINNER!!***
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes ***WINNER!!***
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld ***WINNER!!***
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag'n'Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017 ***WINNER!!***
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Little Mix
Louis Tomlinson ***WINNER!!***
Dua Lipa
Stormzy
Ed Sheeran
POWER OF MUSIC AWARD
Artists For Grenfell
WORLDWIDE ACT WINNERS
Lil’ Kleine - The Netherlands
C. Tangana – Spain
BABYMETAL – Japan
ALMA – Finland
DaVido – Nigeria
Stormzy - UK & Ireland
Lali - Argentina
Missed the 2017 MTV EMA? Watch it again Monday 13th November 7pm on MTV.
