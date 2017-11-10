2017 EMA: Guess Who’s Back…Eminem Will Perform This Sunday!

We have THE BEST news! Eminem is set to return to the MTV EMA stage this Sunday in Wembley, four years since his last appearance to perform his brand new single 'Walk On Water'.

This marks Eminem's fourth EMA performance as he returns to the show in London, following his surprise performances of ‘Berzerk’ and ‘Rap God’ that dominated the night at the 2013 MTV EMAs in Amsterdam.

Let’s remind ourselves of that epic moment…

There, he was honored with the night’s esteemed Global Icon Award and also took home the title for Best Hip Hop artist.

This year he’s nominated for two categories at the 2017 MTV EMAs: Best Hip Hop and Best Live.

Credit: Brian Kelly

Eminem joins a star-studded performer lineup including Global Icon honorees U2, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello, Kesha, The Killers, Stormzy, Travis Scott, French Montana, David Guetta and Clean Bandit with featured artists Zara Larsson, Anne-Marie and Julia Michaels, and this year’s 2017 MTV EMA host Rita Ora, who will be performing her highly-anticipated new single.

James Bay, Jared Leto, Daya, Natalie Dormer, Madison Beer and Sabrina Carpenter will present awards at the show.

The 2017 MTV EMA will broadcast from the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 12th November on MTV UK.

