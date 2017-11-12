EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

From Charlotte Crosby looking like an absolute bae to Camila Cabello ready to hit the catwalk, check out the best dressed lot on planet earth...

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 19:20

The time has finally come to ooh and ahh over the 2017 MTV EMA best dressed bunch, and honestly you are in for a treat.

Taking place in our very own capital city of London, all of the music and entertainment industry’s most famous faces are ditching their Sunday night routine to watch what will no doubt be a beyond memorable show, and we could not be more grateful.

But before all that, why not check out the REAL cost of celebrity surgery >>>

Whether it’s Charlotte Crosby looking effortlessly elegant in a simple nude number or The Vamps looking all suave in their fancy suits, we’d quite like one of everything please.

So sit back, make a quick cup of tea and check out this lot before the big show begins….

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

  • Who knew a black two piece could be so freakin' cute? Charli XCX did, THAT'S WHO...
    1 of 14
  • Camila Cabello set the bar higher than high with her princess gown, so good luck following that everyone...
    2 of 14
  • Vicky Pattison is an actual sensation in this futuristic cut-out situation that looks as though it was made for her...
    3 of 14
  • He may be dressed like a tangerine but luckily for everyone Liam Payne can of course pull this orange bomber off...
    4 of 14
  • Becca Dudley is making sure all eyes are on her with this super fun glam playsuit...
    5 of 14
  • There's our girl! Charlotte Crosby kept things simple in a strapless nude number and yes we're obsessed with it and her...
    6 of 14
  • Oh hi super suave Clean Bandit, how are ya? We didn't know we needed to see a guy in a huge fur coat but now we have we're thrilled...
    7 of 14
  • Ella Eyre rocks a brave two piece in the freezing November weather but it's a sacrifice that was def worth it...
    8 of 14
  • The Vamps thought they'd try out this whole suit thing and you know what? They should wear them every day...
    9 of 14
  • Maya Jama is single handedly bringing back these dresses, proving they're just made for a red carpet...
    10 of 14
  • Stomzy didn't follow in his girlfriend Maya's footsteps, but he did bring out his fanciest white coat for the event...
    11 of 14
  • Krept and Konan clearly got the suave memo because they are the definition of the fire emoji rn...
    12 of 14
  • Madison Beer representing the US in a classic LBD...
    13 of 14
  • Say hiya to the MTV It girls! Leomie Anderson, Caroline Daur, Cindy Kimberly, Monica Geuze and Sofia Reyes are flying the MTV flag with pride...
    14 of 14

Latest News

Stefflon Don

2017 MTV EMA: Stefflon Don Owns the Red Carpet with Incredible 'Hurtin' Me' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Is Stuck In The Ladies' Loo At The MTV EMAs

Madelaine Ptesch Riverdale Cheryl Blossom

Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Talks About That Unsettling Date Rape Scene

Kylie Jenner's Fans Are Convinced She Is Engaged

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things Instagram

Drake And Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Posed For Instagram And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Harry Styles

It Seems There Is A Lot To Be Discussed About Harry Styles' X Factor Outfit

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Spice Girls Are Set To Reform In 2018 - With All FIVE Returning

Geordie Shore And TOWIE Collide In Epic Night Out For Sophie Kasaei's Birthday

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Shares Sizzling Selfies As She Hits The Gym Ahead Of The MTV EMAs

Murder On The Orient Express

Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express Play Would You Rather!

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Nathan Henry is trying to steal Chloe Ferry&#039;s new boyfriend Sam Gowland

Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian saw a Katy Perry concert on the day Taylor Swift released Reputation

Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

Kylie Jenner gives make-up fans a looks at her Christmas collection

Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Kylie Cosmetics Christmas Collection

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Taylor Swift has written a poem explaining why she took a break from fame

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Took Time Away From Fame In Emosh New Poem

Jemma Lucy launches a new dating site with a very NSFW video

Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

More From EMA

Stefflon Don

2017 MTV EMA: Stefflon Don Owns the Red Carpet with Incredible 'Hurtin' Me' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Is Stuck In The Ladies' Loo At The MTV EMAs

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

MTV News

Eminem Returns To The MTV EMA Stage For The First Time In Four Years | MTV News

Eminem 2017

2017 EMA: Guess Who’s Back…Eminem Will Perform This Sunday!

MTV Music Week

Jonas Blue Talks Liam Payne & Sabrina Carpenter Collabs | MTV News

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

MTV Music Week 2017: Becca Dudley Kick-Starts House Of MTV With Tinie Tempah And Will Heard

2017 MTV EMA

Win Tickets To The 2017 EMA With Our Giant Award Statue Selfie Competition

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood

Charlotte Crosby Is Doing Just ‘Great’ Since Stephen Bear Break Up Says Olivia Attwood

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square All You Need To Know Event Information