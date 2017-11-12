2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

The time has finally come to ooh and ahh over the 2017 MTV EMA best dressed bunch, and honestly you are in for a treat.

Taking place in our very own capital city of London, all of the music and entertainment industry’s most famous faces are ditching their Sunday night routine to watch what will no doubt be a beyond memorable show, and we could not be more grateful.

Whether it’s Charlotte Crosby looking effortlessly elegant in a simple nude number or The Vamps looking all suave in their fancy suits, we’d quite like one of everything please.

So sit back, make a quick cup of tea and check out this lot before the big show begins….