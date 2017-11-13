EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Camila Cabello Reveals That She's a Massive Stormzy Fan

We need these two to work together...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 11:24

We're still recovering from the EMAs last night. From Rita Ora's hosting to Shawn Mendes' heartfelt acceptance speeches, the entire show was brilliant. Not only that but Camila Cabello and Stormzy gave two of the standout performances of the night.

And Camila Cabello just revealed that she's an enormous Stormzy fan just like the rest of us.

View the lyrics
Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh

(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in
(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without
(You) I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in
(June) And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. CAMILA CABELLO STANS STORMZY AS MUCH AS WE DO!

The MTV EMA award winner took to Twitter after last night's show to not only tweet about her amazing performance but also to give a special shout out to one of our favourite rappers: "btw i love u [Stormzy], i'm such a fan!!!!! so SO happy i got to meet u".

Omg. This is too cute for words. We wonder what Camila's favourite Stormzy song is.

Sharing the love, the 'Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2' star retweeted the compliment.

Camila performed 'Havana' last night with a Chicago inspired set. It was without a doubt the biggest performance of her career to date. Meanwhile, Stormzy gave an incredible rendition of 'Big for Your Boots' entering the arena on top of a police car.

There's no denying that both of these artists are superstars worthy of the EMAs.

Getty Images

Finger crossed that this mutual love leads to a collaboration.

Imagine if Stormzy featured on Camila's next single!

Words: Sam Prance

