2017 MTV EMA: Camila Cabello Reveals That She's a Massive Stormzy Fan

We're still recovering from the EMAs last night. From Rita Ora's hosting to Shawn Mendes' heartfelt acceptance speeches, the entire show was brilliant. Not only that but Camila Cabello and Stormzy gave two of the standout performances of the night.

And Camila Cabello just revealed that she's an enormous Stormzy fan just like the rest of us.

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. CAMILA CABELLO STANS STORMZY AS MUCH AS WE DO!

The MTV EMA award winner took to Twitter after last night's show to not only tweet about her amazing performance but also to give a special shout out to one of our favourite rappers: "btw i love u [Stormzy], i'm such a fan!!!!! so SO happy i got to meet u".

Omg. This is too cute for words. We wonder what Camila's favourite Stormzy song is.

btw i love u @Stormzy1 , i'm such a fan!!!!! so SO happy i got to meet u 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🦋🦋💕💕💕💕 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 12, 2017

Sharing the love, the 'Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2' star retweeted the compliment.

Camila performed 'Havana' last night with a Chicago inspired set. It was without a doubt the biggest performance of her career to date. Meanwhile, Stormzy gave an incredible rendition of 'Big for Your Boots' entering the arena on top of a police car.

There's no denying that both of these artists are superstars worthy of the EMAs.

Getty Images

Finger crossed that this mutual love leads to a collaboration.

Imagine if Stormzy featured on Camila's next single!

Words: Sam Prance

