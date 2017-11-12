2017 MTV EMA: Clean Bandit Bring The House Down With Sensational Medley

Clean Bandit formed a super-group for their brilliant performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs.

The 'Rather Be' hitmakers mashed up the mega-hits of their anticipated second album for one insane medley with the help of Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels and Anne-Marie.

With 'Symphony', 'I Miss You' and 'Rockabye', the performance was a relentless banger-thon that lit up the awards show in the most effortless style.

View the lyrics I know you're out in Cabo

Hanging with your brother

Wishin' that I was your bottle

So I could be close to your lips again

I know you didn't call your parents

And tell 'em that we ended

'Cause you know that they'd be offended

Did you not want to tell 'em it's the end



And I know we're not supposed to talk

But I'm getting ahead of myself

I get scared when you're not

'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else

I guess that it is gone

And I just keep lying to myself

I can't believe it



I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now



You weren't a fan of pictures

So I hardly ever took 'em

Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom

So that way I can't forget your skin

So I saved all the texts

All of the best over the years

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Or was



And I know we're not supposed to talk

But I'm getting ahead of myself

I get scared when you're not

'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else

I guess that it is gone

And I just keep lying to myself

I can't believe it



I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now



So I saved all the texts

All of the best over the years

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex

Minus the tears

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Or was

'Cause I...



I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now

I can't help it, I just–

Though I'm tryin' not to right now

Writer(s): Grace Elizabeth Chatto, Jack Robert Patterson, Julia Michaels

The trio were joined by Zara to start with their number one single 'Symphony' before Julia took to the elevated stage to perform their current single 'I Miss You'.

Both singers sounded absolutely incredible, as did Anne-Marie who arrived on stage last to finish up the medley with the ultra-banger that is 'Rockabye'.

Earlier on the red carpet, Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto described the theme of the performance as "girl power" and she definitely wasn't lying.

All three pop queens came together for the dance-pop anthem and one huge dose of girl power - and we loved it!

Sans Sean Paul, they rocked the stage singing the number one hit that took over the UK last winter, proving it still goes off as much as it did 11 months ago.

Now can we get these three singers on a new song, Clean Bandit?

Words: Ross McNeilage

