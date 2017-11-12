EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Clean Bandit Bring The House Down With Sensational Medley

The British band performed with Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels and Anne-Marie...

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 23:08

Clean Bandit formed a super-group for their brilliant performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs.

The 'Rather Be' hitmakers mashed up the mega-hits of their anticipated second album for one insane medley with the help of Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels and Anne-Marie.

With 'Symphony', 'I Miss You' and 'Rockabye', the performance was a relentless banger-thon that lit up the awards show in the most effortless style.

View the lyrics
I know you're out in Cabo
Hanging with your brother
Wishin' that I was your bottle
So I could be close to your lips again
I know you didn't call your parents
And tell 'em that we ended
'Cause you know that they'd be offended
Did you not want to tell 'em it's the end

And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now

You weren't a fan of pictures
So I hardly ever took 'em
Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom
So that way I can't forget your skin
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was

And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now

So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex
Minus the tears
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
'Cause I...

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Writer(s): Grace Elizabeth Chatto, Jack Robert Patterson, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The trio were joined by Zara to start with their number one single 'Symphony' before Julia took to the elevated stage to perform their current single 'I Miss You'.

Both singers sounded absolutely incredible, as did Anne-Marie who arrived on stage last to finish up the medley with the ultra-banger that is 'Rockabye'.

Getty Images

Earlier on the red carpet, Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto described the theme of the performance as "girl power" and she definitely wasn't lying.

All three pop queens came together for the dance-pop anthem and one huge dose of girl power - and we loved it!

Getty Images

Sans Sean Paul, they rocked the stage singing the number one hit that took over the UK last winter, proving it still goes off as much as it did 11 months ago.

Now can we get these three singers on a new song, Clean Bandit?

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

2017 MTV EMA: Best Red Carpet Hair And Beauty Looks

  • Sophie Kasaei and her shimmer highlighter are a match made in makeup heaven...
    1 of 12
  • Ella Eyre needs to become the official spokesperson for liquid eyeliner STAT...
    2 of 12
  • We can't wait to try (and no doubt fail) at recreating Camila Cabello's cute beehive ponytail...
    3 of 12
  • We have no words as to how much we love Maya Jama's entire beauty look...
    4 of 12
  • Anne-Marie tried and most certainly succeeded at the slicked back hair this eve...
    5 of 12
  • The Vamps clearly spent hours trying to get that bedhead hair look and we salute them for it...
    6 of 12
  • Hailey Baldwin's smokey eye is what we aspire our eyes to look like when they're all grown up...
    7 of 12
  • Old Hollywood glamour is what Lana Del Rey does best...
    8 of 12
  • James Bay has chopped all of his hair off and you know what? He looks like a freaking model for it...
    9 of 12
  • Zara Larsson's cute bob is the perf hair inspo for our next haircut...
    10 of 12
  • Demi's super long hair looks like it's come straight from a L'Oreal shampoo advert, it's that glossy...
    11 of 12
  • NBD, it's just Stefflon Don owning the lip-liner trend like she created it...
    12 of 12

More From EMA

EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Who STANs Who?

EMA

2017 MTV EMA: My Name Is… Celebs Tell Us Their Alter Egos

Anne Marie and Zara Larsson perform on stage with Clean Bandit during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.

2017 MTV EMA: Clean Bandit Bring The House Down With Sensational Medley

Demi Lovato performs onstage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in London

2017 MTV EMAs: Show Highlights Gallery

Kesha

2017 MTV EMA: Kesha Wows the EMA Crowd with Stunning Performance of 'Learn to Let Go'

Shawn Mendes sings on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England

2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Steals The Show With 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Rules With 4 Awards! Here's The Full Winners List

2017 MTV EMA: Best Red Carpet Hair And Beauty Looks

French Montana

2017 MTV EMA: French Montana and Swae Lee Deliver a Brilliant Performance of 'Unforgettable'

Demi Lovato performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England

2017 MTV EMA: Demi Lovato Stuns With 'Tell Me You Love Me' Medley

2017 MTV EMA: Best Red Carpet Hair And Beauty Looks

2017 MTV EMA: Louis Tomlinson Wins Best UK & Ireland Act!

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations