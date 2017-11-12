2017 MTV EMA: Clean Bandit Bring The House Down With Sensational Medley
The British band performed with Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels and Anne-Marie...
Clean Bandit formed a super-group for their brilliant performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs.
The 'Rather Be' hitmakers mashed up the mega-hits of their anticipated second album for one insane medley with the help of Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels and Anne-Marie.
With 'Symphony', 'I Miss You' and 'Rockabye', the performance was a relentless banger-thon that lit up the awards show in the most effortless style.
Hanging with your brother
Wishin' that I was your bottle
So I could be close to your lips again
I know you didn't call your parents
And tell 'em that we ended
'Cause you know that they'd be offended
Did you not want to tell 'em it's the end
And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
You weren't a fan of pictures
So I hardly ever took 'em
Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom
So that way I can't forget your skin
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex
Minus the tears
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
'Cause I...
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
The trio were joined by Zara to start with their number one single 'Symphony' before Julia took to the elevated stage to perform their current single 'I Miss You'.
Both singers sounded absolutely incredible, as did Anne-Marie who arrived on stage last to finish up the medley with the ultra-banger that is 'Rockabye'.
Earlier on the red carpet, Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto described the theme of the performance as "girl power" and she definitely wasn't lying.
All three pop queens came together for the dance-pop anthem and one huge dose of girl power - and we loved it!
Sans Sean Paul, they rocked the stage singing the number one hit that took over the UK last winter, proving it still goes off as much as it did 11 months ago.
Now can we get these three singers on a new song, Clean Bandit?
Words: Ross McNeilage
