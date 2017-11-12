2017 MTV EMA: Demi Lovato Stuns With 'Tell Me You Love Me' Medley

It's no secret that Demi Lovato has some major pipes on her but this girl can sang!

The unapologetic queen kicked off her major performance with the empowerment anthem ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ before giving a powerful rendition of her new single 'Tell Me You Love Me'.

Demi got the crowd going with the revenge-soaked party banger accompanied by a squad of dancers who looked just as fierce as she did.

The pop superstar sounded absolutely incredible as she belted out 'Tell Me You Love Me', reaching notes so high that most people could only dream of hitting.

SERIOUSLY! How does she do it?

Getty Images

As Demi blessed us with her inhumane beauty and ridiculously good voice, fans got a taste of what to expect on her upcoming UK tour, which we're set to get dates for very soon.

Demi's latest album Tell Me You Love Me is her most critically acclaimed to date and her highest-charting in the UK of her career.

For good reason, too, as it's filled with bangers like 'Daddy Issues' and the sexy 'Ruin The Friendship', which may or may not be about a certain Nick Jonas.

Getty Images

Well, we know one thing for sure, we'll be getting tickets to see Demi as soon as they drop because we cannot miss that voice.

What a woman. What a star.

Words: Ross McNeilage

