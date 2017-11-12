2017 MTV EMA: Demi Lovato Stuns With 'Tell Me You Love Me' Medley
The 'Daddy Issues' star gave a stellar performance...
It's no secret that Demi Lovato has some major pipes on her but this girl can sang!
The unapologetic queen kicked off her major performance with the empowerment anthem ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ before giving a powerful rendition of her new single 'Tell Me You Love Me'.
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
Demi got the crowd going with the revenge-soaked party banger accompanied by a squad of dancers who looked just as fierce as she did.
The pop superstar sounded absolutely incredible as she belted out 'Tell Me You Love Me', reaching notes so high that most people could only dream of hitting.
SERIOUSLY! How does she do it?
As Demi blessed us with her inhumane beauty and ridiculously good voice, fans got a taste of what to expect on her upcoming UK tour, which we're set to get dates for very soon.
Demi's latest album Tell Me You Love Me is her most critically acclaimed to date and her highest-charting in the UK of her career.
For good reason, too, as it's filled with bangers like 'Daddy Issues' and the sexy 'Ruin The Friendship', which may or may not be about a certain Nick Jonas.
Well, we know one thing for sure, we'll be getting tickets to see Demi as soon as they drop because we cannot miss that voice.
What a woman. What a star.
Words: Ross McNeilage
