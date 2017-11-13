EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Fifth Harmony Thank Fans for EMA Win on Twitter

Such gracious legends...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 15:44

There's no denying that Fifth Harmony are currently having one of the biggest years of their career ever. Not only did the girls perform at the MTV VMAs for the first time August but they've also released great collaborations with Pitbull and Gucci Mane.

On top of that, the 'Work from Home' girl group have just won an incredible MTV EMA award for best US act.

(Mmm...) Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it

Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
That's correct. Fifth Harmony beat out every single other American act to win the prestigious title this year.

Unfortunately, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke couldn't be present to collect the award in person but they did take to social media to thank their fans for voting for them and express their excitement about the achievement.

"AHHHH!! BEST US ACT?!! Thank you [MTV EMA] and all of our incredible Harmonizers. LOVE YOU!"

What a group. It's always nice to see acts get excited about awards even when they're superstars.

The 'Down' superstars have just finished the South American leg of their PSA Tour and are currently promoting their critically acclaimed self-titled album and new single 'He Like That', which even comes with its very own huge French Montana remix.

Seriously, is there anyone who doesn't what to work with this brilliant foursome? We love them.

Getty Images

Fingers crossed that the girls can perform at the EMAs next year.

They always put on a show. It would be great to see them there.

Words: Sam Prance

Fifth Harmony

