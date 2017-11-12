2017 MTV EMA: French Montana and Swae Lee Deliver a Brilliant Performance of 'Unforgettable'

View the lyrics

It's not good enough for me, since I been with you

It's not gonna work for you, nobody can equal me (I know)

I'm gonna sip on this drink, when I'm fucked up

I should know how to pick up

I'm gonna catch the rhythm while she push up against me

Ooh, was she tipsy

I had enough convo for 24

I peeped you from across the room

Pretty little body, dancing like GoGo, aye



And you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone

Why not?

A fucking good time, never hurt nobody

I got a little drink but it's not Bacardi

If you loved the girl then I'm so, so sorry

I got to give it to her like we in a marriage



Oh, like we in a hurry

No, no, I won't tell nobody

You're on your level too

Tryna do what lovers do



Feelin' like I'm fresh out, Boosie

If they want the drama, got the Uzi

Ship the whole crew to the cruise ship

Doin' shit you don't even see in movies

Ride with me, ride with me, boss

I got a hard head but her ass soft

She want the last name with the ring on it

'Cause I pulled out a million cash,

Told her plank on it



And you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone



Now you wanna choose

Just pop the bubbly in the 'cuzi



It's not good enough for me, since I been with you, ooh

I'm gonna sip on this drink, when I'm fucked up

I should know how to pick up

I'm gonna catch the rhythm while she push up against me

Ooh, was she tipsy

I had enough convo for 24

I peeped you from across the room

Pretty little body, dancing like GoGo



And you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone

Why not?

A fucking good time, never hurt nobody

I got a little drink but it's not Bacardi

If you loved the girl then I'm so, so sorry

I got to give it to her like we in a marriage



Oh, like we in a hurry

No, no, I won't tell nobody

You're on your level too

Tryna do what lovers do



Oh oh, you ain't enough for me

Too much for you alone

Baby, go and grab some bad bitches, bring 'em home

Know the jet's on me

I'mma curve my best for you, you know

So pick up that dress for me

Leave the rest on

Too much convo 24 hours

When you stand next to 24 karats

She left her man at home

She don't love him no more

I want your mind and your body

Don't mind nobody

So, you don't ever hurt nobody

Baby girl work your body

Work your body



And you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone



Now you wanna choose

Just pop the bubbly in the 'cuzi



Why not?

Oh, like we in a hurry

No, no, I won't tell nobody

You're on your level too

Tryna do what lovers do

Writer(s): McCulloch Reid Sutphin, Aujla Jagvir Singh, Karim Kharbouch, Khalif Brown, MICHAEL L. WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER WASHINGTON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com