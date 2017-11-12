EMA

2017 MTV EMA: French Montana and Swae Lee Deliver a Brilliant Performance of 'Unforgettable'

What an incredible song...

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 21:47

It's no secret that French Montana and Swae Lee's huge collaboration 'Unforgettable' has been one of the biggest singles of the year so far. Not only did it go Top 5 in the UK but it also reached a peak of Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

And just moments ago both stars killed their performance of it at the 2017 EMAs ceremony.

View the lyrics
It's not good enough for me, since I been with you
It's not gonna work for you, nobody can equal me (I know)
I'm gonna sip on this drink, when I'm fucked up
I should know how to pick up
I'm gonna catch the rhythm while she push up against me
Ooh, was she tipsy
I had enough convo for 24
I peeped you from across the room
Pretty little body, dancing like GoGo, aye

And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone
Why not?
A fucking good time, never hurt nobody
I got a little drink but it's not Bacardi
If you loved the girl then I'm so, so sorry
I got to give it to her like we in a marriage

Oh, like we in a hurry
No, no, I won't tell nobody
You're on your level too
Tryna do what lovers do

Feelin' like I'm fresh out, Boosie
If they want the drama, got the Uzi
Ship the whole crew to the cruise ship
Doin' shit you don't even see in movies
Ride with me, ride with me, boss
I got a hard head but her ass soft
She want the last name with the ring on it
'Cause I pulled out a million cash,
Told her plank on it

And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone

Now you wanna choose
Just pop the bubbly in the 'cuzi

It's not good enough for me, since I been with you, ooh
I'm gonna sip on this drink, when I'm fucked up
I should know how to pick up
I'm gonna catch the rhythm while she push up against me
Ooh, was she tipsy
I had enough convo for 24
I peeped you from across the room
Pretty little body, dancing like GoGo

And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone
Why not?
A fucking good time, never hurt nobody
I got a little drink but it's not Bacardi
If you loved the girl then I'm so, so sorry
I got to give it to her like we in a marriage

Oh, like we in a hurry
No, no, I won't tell nobody
You're on your level too
Tryna do what lovers do

Oh oh, you ain't enough for me
Too much for you alone
Baby, go and grab some bad bitches, bring 'em home
Know the jet's on me
I'mma curve my best for you, you know
So pick up that dress for me
Leave the rest on
Too much convo 24 hours
When you stand next to 24 karats
She left her man at home
She don't love him no more
I want your mind and your body
Don't mind nobody
So, you don't ever hurt nobody
Baby girl work your body
Work your body

And you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone

Now you wanna choose
Just pop the bubbly in the 'cuzi

Why not?
Oh, like we in a hurry
No, no, I won't tell nobody
You're on your level too
Tryna do what lovers do
YES BOTH FRENCH AND SWAE LEE GRACED THE MTV EMAS STAGE TONIGHT!

The two stars were flanked by a huge crew of backing dancers as they delivered an epic performance of their massive summer smash. Swae Lee delivered note-perfect vocals and French reminded us why he is one of the best rappers in the world.

Both artists also looked incredible in two super chic outfits.

[Getty]

It's safe to say that we all loved every single minute of it.

As well as scaling charts in countries around the world, 'Unforgettable' has been certified Double Platinum in the UK and Triple Platinum in the US. This means it's sold over 1.2 million chart copies here and over 3 million chart copies in America.

We told you that it was one of the biggest hits of 2017!

[Getty]

I think we're going to need to watch that again.

No-one performs like these two superstars.

Words: Sam Prance

