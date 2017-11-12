2017 MTV EMA: Kesha Wows the EMA Crowd with Stunning Performance of 'Learn to Let Go'

Kesha has had one of the biggest comebacks of 2017. After four years away from the limelight, the 'Tik Tok' hitmaker returned with 'Praying' in July and since then she's not only received huge critical acclaim but also scored her first UK Number 1 album.

Tonight, Kesha performed an incredible rendition of her new single 'Learn to Let Go'.

View the lyrics Been a prisoner of the past

Had a bitterness when I looked back

Was telling everyone it's not that bad

'Til all my shit hit the fan



I know I'm always like

Telling everybody you don't gotta be a victim

Life ain't always fair, but hell is living in resentment

Choose redemption

Your happy ending's up to you



I think it's time to practice what I preach

Exorcise the demons inside me

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

The past can't haunt me if I don't let it

Live and learn and never forget it

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go



Had a boogieman under my bed

Putting crazy thoughts inside my head

Always whispering, "It's all your fault"

He was telling me, "No, you're not that strong"



I know I'm always like

Telling everybody you don't have to be a victim

Life ain't always fair, but hell is living in resentment

Choose redemption

Your happy ending's up to you



So, I think it's time to practice what I preach

Exorcise the demons inside me

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

The past can't haunt me if I don't let it

Live and learn and never forget it

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go



Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Learn to let go, learn to let go

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Learn to let go, learn to let go



I'm done reliving my bad decisions

I see now maybe there's a reason why

I've been through hell and back

Yeah, honestly, it's all made me who I am

Holding on to wasted time

Gotta learn to let go in life



So, I think it's time to practice what I preach

Exorcise the demons inside me

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go

The past can't haunt me if I don't let it

Live and learn and never forget it

Whoa, gotta learn to let it go



Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Learn to let go, learn to let go

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Hey-eh-eh-eh, yeah

Learn to let go, learn to let go Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Wearing a gorgeous multi-coloured suit, Kesha let her vocals do the talking as she launched into her iconic EMA performance. Heavily inspired by its fantastic music video, Kesha battled her demons (portrayed physically by her dancers) live on stage.

'Learn to Let Go' is a beautiful song about the importance of abandoning grudges.

Seeing Kesha perform it live for the first time on television was a huge moment.

[Getty]

'Learn to Let Go' is the second single from Kesha's 2017 album Rainbow. It follows 'Praying' which has been a hit not only in the UK but around the world. Since its release, it has sold an incredible 1,000,000 copies in the United States of America.

We have no doubt that 'Learn to Let Go' will be just as successful.

After that performance, there's no doubt that it should be.

[Getty]

We cannot wait to see what Kesha does next.

Can she perform at the EMAs every year?

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet 1 of 24

2 of 24

3 of 24

4 of 24

5 of 24

6 of 24

7 of 24

8 of 24

9 of 24

10 of 24

11 of 24

12 of 24

13 of 24

14 of 24

15 of 24

16 of 24

17 of 24

18 of 24

19 of 24

20 of 24

21 of 24

22 of 24

23 of 24

24 of 24















































Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.