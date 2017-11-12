2017 MTV EMA: Louis Tomlinson Wins Best UK & Ireland Act!
YASSSSS!
Guys, you did it! After winning the Wildcard Vote to make it in the category, Louis Tomlinson has been named Best UK & Ireland at the 2017 MTV EMA!
The first award revealed ahead of tonight’s show at the SSE Arena, Wembley, Becca Dudley and Maya Jama brought the good news during the Red Carpet show.
But these days I don't even know myself, no
I always thought I'd be with someone else
I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah
I call you but you never even answer
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you
I know my friends, they give me bad advice
Like move on, get you out my mind
But don't you think I haven't even tried?
You got me cornered and my hands are tied
You got me so addicted to the drama
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you
And I guess you'll never know
All the bullshit that you put me through
And I guess you'll never know, no
Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder
You can be the pill to ease the pain
'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama
Baby, here we go again
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
I just keep on coming back to you
Louis, who fought off competition from Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Stormzy and Dua Lipa, said on Twitter: “Ohhhhh sh*t ! Thanks so much for voting !! You guys are f**king amazing. Yet again put a massive smile on my face. Love you all!” as well as posting this cute message to his fans:
His ‘Back To You’ collaborator Bebe Rexha was also quick to congratulate the singer as well as the legion of fans who won him the title.
This year’s EMA will see performances from Eminem, U2, David Guetta, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy and many, many more.
Needless to say we’re FREAKING OUT with excitement!
Missed the 2017 MTV EMA? Watch it again Monday 13th November 7pm on MTV.
