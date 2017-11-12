EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Louis Tomlinson Wins Best UK & Ireland Act!

YASSSSS!

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 21:13

Guys, you did it! After winning the Wildcard Vote to make it in the category, Louis Tomlinson has been named Best UK & Ireland at the 2017 MTV EMA!

The first award revealed ahead of tonight’s show at the SSE Arena, Wembley, Becca Dudley and Maya Jama brought the good news during the Red Carpet show.

Louis, who fought off competition from Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Stormzy and Dua Lipa, said on Twitter: “Ohhhhh sh*t ! Thanks so much for voting !! You guys are f**king amazing. Yet again put a massive smile on my face. Love you all!” as well as posting this cute message to his fans:

His ‘Back To You’ collaborator Bebe Rexha was also quick to congratulate the singer as well as the legion of fans who won him the title.

This year’s EMA will see performances from Eminem, U2, David Guetta, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy and many, many more.

Needless to say we’re FREAKING OUT with excitement!

Missed the 2017 MTV EMA? Watch it again Monday 13th November 7pm on MTV.

