2017 MTV EMA: Louis Tomlinson Wins Best UK & Ireland Act!

I know you say you know me, know me well

But these days I don't even know myself, no

I always thought I'd be with someone else

I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah



I call you but you never even answer

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you



I know my friends, they give me bad advice

Like move on, get you out my mind

But don't you think I haven't even tried?

You got me cornered and my hands are tied



You got me so addicted to the drama

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you



And I guess you'll never know

All the bullshit that you put me through

And I guess you'll never know, no



Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder

You can be the pill to ease the pain

'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama

Baby, here we go again



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

I just keep on coming back to you

