EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Rita Ora Slays EMA Medley in Style

What a performance...

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 21:11

There's no denying that Rita is easily one of the UK's most talented artists. From 'Hot Right Now' to 'I Will Never Let You Down' she is a leading figure in UK pop with the hits to match. So it's no surprise that Rita is hosting this year's MTV EMAs.

And she just kicked off the show with an amazing medley of 'Your Song' and 'Anywhere'.

View the lyrics
Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)
Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun
Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Some place where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Truth comes out when we're blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)
Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now
The good, and the bad, in the end
'Cause I can take it (I can take it)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere
Oh anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Writer(s): Rita Ora, Alessandro Lindblad, Andrew Watt, Nolan Lambrozza, Brian D. Lee, Ali Tamposi, Nicholas James Gale Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Ever the incredible singer, Rita's vocals were front and centre during the performance. Her silky smooth tone reminding the EMA audience exactly what a star is and should be. Seriously we need to rewind that and watch it all again and again. 

She also showed off her best dance moves in a stunning all black number.

As with all things Rita Ora, we loved every single second of the spectacle.

[Getty]

'Your Song' is the lead single from Rita's as yet untitled second studio album and it's one of her biggest hits to date. Not only was the song the best selling single by a female artist in the UK this summer but it was also certified Platinum here.

Meanwhile, 'Anywhere' is rising the charts every week and just went Top 5 in the UK.

After that performance, we have no doubt that it could become Rita's fifth Number 1.

[Getty]

We can't wait to see what else Rita has up her sleeves for us tonight.

We're pretty certain that she will keep us entertained all night long.

Rita Ora Performs 'Your Song' & 'Anywhere' Medley | MTV EMAs 2017 | Live Performance

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

  • Lana Del Rey might just be our best dressed of the entire night, mostly because she's still optimistically dressing for summer...
    1 of 24
  • Ciao adios we're freaking out over Anne-Marie's red carpet look at the EMAs...
    2 of 24
  • Game of Thrones babe Natalie Dormer looking f-i-n-e in this mesh outfit...
    3 of 24
  • Aww it's only Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland! They look like they're ready for prom and we're dying at how cute they are together...
    4 of 24
  • OMG Sophie Kasaei show us your ways you absolute babe...
    5 of 24
  • Hailey Baldwin brings LA to London in a killer sequin mini dress, giving us the ultimate christmas party season inspo...
    6 of 24
  • Laura Whitmore keeps it cool in an outfit that wouldn't look out of place at Justin Bobby's birthday party...
    7 of 24
  • Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry and Abbie Holborn are the cutest BFFs we've seen so far...
    8 of 24
  • Who knew a black two piece could be so freakin' cute? Charli XCX did, THAT'S WHO...
    9 of 24
  • Camila Cabello set the bar higher than high with her princess gown, so good luck following that everyone...
    10 of 24
  • Vicky Pattison is an actual sensation in this futuristic cut-out situation that looks as though it was made for her...
    11 of 24
  • He may be dressed like a tangerine but luckily for everyone Liam Payne can of course pull this orange bomber off...
    12 of 24
  • Becca Dudley is making sure all eyes are on her with this super fun glam playsuit...
    13 of 24
  • There's our girl! Charlotte Crosby kept things simple in a strapless nude number and yes we're obsessed with it and her...
    14 of 24
  • Oh hi super suave Clean Bandit, how are ya? We didn't know we needed to see a guy in a huge fur coat but now we have we're thrilled...
    15 of 24
  • Ella Eyre rocks a brave two piece in the freezing November weather but it's a sacrifice that was def worth it...
    16 of 24
  • The Vamps thought they'd try out this whole suit thing and you know what? They should wear them every day...
    17 of 24
  • Maya Jama is single handedly bringing back these dresses, proving they're just made for a red carpet...
    18 of 24
  • Stomzy didn't follow in his girlfriend Maya's footsteps, but he did bring out his fanciest white coat for the event...
    19 of 24
  • Krept and Konan clearly got the suave memo because they are the definition of the fire emoji rn...
    20 of 24
  • Madison Beer representing the US in a classic LBD...
    21 of 24
  • Julia Michaels kept things tough in leather and a thigh high skirt combination...
    22 of 24
  • Say hiya to the MTV It girls! Leomie Anderson, Caroline Daur, Cindy Kimberly, Monica Geuze and Sofia Reyes are flying the MTV flag with pride...
    23 of 24
  • Jackson Wang wearing all black is our new winter aesthetic...
    24 of 24

More From EMA

EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Who STANs Who?

EMA

2017 MTV EMA: My Name Is… Celebs Tell Us Their Alter Egos

Anne Marie and Zara Larsson perform on stage with Clean Bandit during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.

2017 MTV EMA: Clean Bandit Bring The House Down With Sensational Medley

Demi Lovato performs onstage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in London

2017 MTV EMAs: Show Highlights Gallery

Kesha

2017 MTV EMA: Kesha Wows the EMA Crowd with Stunning Performance of 'Learn to Let Go'

Shawn Mendes sings on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England

2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Steals The Show With 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Rules With 4 Awards! Here's The Full Winners List

2017 MTV EMA: Best Red Carpet Hair And Beauty Looks

French Montana

2017 MTV EMA: French Montana and Swae Lee Deliver a Brilliant Performance of 'Unforgettable'

Demi Lovato performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England

2017 MTV EMA: Demi Lovato Stuns With 'Tell Me You Love Me' Medley

2017 MTV EMA: Best Red Carpet Hair And Beauty Looks

2017 MTV EMA: Louis Tomlinson Wins Best UK & Ireland Act!

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations