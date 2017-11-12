2017 MTV EMA: Rita Ora Slays EMA Medley in Style
What a performance...
There's no denying that Rita is easily one of the UK's most talented artists. From 'Hot Right Now' to 'I Will Never Let You Down' she is a leading figure in UK pop with the hits to match. So it's no surprise that Rita is hosting this year's MTV EMAs.
And she just kicked off the show with an amazing medley of 'Your Song' and 'Anywhere'.
Ever the incredible singer, Rita's vocals were front and centre during the performance. Her silky smooth tone reminding the EMA audience exactly what a star is and should be. Seriously we need to rewind that and watch it all again and again.
She also showed off her best dance moves in a stunning all black number.
As with all things Rita Ora, we loved every single second of the spectacle.
'Your Song' is the lead single from Rita's as yet untitled second studio album and it's one of her biggest hits to date. Not only was the song the best selling single by a female artist in the UK this summer but it was also certified Platinum here.
Meanwhile, 'Anywhere' is rising the charts every week and just went Top 5 in the UK.
After that performance, we have no doubt that it could become Rita's fifth Number 1.
We can't wait to see what else Rita has up her sleeves for us tonight.
We're pretty certain that she will keep us entertained all night long.
Words: Sam Prance
