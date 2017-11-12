2017 MTV EMA: Stefflon Don Owns the Red Carpet with Incredible 'Hurtin' Me' Performance

Stefflon Don has been making a name for herself as one of the UK's brightest stars. Not only did her debut mixtape, Real Ting, receive universal critical acclaim but her Demi Lovato and Jax Jopmnes collaboration 'Instruction' was also huge this year.

And Steff just gave the performance of her career on the MTV EMA red carpet live in London.

The 'Envy Us' hitmaker kicked things off with her amazing Top 10 hit single 'Hurtin' Me'.

Wearing a stunning white faux-fur look, the '16 Shots' rapper proved that she's every bit the global superstar in waiting. Not only did she deliver some stunning live vocals but Steff also blessed the red carpet with some sensational choreography.

Oh and she kicked things off in a red telephone box. We told you that it was amazing.

[Getty]

'Hurtin' Me' just became Steff's first UK chart hit as a lead artist. The French Montana starring single has dominated radio since it's release and has also become her first UK Top 10 single. We're pretty certain that it will be the first of many.

Not only that but 'Hurtin' Me' has also been certified Silver in the UK.

Considering how popular it still is, it will likely become Gold as well.

[Getty]

After that performance, it may even go on to be Platinum.

We can't wait to watch it again and again and again.

Words: Sam Prance

