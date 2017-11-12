EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Stefflon Don Owns the Red Carpet with Incredible 'Hurtin' Me' Performance

You need to see this...

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 19:33

Stefflon Don has been making a name for herself as one of the UK's brightest stars. Not only did her debut mixtape, Real Ting, receive universal critical acclaim but her Demi Lovato and Jax Jopmnes collaboration 'Instruction' was also huge this year.

And Steff just gave the performance of her career on the MTV EMA red carpet live in London.

View the lyrics
Oh, I see you, see, I see, yeah
Montana
Stefflon Don
Know what it is when you hear that

Breakfast in bed darling
I got your bed falling
I make you beg for it
I make you beg for it
Breakfast in bed darling
I got your bed falling
I made mistakes, you done me wrong
But now you leave me calling

Hmm-mmm-mmm
Oh, oh, oh

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me

Tears down my face fallin'
I'm in the place bawlin'
If I ever find her, find her, find her
I'm sendin' shots, I'm sendin' shots
I don't know why you stallin'
Can you give me signs, can you please call me?
Baby, you rewinding it all on me
Baby, give me time, beg you love, love me

Hmm-mmm-mmm
Oh, oh, oh

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me (Montana)
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me (Don)

What you know about goin' out, big jet, big check
Don't care, die for my respect
Life, we gon' live it up
Neck, we don't give it up
Dice, get, get 'em, girl, gon' bet it up
Grind and invest it
Invest like the main role not the ex shit
X-rate movies like Netflix
Never domestic, watchin' her necklace
Young and restless, you know who the best is
Three-quarter, Gucci Mane with the fur shoe
I got a girl, and my girl got a girl too
Hit me with the fab like put it in the bag
Pull up on my new ting, like I knew she mad

I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin' me
I heard you got a new girlfriend
And it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin'
Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me
Me, me, me, me, me

And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry
But who cares?
Who cares?
And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry
But who cares?
Who cares?
Writer(s): Karim Kharbouch, Rodney Hwingwiri, Stephanie Allen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The 'Envy Us' hitmaker kicked things off with her amazing Top 10 hit single  'Hurtin' Me'.

Wearing a stunning white faux-fur look, the '16 Shots' rapper proved that she's every bit the global superstar in waiting. Not only did she deliver some stunning live vocals but Steff also blessed the red carpet with some sensational choreography. 

Oh and she kicked things off in a red telephone box. We told you that it was amazing.

[Getty]

'Hurtin' Me' just became Steff's first UK chart hit as a lead artist. The French Montana starring single has dominated radio since it's release and has also become her first UK Top 10 single. We're pretty certain that it will be the first of many.

Not only that but 'Hurtin' Me' has also been certified Silver in the UK.

Considering how popular it still is, it will likely become Gold as well.

[Getty]

After that performance, it may even go on to be Platinum.

We can't wait to watch it again and again and again.

Words: Sam Prance

