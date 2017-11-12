2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Brings Grime Centre Stage at the EMAs

View the lyrics

You're getting way too big for your boots

You're never too big for the boot

I've got the big size twelves on my feet

Your face ain't big for my boot

Kick up the youth

Man know that I kick up the youth

Dem boy dere tried twist up the truth

How dare you twist up the truth, look

You're getting way too big for your boots

You're never too big for the boot

I got the big size twelves on my feet

Your face ain't big for my boot

Kick up the youth

Man know that I kick up the youth

Dem boy dere tried twist up the truth

How dare you twist up the truth





Wanna come round here like a badboy? Do it

Bun all the talking, go on then, do it

Running through the party, bottle of BACARDÍ

Bro's in my ear saying "Stormz, don't do it"

Devil on my shoulder, I don't lack

Hit 'em with a crowbar, I don't scrap

Even when I'm sober, I'm so gassed

Say you ride but there's no car and no mash (what you talking 'bout?)

Clown, stand down

Never had a MAC-10 or a trey pound

You were never bad then, you ain't bad now

Never had the MAC then, little nigga, back down

Wait, I saw bare kicks, saw bare clothes

Said fuck that, I can't wear those

I don't like them, they're not my ting

They went silent, they're all weirdos

Like yeah, Stormz gone clear

Never had a Tom Ford or a Moncler

Mandem are calm, but you see my don there?

Fuckries, tell 'em don't do it, don't dare

Don't care who you know from my block

You're not Al Capone, you'll get boxed

They can take my car and my creps

I'll still do the road in my socks

Like who's gonna stop me? You? Him?

Weed in a cigarette, blue slims

Don't be an idiot, move smart

I've been killing it, new king

Niggas ain't ready for my new stuff

You're a prick by yourself, go and group up

And when Krept went States for the BETs

I was covering Krept like a bootcut

Ith mad, that's a family ting, straight family ting

Dem man are broke, no salary ting

Had a peng ting called Amy

Telling me to come round hers on a Valerie ting

#Merky, academy ting

Coming like art in a gallery ting

Dem boy dere wanna chat about bars

Wanna chat about crud but, but, but





You're getting way too big for your boots

You're never too big for the boot

I got the big size twelves on my feet

Your face ain't big for my boot

Kick up the youth

Man know that I kick up the youth

Dem boy dere tried twist up the truth

How dare you twist up the truth, look

You're getting way too big for your boots

You're never too big for the boot

I've got the big size twelves on my feet

Your face ain't big for my boot

Kick up the youth

Man know that I kick up the youth

Dem boy dere tried twist up the truth

How dare you twist up the truth





I'm too hot

Drug money in my shoebox

I'm the man of the house and my shows sold out

Like the brudda from the Boondocks

Beats 1 in my boombox

Still steal meat from the stew pot

Mandem go sick when my tune drops

Little man, that's a Hublot, not a Hublot

What? Pronounce it right, you prick

I go mad, yeah, I'm down to die for this

I don't care, bro, I'm down to pipe your chick

Mad stressed so I'm bound to light my spliffs

Wait, I'm bound to ride for Flipz

Real Gs gonna ride around to this

Man, I've got no time to write a diss

I never left my 9 to 5 for this

Wasteman ting

I don't care what rave man's in

I came here to relax but if it gets mad

Mek a young boy take man's tings

Try tell me I'm way too big to rebel?

Nah, man, you're never too big to rebel

I was in the O2 singing my lungs out

Rudeboy, you're never too big for Adele

Leave my yard, blow a kiss to my girl

Salute to my sister as well

Gotta keep trophies down at my mum's bit

Man, I'm getting way too big for my shelf

Man, I see bare MCs wanna sideline

But I still got a couple bangers in the pipeline

Man, I've got grown men @ing me shit

You're getting way too old for the timeline

You're getting way too old for a diss

Should've looked after your kids

Get out the booth, go home to your son

It's never too late to commit

It's like man love put my name in a bar

Random flight, get a plane to Qatar

This year, I learned how to take care of business

Next year, I'll learn how to play the guitar





You're getting way too big for your boots

You're never too big for the boot

I got the big size twelves on my feet

Your face ain't big for my boot

Kick up the youth

Man know that I kick up the youth

Dem boy dere tried twist up the truth

How dare you twist up the truth, look

You're getting way too big for your boots

You're never too big for the boot

I got the big size twelves on my feet

Your face ain't big for my boot

Kick up the youth

Man know that I kick up the youth

Dem boy dere tried twist up the truth

How dare you twist up the truth

Writer(s): Michael Omari Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com