2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Stans Julia Michaels and She Wants To Collab

The 2017 MTV EMAs taught us that our fave singers stan other singers just like we do.

Despite making his EMA debut performing 'Big For Your Boots' and winning the regional award for Worldwide Act, Stormzy's own EMA highlight was meeting the brilliant Julia Michaels.

The grime superstar tweeted about meeting the 'Issues' singer and she replied showing the love is mutual, while hinting at a future collaboration.

"I met Julia Michaels the queen of the pen and I am very content right now," Stormz tweeted after the bash ended.

Fellow performer Julia - who brought the house down with a sensational medley with Clean Bandit, Zara Larsson and Anne-Marie - replied saying, "You are amazing! Let's get in!"

To clarify, this is the Julia Michaels, writer of Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', inviting Stormzy, king of grime who is currently working on his second album, to get in the studio together.

A worldwide grime smash incoming? We are ready!

[Getty]

Stormzy spontaneously dropped a freestyle titled '4AM in London' last month that confirmed the follow-up to his debut Gang Signs & Prayer is "coming soon."

" They told me back in summer I should drop a summer tune / But I've been working f**king hard, the second album's coming soon / I swear," he rapped on the Drake-sampling cut.

We hope these two get in the studio in time for the second album's release date...

I met Julia Michaels the queen of the pen and I am very content right now — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 12, 2017

You are amazing! Let's get in! ❤️ https://t.co/TBREKhqMTC — Julia Michaels (@imjmichaels) November 12, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH JULIA MICHAELS AND CLEAN BANDIT'S 'I MISS YOU' VIDEO BELOW