EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Stans Julia Michaels and She Wants To Collab

This sounds the sickest collaboration we never knew we needed so badly...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 14:07

The 2017 MTV EMAs taught us that our fave singers stan other singers just like we do.

Despite making his EMA debut performing 'Big For Your Boots' and winning the regional award for Worldwide Act, Stormzy's own EMA highlight was meeting the brilliant Julia Michaels.

The grime superstar tweeted about meeting the 'Issues' singer and she replied showing the love is mutual, while hinting at a future collaboration.

"I met Julia Michaels the queen of the pen and I am very content right now," Stormz tweeted after the bash ended.

Fellow performer Julia - who brought the house down with a sensational medley with Clean Bandit, Zara Larsson and Anne-Marie - replied saying, "You are amazing! Let's get in!"

To clarify, this is the Julia Michaels, writer of Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', inviting Stormzy, king of grime who is currently working on his second album, to get in the studio together.

A worldwide grime smash incoming? We are ready!

[Getty]

Stormzy spontaneously dropped a freestyle titled '4AM in London' last month that confirmed the follow-up to his debut Gang Signs & Prayer is "coming soon."

" They told me back in summer I should drop a summer tune  / But I've been working f**king hard, the second album's coming soon / I swear," he rapped on the Drake-sampling cut.

We hope these two get in the studio in time for the second album's release date...

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH JULIA MICHAELS AND CLEAN BANDIT'S 'I MISS YOU' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I know you're out in Cabo
Hanging with your brother
Wishin' that I was your bottle
So I could be close to your lips again
I know you didn't call your parents
And tell 'em that we ended
'Cause you know that they'd be offended
Did you not want to tell 'em it's the end

And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now

You weren't a fan of pictures
So I hardly ever took 'em
Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom
So that way I can't forget your skin
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was

And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now

So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex
Minus the tears
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
'Cause I...

I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Writer(s): Grace Elizabeth Chatto, Jack Robert Patterson, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From EMA

Fifth Harmony

2017 MTV EMA: Fifth Harmony Thank Fans for EMA Win on Twitter

EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Celebs’ On Their Weird Reputations

Stormzy

2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Stans Julia Michaels and She Wants To Collab

2017 MTV EMA
EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Watch The Live Performances!

Charli XCX performs on stage with David Guetta and French Montana during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England

2017 MTV EMA: David Guetta, Charli XCX and French Montana Turn Up With 'Dirty Sexy Money'

Camila Cabello

2017 MTV EMA: Camila Cabello Reveals That She's a Massive Stormzy Fan

EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Slanguage - EMA Edition!

EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Who STANs Who?

EMA

2017 MTV EMA: My Name Is… Celebs Tell Us Their Alter Egos

Anne Marie and Zara Larsson perform on stage with Clean Bandit during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.

2017 MTV EMA: Clean Bandit Bring The House Down With Sensational Medley

Demi Lovato performs onstage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in London

2017 MTV EMAs: Show Highlights Gallery

Kesha

2017 MTV EMA: Kesha Wows the EMA Crowd with Stunning Performance of 'Learn to Let Go'

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’