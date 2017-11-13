2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Stans Julia Michaels and She Wants To Collab
This sounds the sickest collaboration we never knew we needed so badly...
The 2017 MTV EMAs taught us that our fave singers stan other singers just like we do.
Despite making his EMA debut performing 'Big For Your Boots' and winning the regional award for Worldwide Act, Stormzy's own EMA highlight was meeting the brilliant Julia Michaels.
The grime superstar tweeted about meeting the 'Issues' singer and she replied showing the love is mutual, while hinting at a future collaboration.
"I met Julia Michaels the queen of the pen and I am very content right now," Stormz tweeted after the bash ended.
Fellow performer Julia - who brought the house down with a sensational medley with Clean Bandit, Zara Larsson and Anne-Marie - replied saying, "You are amazing! Let's get in!"
To clarify, this is the Julia Michaels, writer of Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', inviting Stormzy, king of grime who is currently working on his second album, to get in the studio together.
A worldwide grime smash incoming? We are ready!
Stormzy spontaneously dropped a freestyle titled '4AM in London' last month that confirmed the follow-up to his debut Gang Signs & Prayer is "coming soon."
" They told me back in summer I should drop a summer tune / But I've been working f**king hard, the second album's coming soon / I swear," he rapped on the Drake-sampling cut.
We hope these two get in the studio in time for the second album's release date...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH JULIA MICHAELS AND CLEAN BANDIT'S 'I MISS YOU' VIDEO BELOW
Hanging with your brother
Wishin' that I was your bottle
So I could be close to your lips again
I know you didn't call your parents
And tell 'em that we ended
'Cause you know that they'd be offended
Did you not want to tell 'em it's the end
And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
You weren't a fan of pictures
So I hardly ever took 'em
Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom
So that way I can't forget your skin
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when you're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex
Minus the tears
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
'Cause I...
I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just–