EMA

2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!

Find out who took home awards at the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville!

Sunday, November 3, 2019 - 23:00

The MTV EMAs are (sadly) over for another year and, wow, what a special night it was for music.

Taking place in Seville, Spain, it was a real celebration for the biggest names in music and especially for the women we stan. From the moment that Dua Lipa opened the stage and Halsey collected the first award of the night, it was clear that the women who dominated pop in 2019 were getting their dues.

Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift had two wins each, taking home the biggest awards of the evening (Best Song and Best Video). Elsewhere, Halsey, Ava Max, Rosalía, Nicki Minaj and FKA Twigs all won, while the one and only Shawn Mendes won the prestigious honour of Best Artist.

In a surprise to Arianators, despite being the most nominated artist of the evening, Ariana Grande did not win any of the awards. It may come as a surprise but when she was in such great company, you simply never know what will happen on the night!

Getty Images

K-Pop kings BTS won three awards, the most of the night, including Biggest Fans for their die-hard BTS Army, while Little Mix were honoured with Best UK & Ireland Act. It wasn't only a celebration for pop music though, as Green Day celebrated a huge win in addition to their show-stopping performance.

It was also a huge night for the legendary Liam Gallagher as he was honoured with the first ever Rock Icon Award. To find out which awards your faves won, take a look at the full winners list below...

2019 MTV EMA Nominations List

BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco **WINNER!!**
 
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande 
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes **WINNER!!**
Taylor Swift

BEST SONG
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Billie Eilish - bad guy **WINNER!!**
Lil Nas X-  Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho **WINNER!!**
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish **WINNER!!**
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel

BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello 
Halsey **WINNER!!**
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
 
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS **WINNER!!**
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
 
BEST ROCK
Green Day **WINNER!!**
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
 
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj **WINNER!!**
Travis Scott
 
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs **WINNER!!**
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
 
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix **WINNER!!**
The Chainsmokers
 
BEST LOOK
Halsey **WINNER!!**
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
 
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS **WINNER!!**
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift 

BEST GROUP
BTS **WINNER!!**
BLACKPINK
Little Mix
CNCO
Monsta X
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
The 1975
 
BEST PUSH
Ava Max **WINNER!!**
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé 
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
 
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018 **WINNER!!**
The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Little Mix **WINNER!!**
Mabel

ROCK ICON
Liam Gallagher

EMA GENERATION CHANGE
Alfredo “Danger” Martinez, 33, Mexico
Shiden Tekle, 20, UK
Lisa Ranran Hu, 20, China
Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone
Jamie Margolin, 17, USA

2019 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best African Act - Burna Boy

Best Australian Act - Ruel

Best Belgian Act - MATTN

Best Brasilian Act - Pabllo Vittar

Best Canadian Act - Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act - Anuel AA

Best Danish Act - Nicklas Sahl 

Best Dutch Act - Snelle

Best Finnish Act - JVG

Best French Act - Kendji Girac

Best German Act - Juju

Best Greater China Act - Shen Zhou 

Best Hungarian Act - Király Viktor

Best India Act - Emiway Bantai

Best Italian Act - Mahmood

Best Japan Act - King Gnu

Best Korean Act - ATEEZ

Best Lat Am Central Act - Sebastián Yatra

Best Lat Am North Act - Mon Laferte

Best Lat Am South Act - J MENA

Best New Zealand Act - JessB

Best Norwegian Act - Sigrid

Best Polish Act - Roksana Węgiel 

Best Portuguese Act - Fernando Daniel

Best MTV Russia Act - Maruv

Best Southeast Asia Act - Jasmine Sokko

Best Spanish Act - Lola Índigo  

Best Swedish Act - Avicii

Best Swiss Act - Loredana

Best UK & Ireland Act - Little Mix

Best US Act - Taylor Swif

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - Halsey, BTS, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
André Aciman Takes Us Back To The World Of Call Me By Your Name In New Book Find Me
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Pack On The PDA In Their Halloween Costumes
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Dress Is 'Going To Auction' Amid Claims It Was Stolen
Justin Bieber Vows To Release An Album Before Christmas On This One Condition

More From EMA

Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations
Billie Eilish - bad guy - Music Video
EMA
2019 MTV EMA Best Video Nominees
2019 EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2019 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Anne-Marie at the 2018 MTV EMA
2018 EMA: Anne-Marie Talks Her Greatest Showman Collab With James Arthur
Little Mix and Nicki Minaj perform at 2018 EMAs in Bilbao, Spain in November 2018
EMA
2018 EMA: Watch The Performances!
2018 MTV EMA - Nicki Minaj
EMA
2018 EMA: Winners Playlist

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - Halsey, BTS, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series