2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'

K-Pop history was made at the 2019 MTV EMAs as NCT 127 graced the stage with an epic performance...

Sunday, November 3, 2019 - 21:46

NCT 127 delivered one of the most-talked about performances in MTV EMA history this evening as the first K-Pop group to perform on the global MTV stage.

The boy band made their presence known immediately as a black-and-white video introducing the members was projected across the giant stage.

Getty Images

Things didn't stay monochrome for long, though. They transformed the arena into their own music video with a mesmerising lights show and enough smoke to make an asthmatic need their inhaler.

The electrifying performance of 'Highway To Heaven' was the first time they have performed the English version at a televised event. They all sounded absolutely incredible, even when their tightly choreographed routine stretched all the way across the catwalk stage.

Getty Images

Performing alongside some of Europe's household names like Rosalía and Dua Lipa, it'd be understandable if they felt pressure for their big moment but, if they did, it certainly didn't show.

Johnny, Haechan, Mark, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Yuta, Taeil, and Doyoung all absolutely smashed the performance, which is sure to be the first of many for fans in Europe, the UK and Ireland.

Getty Images

'Highway To Heaven' is featured on the group's fourth EP We Are Superhuman, which was released in May. Its release was a big moment for NCT 127 as it debuted at Number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming their highest-charting entry to date.

With world domination in sight, fans are anticipating their next move. If the English version of 'Highway To Heaven' is any indication then we suspect that more English songs will feature on their future releases.

Getty Images

How many artists can claim to make history like NCT 127 did tonight? An incredible performance by an incredible band who truly shook MTV EMA viewers to their cores.

