2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!

OH. MY. GOD. When we knew we were going to hit Seville for the 2019 MTV EMA it was going to be hot, but after these performances we're in need of a cold shower.

On Sunday night (3rd November 2019) the likes of Halsey, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Niall Horan, Rosalía, Akon, Becky G, NCT 127, Ava Max, Mabel and this year's Rock Icon Liam Gallagher took to the stage for some more performances that will go down in EMA history. Plus Sofia Reyes ft. Jhay Cortez and Pabllo Vittar worked it on the red carpet.

Watch them all over and over again here...

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya

Akon Ft. Becky G - Como No

Halsey - Graveyard

Rosalía - Di Mi Nombre

NCT 127 - Highway To Heaven

Green Day - Father Of All / Basket Case

Becky G - Sin Pijama / Mayores / 24/7

Ava Max - Torn / Sweet But Psycho

Liam Gallagher - Once / Wonderwall

Pabllo Vittar - Flash Pose

Sofia Reyes Ft. Jhay Cortez - A Tu Manera (Corbata)