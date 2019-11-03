2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Re-live all the incredible performances from Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher, Ava Max, Mabel and more from the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville...
Sunday, November 3, 2019 - 21:23
OH. MY. GOD. When we knew we were going to hit Seville for the 2019 MTV EMA it was going to be hot, but after these performances we're in need of a cold shower.
On Sunday night (3rd November 2019) the likes of Halsey, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Niall Horan, Rosalía, Akon, Becky G, NCT 127, Ava Max, Mabel and this year's Rock Icon Liam Gallagher took to the stage for some more performances that will go down in EMA history. Plus Sofia Reyes ft. Jhay Cortez and Pabllo Vittar worked it on the red carpet.
Watch them all over and over again here...
Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya
Akon Ft. Becky G - Como No
Halsey - Graveyard
Rosalía - Di Mi Nombre
NCT 127 - Highway To Heaven
Green Day - Father Of All / Basket Case
Becky G - Sin Pijama / Mayores / 24/7
Ava Max - Torn / Sweet But Psycho
Liam Gallagher - Once / Wonderwall
Pabllo Vittar - Flash Pose
Sofia Reyes Ft. Jhay Cortez - A Tu Manera (Corbata)
Latest News
we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
André Aciman Takes Us Back To The World Of Call Me By Your Name In New Book Find Me
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Pack On The PDA In Their Halloween Costumes
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Dress Is 'Going To Auction' Amid Claims It Was Stolen
Justin Bieber Vows To Release An Album Before Christmas On This One Condition
More From EMA
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations
EMA
2019 MTV EMA Best Video Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2019 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
2018 EMA: Anne-Marie Talks Her Greatest Showman Collab With James Arthur
EMA
2018 EMA: Watch The Performances!
EMA
2018 EMA: Winners Playlist
Trending Articles
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series