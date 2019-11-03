EMA

2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!

Re-live all the incredible performances from Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher, Ava Max, Mabel and more from the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville...

Sunday, November 3, 2019 - 21:23

OH. MY. GOD. When we knew we were going to hit Seville for the 2019 MTV EMA it was going to be hot, but after these performances we're in need of a cold shower.

On Sunday night (3rd November 2019) the likes of Halsey, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Niall Horan, Rosalía, Akon, Becky G, NCT 127, Ava Max, Mabel and this year's Rock Icon Liam Gallagher took to the stage for some more performances that will go down in EMA history. Plus Sofia Reyes ft. Jhay Cortez and Pabllo Vittar worked it on the red carpet.

Watch them all over and over again here...

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Dua Lipa - "Don't Start Now" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up" Live | MTV EMAs 2019

Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya

Niall Horan - "Nice To Meet Ya" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Akon Ft. Becky G - Como No

Akon ft Becky G - "Como No" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Halsey - Graveyard

Halsey - "Graveyard" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Rosalía - Di Mi Nombre

Rosalía - "Di Mi Nombre" Live | MTV EMA 2019

NCT 127 - Highway To Heaven

NCT 127 - "Highway To Heaven" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Green Day - Father Of All / Basket Case

Green Day - "Father of All / Basket Case" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Becky G - Sin Pijama / Mayores / 24/7

Becky G - "Sin Pijama / Mayores / 24/7" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Ava Max - Torn / Sweet But Psycho

Ava Max - "Torn / Sweet But Psycho" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Liam Gallagher - Once / Wonderwall

Liam Gallagher - "Once/Wonderwall" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Pabllo Vittar - Flash Pose

Pabllo Vittar - "Flash Pose" Live | MTV EMA 2019

Sofia Reyes Ft. Jhay Cortez - A Tu Manera (Corbata)

Sofia Reyes ft Jhay Cortez - "A Tu Manera (Corbata)" Live | MTV EMA 2019

 

