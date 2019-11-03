2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’

Dua Lipa made her MTV Europe Music Awards debut in a massive way tonight.

The British pop diva stormed the stage in Seville, Spain with the international televised debut performance of her brand new single ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Getty Images

Opening the 2019 MTV EMAs in disco style, Dua invited fans into her world as she performed with an army of dancers in tow.

She brought the disco-tinged banger to life with full-on choreography and energy in abundance. When we say choreography, we should also specify that chairs were involved, so you know she meant business!

The newly-blonde pop sensation looked every inch the ‘70s disco diva in a stunning cut-out black leotard, while all of her dancers wore head-to-toe yellow catsuits.

Dua's funky performance was the perfect kick-off to Europe's biggest annual awards show and an amazing way to launch her highly-anticipated second album campaign.

Getty Images

‘Don’t Start Now’ is the lead single from her untitled second studio album, which she recently teased on Graham Norton as being a “nostalgic” homage to ‘70s disco music.

According to Dua herself, the album title will be announced in the next month. While she wouldn’t give away too many clues, she did say that “everything will make sense” about the era once the title is out there.

Getty Images

Judging from tonight’s performance, it’s all systems go for DL2. She’s never been short of visuals or concepts but this jaw-dropping performance indicates that the entire campaign is going to be unmissable.

What a queen! Forever slaying, Miss Lipa!