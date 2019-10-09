2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
Find out all the latest information about the 2019 MTV EMA updated as the announcements keep on coming...
The 26th annual MTV EMA is almost upon us and the 2019 edition will once again be host to more outstanding performances, celebrity appearances and of course those all important awards to dish out to your favourite music stars.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's global event...
Where And When Are The 2019 EMAs Being Held?
The 2019 EMAs will air live globally from FIBES Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain on Sunday, November 3rd at 8pm GMT/9pm CET on MTV.
Who's Nominated For Awards At The 2019 EMAs?
All of this year's nominees can be found at MTVEMA.com and voting is now live until 2nd November 11.59pm (CEST).
Click here to see the full list.
Who's Hosting The 2019 EMAs?
Singer, songwriter and actress Becky G will host the 2019 MTV EMAs!
The 22-year-old global superstar’s achievements include two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts (“Mayores” & "Sin Pijama”), a starring role in Power Rangers, and guest-starring in Fox TV’s Emmy-winning Empire series.
Becky G has also toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony and Jason Derulo and has recorded collabs with Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anitta, Natti Natasha, ZAYN, Bad Bunny and CNCO, among others.
“I can’t wait to arrive in Seville to host the year’s hottest global music celebration,” said Becky G. “See you soon, Beasters!”
Who's Performing At The 2019 EMAs?
Our 2019 host Becky G has also been confirmed as the first performer for this year's show.
The full line up of performers will be announced soon. Follow @MTVEMA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates.
2019 MTV EMA Nominations List
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Little Mix
Mabel
*Ariana Grande (US), Taylor Swift (US), Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland), Shawn Mendes (Canada) and Burna Boy (Africa) are among those nominated for Best Act in their respective home regions. For further details, check your local MTV EMA regional site for respective local nominees.