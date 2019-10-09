2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch

The 26th annual MTV EMA is almost upon us and the 2019 edition will once again be host to more outstanding performances, celebrity appearances and of course those all important awards to dish out to your favourite music stars.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's global event...

Where And When Are The 2019 EMAs Being Held?

The 2019 EMAs will air live globally from FIBES Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain on Sunday, November 3rd at 8pm GMT/9pm CET on MTV.

Who's Nominated For Awards At The 2019 EMAs?

All of this year's nominees can be found at MTVEMA.com and voting is now live until 2nd November 11.59pm (CEST).

Click here to see the full list.

Who's Hosting The 2019 EMAs?

Singer, songwriter and actress Becky G will host the 2019 MTV EMAs!

Courtesy of MTV International

The 22-year-old global superstar’s achievements include two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts (“Mayores” & "Sin Pijama”), a starring role in Power Rangers, and guest-starring in Fox TV’s Emmy-winning Empire series.

Becky G has also toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony and Jason Derulo and has recorded collabs with Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anitta, Natti Natasha, ZAYN, Bad Bunny and CNCO, among others.

“I can’t wait to arrive in Seville to host the year’s hottest global music celebration,” said Becky G. “See you soon, Beasters!”

🚨 THE SECRET IS OUT! 🚨



Your 2019 #MTVEMA host is your girl from the block… 🎇 @iambeckyg!!! Are YOU ready?! 💗 Make sure to tune in Sunday 3 Nov to watch LIVE! pic.twitter.com/UvCudbI8cb — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 9, 2019

Who's Performing At The 2019 EMAs?

Our 2019 host Becky G has also been confirmed as the first performer for this year's show.

The full line up of performers will be announced soon. Follow @MTVEMA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates.

2019 MTV EMA Nominations List

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco



BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes



BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott



BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975



BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott



BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend



BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA



BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA



BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Little Mix

Mabel

*Ariana Grande (US), Taylor Swift (US), Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland), Shawn Mendes (Canada) and Burna Boy (Africa) are among those nominated for Best Act in their respective home regions. For further details, check your local MTV EMA regional site for respective local nominees.