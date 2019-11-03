2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show

Well, well, well. The 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards are sadly over pero, dios mío, what a show it was.

With A-list performers such as Halsey, Niall Horan and Liam Gallagher on the bill, Spanish superstar Rosalía on the line-up and the multi-talented Becky G on hosting duties, we really shouldn't be surprised.

However, the crowd in Seville's FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre made the night more epic than we ever could have anticipated. If there were EMAs for Biggest Energy or Loudest Crowd then they would definitely be the front-runners (no shade to past EMA audiences!).

There were countless memorable moments from the insane show, with every single performer transforming the surreal catwalk stage into their own world. Things didn't only go down in the arena either, as one special performance took place in the historic landmark Plaza de España. We'll get into it all so you can catch up but if you missed the show be sure to watch for yourself on MTV UK this week!

Halsey’s Unicorn Fantasy

After winning two awards - Best Pop and Best Look - at the beginning of the night, Halsey took us into Halsey World with a special rendition of her amazing new single ‘Graveyard’.

She literally lit the stage on fire as the full catwalk stage of flowers were sent up in flames as she ran barefoot while serving vocals we could only dream of. What a star.

Becky G: The Ultimate Hostess

Following in the footsteps of Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake, it was Becky G’s turn to host the MTV EMA and she was incredible. She performed not once but twice - say what?! - with one of them being a relentless medley of her hit singles ’24/7’, ‘Sin Pijama’ and ‘Mayores’.

In addition to these fiery performances and never-ending wardrobe changes, she also served as the evening’s official translator. Yes, that’s right: there was no need for Duolingo with Becky G around. Is there any limit to her talents? Apparently not! (Translation: ¡aparentemente no!)

Dua Taking Us To The Disco

We knew it was going to be a special night when Dua Lipa opened the show with a major performance of her brand new single ‘Don’t Start Now’. Backed by a 40+ army of female dancers, the ‘Electricity’ singer was pitch perfect as she delivered full-out choreo that gave us whiplash just watching it.

Seville’s Love For Rosalía

When Rosalía collected the Best Collaboration award for her and J Balvin’s worldwide smash hit ‘Con Altura’, the Seville audience drowned out the sound of her trying to make an acceptance speech by belting out the song to their idol. There isn’t any award for Loudest EMA Crowd but they just about gave every former audience a run for their money with this heartwarming moment that clearly touched Rosalía.

K-Pop’s Big Arrival

NCT 127 made MTV EMA history with their electrifying performance of ‘Highway To Heaven’. As the first K-Pop group to ever perform since the first EMA show in 1994, it was a legendary moment and an opportunity that they took very seriously. The arena erupted in awe at the group’s perfectly executed choreographed routine and explosive lights show. Not to mention their flawless vocals that did not falter at all despite their non-stop dancing. Kings!

Niall Horan Stealing Hearts, As Per

Honestly, Niall Horan is the world’s sweetheart at this point. Right? The former One Direction star drove fans wild as he performed his new single ‘Nice to Meet Ya'. It was a truly incredible performance, one which we think may actually be his best ever. Seriously, how is his voice still getting better? Performing with his cheeky smile and a guitar around his neck, it was a true career moment that we will 1000% be watching on repeat for the forseeable - and we know we won't be the only ones.

Pabllo Vittar. That is all. No, only joking - the Brazilian Queen of Everything started the night with an epic pre-show performance of ‘Flash Pose’. The superstar then won the EMA for Best Brasilian Act and accepted the award in one of the best looks of the night - only to top it with this breathtaking red carpet look in the winner’s room. Obsessed!

Green Day’s Champagne Takeover

Before they won the award for Best Rock, musical icons Green Day rocked out in front of thousands of fans during a special outdoor performance in the legendary Plaza de España. They performed their new single ‘Father Of All’ and the classic ‘Basket Case' to a wild crowd of adoring fans and somehow managed to teleport back to the venue within minutes to collect their award - which they then celebrated by spraying champagne in the winner's room. Rock and roll, baby!

Liam Gallagher's "I Don't Speak Spanish"

There was only one way to close the show when Liam Gallagher was in attendance. The legendary singer - and first recipient of the MTV EMA Rock Icon Award - wowed the Spanish crowd with a powerful rendition of his solo single 'Once', which already had many fans going. Never one to be shy, though, he treated fans to a special performance of 'Wonderwall', to everybody's surprise.

At this point, 'Wonderwall' is simply one of those songs that everyone knows. It's one of the most famous songs in the world and has been sung more times than anyone can probably imagine. So, you can only imagine how hilarious it was to hear a brand new version of it during tonight's show, 24 years after it dropped. As he sang the lyrics "There are many things that I would like to say to you / But I don't know how", the former Oasis frontman repeatedly shouted "Because I don't speak Spanish!" which made the Seville crowd erupt in screams and laughter.

Truly an iconic moment that could only happen at the MTV EMA, which is why they remain the biggest international celebration of music.