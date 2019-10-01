2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations

The 2019 MTV EMA nominations are in and Ariana Grande leads the pack with seven nominations this year.

Grande features in all the main categories including Best Artist, Best Video for 'thank u, next' and Best Song for '7 rings', while Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely with six nods apiece.

Getty Images

Elsewhere there are nods for Taylor Swift, J Balvin, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Lewis Capaldi and more.

Little Mix also earned the final place in our Best UK & Ireland Act category following our wildcard vote last week.

Biggest Fans returns again this year which sees Ari, Billie Eilish, BTS, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift competing to have the most dedicated fanbase of the year.

Stay tuned for more announcements including all those amazing performances we've got lined up for you...

The 2019 EMAs will take place at the FIBES, Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain and will broadcast live on MTV on Sunday 3rd November.

Voting is open RIGHT NOW at mtvema.com and closes at 2nd November at 11.59pm CET.

2019 MTV EMA Nominations List

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco





BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes



BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott



BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975



BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott



BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend



BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA



BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift



BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA



BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Little Mix

Mabel

*Ariana Grande (US), Taylor Swift (US), Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland), Shawn Mendes (Canada) and Burna Boy (Africa) are among those nominated for Best Act in their respective home regions. For further details, check your local MTV EMA regional site for respective local nominees.