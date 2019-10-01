2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations
The 2019 MTV EMA nominations are in and Ariana Grande leads the pack with seven nominations this year.
Grande features in all the main categories including Best Artist, Best Video for 'thank u, next' and Best Song for '7 rings', while Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely with six nods apiece.
Elsewhere there are nods for Taylor Swift, J Balvin, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Lewis Capaldi and more.
Little Mix also earned the final place in our Best UK & Ireland Act category following our wildcard vote last week.
Biggest Fans returns again this year which sees Ari, Billie Eilish, BTS, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift competing to have the most dedicated fanbase of the year.
The 2019 EMAs will take place at the FIBES, Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain and will broadcast live on MTV on Sunday 3rd November.
2019 MTV EMA Nominations List
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey - Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Little Mix
Mabel
*Ariana Grande (US), Taylor Swift (US), Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland), Shawn Mendes (Canada) and Burna Boy (Africa) are among those nominated for Best Act in their respective home regions. For further details, check your local MTV EMA regional site for respective local nominees.