2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch

2020 might have thrown us a curveball but that won't stop the show going on - the 2020 MTV EMA is a go! Here's everything you need to know about this year's show...

When is the 2019 EMA and how can I watch?

The 2020 MTV EMA is this Sunday 8th November and there's so many ways to make sure you don't miss a thing.

At 6pm GMT, get yourself over to the MTV EMA Facebook page where Johnny Orlando will be presenting the Best Regional Act awards to the winners via a special Facebook Live stream.

At 7pm GMT the official EMA 'Pre-Game' warm-up kicks off at 7pm on MTV UK before the main show gets underway at 8pm on MTV UK.

Alternatively you can watch the live stream of the Pre-Game and main show at mtvema.com. Sorted!

Who's hosting the 2020 EMAs?

This year global pop superstars Little Mix are on board to host and perform at the 2020 MTV EMA just days after they drop their latest studio album Confetti!

After the news broke the girls said: "What an honour! To present the MTV EMAs is a dream, it's such a special event. We've always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win. This year we'll also be performing our new single 'Sweet Melody', our second EMA performance. The show will go on and we can't wait!"

Neither can we!

Who's performing at the 2020 EMAs?

Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, DaBaby, David Guetta, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson, Karol G, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow and show hosts Little Mix will all be performing for you at the 2020 EMAs.

Madison Beer, Why Don't We and 24kGoldn will also be taking on the "Pre-Game" show before the official EMA kick off.

As if it couldn't get any better, the main show will also feature special appearances from DJ Khaled, Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, Big Sean, Roman Reigns, Anitta, Madison Beer, Anne-Marie, Aya Nakamura, Barbara Palvin and RAYE!

Who's nominated for awards at the 2020 EMAs?

Best Video

Billie Eilish – 'everything i wanted'

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – 'WAP '

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – 'POPSTAR'

Karol G Ft. Nicki Minaj – 'Tusa'

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me'

Taylor Swift – 'The Man'

The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights'

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – 'Dynamite'

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – 'Rockstar'

Dua Lipa – 'Don’t Start Now'

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me'

Roddy Ricch – 'The Box'

The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights'

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – 'Ice Cream'

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – 'WAP'

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – 'Rockstar' ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber Ft Quavo – 'Intentions'

Karol G Ft. Nicki Minaj – 'Tusa'

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me'

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – 'I’m Ready'

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – 'Lockdown'

David Guetta & Sia – 'Let’s Love'

Demi Lovato - 'I Love Me'

H.E.R. – 'I Can’t Breathe'

Jorja Smith – 'By Any Means'

Lil Baby – 'The Bigger Picture'

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

Best UK & Ireland Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Little Mix

Stormzy

2020 MTV EMA Generation Change Award Recipients

Luiza Brasil – Brazil

Kiki Mordi – Nigeria

Temi Mwale – UK

Catherhea Potjanaporn – Malaysia

Raquel Willis – US

To see all other local voting categories head to mtvema.com.