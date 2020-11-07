EMA

2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch

All the info you need to enjoy the 2020 MTV EMA!

Saturday, November 7, 2020 - 17:30

2020 might have thrown us a curveball but that won't stop the show going on - the 2020 MTV EMA is a go! Here's everything you need to know about this year's show...

When is the 2019 EMA and how can I watch?

The 2020 MTV EMA is this Sunday 8th November and there's so many ways to make sure you don't miss a thing.

At 6pm GMT, get yourself over to the MTV EMA Facebook page where Johnny Orlando will be presenting the Best Regional Act awards to the winners via a special Facebook Live stream.

At 7pm GMT the official EMA 'Pre-Game' warm-up kicks off at 7pm on MTV UK before the main show gets underway at 8pm on MTV UK. 

Alternatively you can watch the live stream of the Pre-Game and main show at mtvema.com. Sorted!

Who's hosting the 2020 EMAs?

This year global pop superstars Little Mix are on board to host and perform at the 2020 MTV EMA just days after they drop their latest studio album Confetti!

After the news broke the girls said: "What an honour! To present the MTV EMAs is a dream, it's such a special event. We've always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win. This year we'll also be performing our new single 'Sweet Melody', our second EMA performance. The show will go on and we can't wait!" 

Neither can we!

Who's performing at the 2020 EMAs?

Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, DaBaby, David Guetta, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson, Karol G, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow and show hosts Little Mix will all be performing for you at the 2020 EMAs.

Madison Beer, Why Don't We and 24kGoldn will also be taking on the "Pre-Game" show before the official EMA kick off.

As if it couldn't get any better, the main show will also feature special appearances from DJ Khaled, Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, Big Sean, Roman Reigns, Anitta, Madison Beer, Anne-Marie, Aya Nakamura, Barbara Palvin and RAYE!

Who's nominated for awards at the 2020 EMAs?

Best Video 
Billie Eilish – 'everything i wanted'
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – 'WAP '
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – 'POPSTAR'
Karol G Ft. Nicki Minaj – 'Tusa'
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me'
Taylor Swift – 'The Man'
The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights'

Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Best Song
BTS – 'Dynamite'
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – 'Rockstar'
Dua Lipa – 'Don’t Start Now'
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me'
Roddy Ricch – 'The Box'
The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights'

Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – 'Ice Cream'
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – 'WAP' 
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – 'Rockstar' ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber Ft Quavo – 'Intentions' 
Karol G Ft. Nicki Minaj – 'Tusa' 
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me'
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – 'I’m Ready'

Best Pop 
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix

Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna

Best Rock 
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Best Hip Hop 
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots

Video for Good  
Anderson .Paak – 'Lockdown'
David Guetta & Sia – 'Let’s Love'
Demi Lovato - 'I Love Me'
H.E.R. – 'I Can’t Breathe'
Jorja Smith – 'By Any Means'
Lil Baby – 'The Bigger Picture'

Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

Best UK & Ireland Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Little Mix 
Stormzy

2020 MTV EMA Generation Change Award Recipients
Luiza Brasil – Brazil
Kiki Mordi – Nigeria
Temi Mwale – UK 
Catherhea Potjanaporn – Malaysia
Raquel Willis – US

To see all other local voting categories head to mtvema.com.

