EMA

2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!

Re-live all the incredible performances from the 2020 MTV EMA featuring Little Mix, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, DaBaby, YUNGBLUD and more...

Sunday, November 8, 2020 - 23:50

W-O-W! 2020 might be year we'll want to forget but we won't be forgetting the performances from the 2020 MTV EMA any time soon!

On Sunday (8th November 2020) show hosts Little Mix floored us with an Incan-inspired performance of 'Sweet Melody', David Guetta performed 'Let's Love' live for the first time with RAYE at Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath and Sam Smith and DaBaby both delivered powerful messages in theirs, respectively calling for equality and shining a light on police brutality and racial justice.

Alicia Keys took us for ride in LA while YUNGBLUD rocked out from London's Roundhouse - and that's just the tip of the iceberg...

Watch all the performances from the 2020 EMA on repeat here:

Little Mix - Sweet Melody

Little Mix - “Sweet Melody” Live | MTV EMA 2020

Doja Cat - Say So

Doja Cat - "Say So" Live | MTV EMA 2020

YUNGBLUD - cotton candy/strawberry lipstick

YUNGBLUD - "Cotton Candy" / "Strawberry Lipstick" Live | MTV EMA 2020

David Guetta Ft. RAYE - Let's Love

David Guetta ft. Raye - “Let’s Love” Live | MTV EMA 2020

Sam Smith - Diamonds

Sam Smith - "Diamonds" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Alicia Keys - Love Looks Better

Alicia Keys - "Love Looks Better" Live | MTV EMA 2020

DaBaby - ROCKSTAR/BLIND/PRACTICE

DaBaby - "ROCKSTAR / Blind / Practice" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Zara Larsson - WOW

Zara Larsson - “WOW” Live | MTV EMA 2020

Maluma Ft. Aya Nakamura - DjaDja/Hawái

Maluma - “Djadja (Remix with Aya Nakamura)" / "Hawái" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Karol G - BICHOTA

Karol G - "BICHOTA" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Tate McRae - you broke me first

Tate McRae - "You Broke Me First" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Jack Harlow - WHAT'S POPPIN

Jack Harlow - "WHAT'S POPPIN" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Madison Beer - Baby

Madison Beer - "Baby" Live | MTV EMA 2020

24kGoldn Ft. Iann Dior - Mood

24kGoldn - "Mood" ft. Iann Dior Live | MTV EMA 2020

Why Don't We - Fallin'

Why Don't We - "Fallin" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Latest News

Little Mix Perform at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video
How Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Spot ‘Missing Body Part’
Marnie's Home Truths: The Marnie Simpson Podcast
Get To Know Knucks
Get To Know: Knucks
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Niall Horan reveals he won’t be writing heartbreak songs after finding love in lockdown
Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit
Stormi Webster Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Collection

More From EMA

Little Mix Perform at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP - Music Video
EMA
2020 MTV EMA Best Video Nominees
EMA 2020
Music
Be a part of the MTV EMA 2020 pre-show!
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
EMA
2019 EMA | Full Performances
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’

Trending Articles

Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Little Mix Perform at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video