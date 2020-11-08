2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!

W-O-W! 2020 might be year we'll want to forget but we won't be forgetting the performances from the 2020 MTV EMA any time soon!

On Sunday (8th November 2020) show hosts Little Mix floored us with an Incan-inspired performance of 'Sweet Melody', David Guetta performed 'Let's Love' live for the first time with RAYE at Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath and Sam Smith and DaBaby both delivered powerful messages in theirs, respectively calling for equality and shining a light on police brutality and racial justice.

Alicia Keys took us for ride in LA while YUNGBLUD rocked out from London's Roundhouse - and that's just the tip of the iceberg...

Watch all the performances from the 2020 EMA on repeat here:

Little Mix - Sweet Melody

Doja Cat - Say So

YUNGBLUD - cotton candy/strawberry lipstick

David Guetta Ft. RAYE - Let's Love

Sam Smith - Diamonds

Alicia Keys - Love Looks Better

DaBaby - ROCKSTAR/BLIND/PRACTICE

Zara Larsson - WOW

Maluma Ft. Aya Nakamura - DjaDja/Hawái

Karol G - BICHOTA

Tate McRae - you broke me first

Jack Harlow - WHAT'S POPPIN

Madison Beer - Baby

24kGoldn Ft. Iann Dior - Mood

Why Don't We - Fallin'