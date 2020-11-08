2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
Re-live all the incredible performances from the 2020 MTV EMA featuring Little Mix, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, DaBaby, YUNGBLUD and more...
W-O-W! 2020 might be year we'll want to forget but we won't be forgetting the performances from the 2020 MTV EMA any time soon!
On Sunday (8th November 2020) show hosts Little Mix floored us with an Incan-inspired performance of 'Sweet Melody', David Guetta performed 'Let's Love' live for the first time with RAYE at Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath and Sam Smith and DaBaby both delivered powerful messages in theirs, respectively calling for equality and shining a light on police brutality and racial justice.
Alicia Keys took us for ride in LA while YUNGBLUD rocked out from London's Roundhouse - and that's just the tip of the iceberg...
Watch all the performances from the 2020 EMA on repeat here: