2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
The immersive show stunned with spectacular performances from Doja Cat, Little Mix, DaBaby, Sam Smith, YUNGBLUD and more…
BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV EMA tonight (8th November) with ARMY showing up to win the group four awards.
The K-pop kings took home Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans, while Lady Gaga bagged the honour of winning Best Artist and Best US Act.
Little Mix absolutely smashed hosting duties from the high-tech super stadium, and accepted awards for Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act, while the accolade of Best Video went to DJ Khaled’s ‘POPSTAR’ Ft. Drake and starring Justin Bieber.
The night wouldn’t be complete without some incredible performances including Doja Cat swapping disco for a rock-inspired version of ‘Say So’, Little Mix serving up some serious choreo with ‘Sweet Melody’ and David Guetta immersing himself in an incredible waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath for the first live performance ‘Let’s Love’ featuring RAYE.
Check out all the winners from the night here and ICYMI you can watch the show again Monday 9th November at 11pm.
2020 MTV Winners List:
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled featuring Drake ’Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber **WINNER!!**
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga **WINNER!!**
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite **WINNER!!**
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj **WINNER!!**
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix **WINNER!!**
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS **WINNER!!**
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat **WINNER!!**
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS **WINNER!!**
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G **WINNER!!**
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay **WINNER!!**
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B **WINNER!!**
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta **WINNER!!**
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams **WINNER!!**
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe **WINNER!!**
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD **WINNER!!**
Best Virtual Live
BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live **WINNER!!**
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
Best UK & Ireland Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Little Mix **WINNER!!**
Stormzy
2020 MTV EMA Generation Change Award Recipients
Luiza Brasil – Brazil
Kiki Mordi – Nigeria
Temi Mwale – UK
Catherhea Potjanaporn – Malaysia
Raquel Willis – US