2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big

The immersive show stunned with spectacular performances from Doja Cat, Little Mix, DaBaby, Sam Smith, YUNGBLUD and more…

Sunday, November 8, 2020 - 22:27

BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV EMA tonight (8th November) with ARMY showing up to win the group four awards. 

The K-pop kings took home Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans, while Lady Gaga bagged the honour of winning Best Artist and Best US Act.

Little Mix absolutely smashed hosting duties from the high-tech super stadium, and accepted awards for Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act, while the accolade of Best Video went to DJ Khaled’s ‘POPSTAR’ Ft. Drake and starring Justin Bieber.

The night wouldn’t be complete without some incredible performances including Doja Cat swapping disco for a rock-inspired version of ‘Say So’, Little Mix serving up some serious choreo with ‘Sweet Melody’ and David Guetta immersing himself in an incredible waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath for the first live performance ‘Let’s Love’ featuring RAYE.

Doja Cat - "Say So" Live | MTV EMA 2020

Check out all the winners from the night here and ICYMI you can watch the show again Monday 9th November at 11pm.

2020 MTV Winners List:

Best Video 
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled featuring Drake ’Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber **WINNER!!**
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj  
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me 
Taylor Swift – The Man 
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist
Dua Lipa 
Harry Styles 
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga **WINNER!!**
Miley Cyrus 
The Weeknd 

Best Song
BTS – Dynamite **WINNER!!**
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now 
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me 
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion 
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch 
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo 
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj **WINNER!!**
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me 
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop 
BTS 
Dua Lipa 
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber 
Katy Perry 
Lady Gaga 
Little Mix **WINNER!!**

Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS **WINNER!!**
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat **WINNER!!**
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS **WINNER!!**
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga 
Taylor Swift

Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G **WINNER!!**
Maluma
Ozuna

Best Rock 
Coldplay **WINNER!!**
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Best Hip Hop 
Cardi B **WINNER!!**
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott 

Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta **WINNER!!**
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers 

Best Alternative
blackbear 
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams **WINNER!!**
Machine Gun Kelly 
The 1975
twenty one pilots 

Video for Good  
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe **WINNER!!**
Jorja Smith – By Any Means 
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push
AJ Mitchell 
Ashnikko 
BENEE
Brockhampton 
Conan Gray 
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca 
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD **WINNER!!**

Best Virtual Live
BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live **WINNER!!**
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

Best UK & Ireland Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Little Mix **WINNER!!**
Stormzy

2020 MTV EMA Generation Change Award Recipients
Luiza Brasil – Brazil
Kiki Mordi – Nigeria
Temi Mwale – UK 
Catherhea Potjanaporn – Malaysia
Raquel Willis – US

