2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big

BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV EMA tonight (8th November) with ARMY showing up to win the group four awards.

The K-pop kings took home Best Song, Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans, while Lady Gaga bagged the honour of winning Best Artist and Best US Act.

Little Mix absolutely smashed hosting duties from the high-tech super stadium, and accepted awards for Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act, while the accolade of Best Video went to DJ Khaled’s ‘POPSTAR’ Ft. Drake and starring Justin Bieber.

The night wouldn’t be complete without some incredible performances including Doja Cat swapping disco for a rock-inspired version of ‘Say So’, Little Mix serving up some serious choreo with ‘Sweet Melody’ and David Guetta immersing himself in an incredible waterfall of lights in the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bath for the first live performance ‘Let’s Love’ featuring RAYE.

Check out all the winners from the night here and ICYMI you can watch the show again Monday 9th November at 11pm.

2020 MTV Winners List:

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled featuring Drake ’Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber **WINNER!!**

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga **WINNER!!**

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite **WINNER!!**

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj **WINNER!!**

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix **WINNER!!**

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS **WINNER!!**

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat **WINNER!!**

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS **WINNER!!**

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G **WINNER!!**

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay **WINNER!!**

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B **WINNER!!**

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta **WINNER!!**

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams **WINNER!!**

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe **WINNER!!**

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD **WINNER!!**

Best Virtual Live

BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live **WINNER!!**

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

Best UK & Ireland Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Little Mix **WINNER!!**

Stormzy

2020 MTV EMA Generation Change Award Recipients

Luiza Brasil – Brazil

Kiki Mordi – Nigeria

Temi Mwale – UK

Catherhea Potjanaporn – Malaysia

Raquel Willis – US