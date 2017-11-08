MTV Music Week 2017: Becca Dudley Kick-Starts House Of MTV With Tinie Tempah And Will Heard

MTV Music Week finally touched down in London today and we’re already feeling all kinds of inspired, all thanks to an afternoon spent planning our world domination wtih the likes of Tinie Tempah, Jonas Blue and Viacom's very own Kerry Taylor.

A whole load of events are taking place across the capital city with the help from MTV Breaks to celebrate the 2017 MTV EMA, including Hackney House which will be known for one week only as The House of MTV.

From panels to DJ takeovers, there is quite literally something for everyone. But today was all about feeling inspired, as the Welcome To Music Week panel kicked things off in the best way possible.

Becca Dudley, Tinie Tempah and Jonas Blue kick things off.

With a little help from quite the intro courtesy of Becca Dudley, Tinie Tempah and Jonas Blue, Kerry explained to a young audience exactly how she went about building her career, and what advice she’d give in hindsight of everything she’s been through.

And the common theme? Work hard, be yourself and don’t be afraid to talk to people. Whether that means emailing a chief executive every year to let them know you could make their company work better, or simply honing that skill you want to call your career, it will be worth it in the long run.

Viacom's Kerry Taylor talks how to make it in the media industry.

Oh and as if that wasn’t enough, Will Heard also stopped by to perform a super intimate set including a killer Missy Elliott cover that we won't be forgetting anytime soon.

Will Heard is just one of many performers taking to the House of MTV stage this week.

For info on all of the MTV Music Week events taking place this week then head over here right now.