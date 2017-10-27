EMA

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

In the lead up to the 2017 MTV EMA, we've got an incredible line up of events taking place all over the city. Here's all the information you need...

Friday, October 27, 2017 - 16:55

The 2017 MTV EMA hits London on Sunday 12th November and to celebrate, MTV Music Week, in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone and NOW TV, is coming to town! From the return of MTV Unplugged to the House Of MTV, here's an overview of all the amazing events that will be taking place in London from 8th to 11th November 2017.

This page will be updated regularly as more events are announced.

For further information and tickets make sure you head to mtvmusicweek.co.uk.

The House Of MTV

MTV is taking over Hackney House for a week of innovative talks and sessions from the hottest names in the industry, plus buckets of live music. We bring you the House of MTV…

Located in the heart of East London, the House will host MTV Breaks panels and sessions on a daily basis, and by night we’ll be bringing you the best parties in the Capital. Set over three floors, Hackney House in Shoreditch is the perfect setting for a pop-up, where all you lucky people can come and enjoy food, drinks and all that MTV has to offer. With appearances from Tinie Tempah, Jonas Blue, NEW GEN, Eats Everything, Claptone, Mixmag, Becca D's DEADLY and much, MUCH more, you NEED to stop by for a visit at some point. 

Check out all the events happening across the four days here...

House Of MTV Event Listings | MTV Music Week London 2017

  • WEDNESDAY 8TH NOVEMBER. 12:30pm - 2:30pm. Welcome To Music Week w/ Jonas Blue & Becca Dudley
    1 of 16
  • WEDNESDAY 8TH NOVEMBER. 3pm - 5pm. Geordie Shore: Behind The Scenes
    2 of 16
  • WEDNESDAY 8TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - midnight. MTV Music Week Launch Party w/ Becca Dudley, Kojey Radical, SG Lewis, R3WIRE & VARSKI
    3 of 16
  • WEDNESDAY 8TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - 11pm. GRLPWR GANG Terrace Takeover
    4 of 16
  • THURSDAY 9TH NOVEMBER. 12:30pm - 2:30pm. Meet The Industry hosted by Jamz Supernova
    5 of 16
  • THURSDAY 9TH NOVEMBER. 3pm - 5pm. The Journey Of Grime w/ AJ Tracey, RISKY ROADZ & more.
    6 of 16
  • THURSDAY 9TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - midnight. NEW GEN & Friends w/ Lotto Boyzz, D-Block Europe, Renz, Jevon, Mulla Stacks & DJ Hacko
    7 of 16
  • THURSDAY 9TH NOVEMBER. 7:30pm - midnight. Flexx & shesaid.so
    8 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 1:30pm - 4:30pm. DJ Masterclass w/ Jonas Blue & Club MTV's R3WIRE & VARSKI
    9 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Dance Music: Past. Present. Future w/ Eats Everything & more.
    10 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - midnight. NVWLS Terrace Takeover
    11 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 1pm - 4pm. Different Recordings Lunch Time Session w/ Claptone & Ben Pearce
    12 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 7:30pm - midnight. Electronic Nature House Party w/ Jonas Blue & Friends
    13 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - midnight. NVWLS Terrace Takeover
    14 of 16
  • SATURDAY 11TH NOVEMBER. 11am -1pm. Social Media 101 w/ Jack Saunders, Josh Denzel & Snoochie Shy
    15 of 16
  • SATURDAY 11TH NOVEMBER. 8pm - 1am. Mixmag House Of MTV Takeover
    16 of 16

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro

On Wednesday 8th November we'll be kicking off Music Week with one of the most internationally renowned and iconic shows in music, MTV Unplugged, showcasing sensational UK rock band, Biffy Clyro at the legendary Camden Roundhouse!

Tickets for MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro go on sale Wednesday 25th October to Team Biffy members, more details at biffyclyro.com.

Yo! MTV Raps: LDN Presented By Charlie Sloth & Special Guests

On Thursday 9th November Shoreditch is set to host another iconic event in the MTV Music Week line-up with Yo! MTV Raps! Hosted at London hotspot, XOYO, on Thursday 9th November, Charlie Sloth is set to bring a crew of special guests and friends with him making this a night to be remembered.

Tickets for Yo! MTV Raps: LDN Presented by Charlie Sloth & Special Guests are available at mtvmusicweek.co.uk.

The Gallery: Club MTV Presents Bassjackers @ Ministry Of Sound

London’s longest running weekly club night The Gallery joins forces with Club MTV for an unmissable Friday night at the iconic nightclub.

Bassjackers host The Box with their high octane sound along with Club MTV ambassadors R3WIRE & Varski who always know how to rock a room. Support from J Joy and Watzoo.

Get tickets to The Gallery: Club MTV Presents Bassjackers here.

MTV Music Week precedes the 2017 MTV EMA which takes place at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday the 12th November.

MTV Music Week London 2017

