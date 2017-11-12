EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Is Stuck In The Ladies' Loo At The MTV EMAs

Will he make it out in time for his big performance?

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 19:14

What do you when you're supposed to be performing at the 2017 MTV EMAs but you're stuck in the ladies' toilet?

Well, this is a question Stormzy has been asking himself tonight as he accidentally wandered into the girls room and quickly realised he was stuck in the cubicle because he doesn't want to walk out while Camila Cabello is singing into the mirror or Demi Lovato washes her hands.

View the lyrics
I'm sorry that I'm late
And I missed your call
But you know night turn into day
I didn't stop to pause
I know I never see your face
And baby, that's my fault
But I'ma fix all my mistakes
So don't stress no more

You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)
You don't ever let me down

You don't ever let me down
Got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
All those other girls just look
They ain't never takin' your crown
And girl I know it gets on your nerves sometimes
When I don't answer my phone
And yeah I double back on my words at times
But please don't start with that tone, 'cause girl
I love you, you know, but I can't be there
But when I get home, just roll my weed, yeah
What's mine is yours, give you space to breathe here
Just weed and cush, that's a major key here
Yeah, then you play me a song
Smokin' smoke 'til we're wavy and gone
Come home from a long hard day with the dons
Like where's my baby? I'm sorry it's been long

I'm sorry that I'm late
And I missed your call
But you know night turn into day
I didn't stop to pause
I know I never see your face
And baby, that's my fault
But I'ma fix all my mistakes
So don't stress no more

You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down

As much as you think you're a thorn
In the way that you feel, I come home
Every day when it rains
But it's real
Between us, ground so far beneath us
Sometimes I can't read ya
But it don't mean I won't treat ya
To a blunt full of that reefer
We may get in fights
But I could never see me leavin'
Somethin' 'bout our [?] the high can bring us
Sober just don't please us
If you're wondering, yeah, I'm still here because I see us
But Mary makes it easy to talk to you
Aww, yeah
'Cause sometimes I just can't spill my thoughts to you
I took you in every day
At the end of every day I belong to you
Belong to you
I'll still pass the bong to you
I'll write a song to you
I'll do no wrong to you

I'm sorry that I'm late
And I missed your call
But you know night turn into day
I didn't stop to pause
I know I never see your face
And baby, that's my fault
But I'ma fix all my mistakes
So don't stress no more

You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
I promise

You don't ever let me down
I won't ever let you down
'Cause you don't ever let me down
I won't ever let you down
'Cause you don't ever let me down
I can't ever let you down, down, down
Down, down, down, down

It's been like a month now
Since you left my side
Got me smokin' a blunt now
But there ain't no vibe
'Cause I fucked up badly
All I did was push
Now there's no more weed
No more cush
And I'm deep in the south side
And I can't find love
I was lookin' for my brown skin
Tryna find that buzz
Now what have you done, Stormz?
Now what have you caused?
And we weren't just bredrens
We were so much more
Girl you was my hero
The beat to my heart
And them tears on your face
Man they tear me apart
Man I just wanna fix you
Fix what I broke
No covers on the sofa
No more smoke
And I pray God saves you
Man I pray all night
I just wanna say thank you
'Cause you saved my life
But I cut you deep
And I know how it looks
Now there's no more weed
No more cush
No more cush
No more cush, yeah
Now there's no more cush
No more cush
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The 'Big For Your Boots' rapper did what everyone does and turned to Snapchat for some advice, documenting his hilarious dilemma from inside the loo.

"Came to buss a sh*t but accidentally went in the girls toilets so I can hear bare girls outside but if I pop out now imma look mad creepy," he posted to his story with a pic of him trapped inside the cubicle.

Not quite the pre-show glam you'd expect, huh? At least he was being a gentleman and thinking of the gals!

 

Snapchat: Stormzy1

The situation became even funnier when he shared a screeshot of texts with a pal who was watching from the outside to find the perfect runaway moment for Stormz, letting him know to stay put so that Anne-Marie could finish brushing her teeth in peace. Amazing.

Will he find a way out to make the red carpet? Do we need a last minute replacement for his performance?!

Watch the 2017 MTV EMAs tonight at 8pm on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134), MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310) or MTVEMA.com to find out...

Snapchat: Stormzy1

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH STORMZY AND J COOPER'S 'MOMMA'S PRAYERS' BELOW

View the lyrics
Many things you pulled me through and I wouldn't even know
There's an army that walks with me when I step out on that road
You ask them every day to accompany me on my way
Woah, you never forget to ask, you got a books full of prayers
That stacks, that stacks, that stacks

And if I fall, what if I fall?
These hands will catch it all
Mhhh, mhhh
And if I fall, what if I fall?
These hands will catch it all
Mhhh

Yo, them brothers came 'round to the block and tried to spray us
Demons of the night, they came alive and tried to slay us
While I was in my boxers playing COD and San Andreas
I think I owe it all to mommy's prayers
I will remember in December when they never tried to play us
And tryna hit the charts without the radio is chaos
And mommy sat me down and told me they could never stray us
I charted, that was 'cause of mommy's prayers, yeah

I know I'll be just fine
This new life of mine
I know those hands will catch it all
Yes, I know that
I know I'll be just fine
This new life of mine, yeah

I witnessed harshness, I've felt darkness in the night
Shadows may chase me down but your words keep them behind
You got me covered and I had no idea
You put your hands together and you dry up all of my tears

And if I fall, what if I fall?
These hands will catch it all
Mhhh, mhhh
And if I fall, what if I fall?
These hands will catch it all
Mhhh

Yo, bailiffs at my door because the council tried to play us
Then my mommy made a call and in the end, they had to pay us
I don't know how it worked but all I knew was we was way up
I guess it was 'cause of mommy's prayers
I've been stabbed bare times but they couldn't see the chaos
Had a brother in the news, yeah, I see how they portray us
But when I have kids, and they ever disobey us
I'ma warn 'em about the power of their grandmother's prayers, yo

I know I'll be just fine
This new life of mine
I know those hands will catch it all
Yes, I know that
I know I'll be just fine
This new life of mine
I know those hands will catch it all
Yes, I know that

Momma's prayers they guide me
Momma's prayers they guide me
Momma's prayers they guide me
Momma's prayers they guide me
Momma's prayers they guide me
Momma's prayers they guide me
Momma's prayers they guide me
Momma's prayers

I know I'll be just fine
This new life of mine
I know those hands will catch it all
Yes, I know that
I know I'll be just fine
This new life of mine
I know those hands will catch it all
Yes, I know that
I know I'll be just fine
This new life of mine
I know those hands will catch it all
Yes, I know that
I know I'll be just fine
This new life of mine
I know those hands will catch it all
Writer(s): Michael Omari Jnr, JP Cooper, Hannah Vasanth Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Stefflon Don

2017 MTV EMA: Stefflon Don Owns the Red Carpet with Incredible 'Hurtin' Me' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Is Stuck In The Ladies' Loo At The MTV EMAs

Madelaine Ptesch Riverdale Cheryl Blossom

Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Talks About That Unsettling Date Rape Scene

Kylie Jenner's Fans Are Convinced She Is Engaged

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things Instagram

Drake And Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Posed For Instagram And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Harry Styles

It Seems There Is A Lot To Be Discussed About Harry Styles' X Factor Outfit

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Spice Girls Are Set To Reform In 2018 - With All FIVE Returning

Geordie Shore And TOWIE Collide In Epic Night Out For Sophie Kasaei's Birthday

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Shares Sizzling Selfies As She Hits The Gym Ahead Of The MTV EMAs

Murder On The Orient Express

Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express Play Would You Rather!

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Nathan Henry is trying to steal Chloe Ferry&#039;s new boyfriend Sam Gowland

Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian saw a Katy Perry concert on the day Taylor Swift released Reputation

Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

Kylie Jenner gives make-up fans a looks at her Christmas collection

Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Kylie Cosmetics Christmas Collection

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Taylor Swift has written a poem explaining why she took a break from fame

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Took Time Away From Fame In Emosh New Poem

Jemma Lucy launches a new dating site with a very NSFW video

Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

More From EMA

Stefflon Don

2017 MTV EMA: Stefflon Don Owns the Red Carpet with Incredible 'Hurtin' Me' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Is Stuck In The Ladies' Loo At The MTV EMAs

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

MTV News

Eminem Returns To The MTV EMA Stage For The First Time In Four Years | MTV News

Eminem 2017

2017 EMA: Guess Who’s Back…Eminem Will Perform This Sunday!

MTV Music Week

Jonas Blue Talks Liam Payne & Sabrina Carpenter Collabs | MTV News

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

MTV Music Week 2017: Becca Dudley Kick-Starts House Of MTV With Tinie Tempah And Will Heard

2017 MTV EMA

Win Tickets To The 2017 EMA With Our Giant Award Statue Selfie Competition

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood

Charlotte Crosby Is Doing Just ‘Great’ Since Stephen Bear Break Up Says Olivia Attwood

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square All You Need To Know Event Information