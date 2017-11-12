2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Is Stuck In The Ladies' Loo At The MTV EMAs
Will he make it out in time for his big performance?
What do you when you're supposed to be performing at the 2017 MTV EMAs but you're stuck in the ladies' toilet?
Well, this is a question Stormzy has been asking himself tonight as he accidentally wandered into the girls room and quickly realised he was stuck in the cubicle because he doesn't want to walk out while Camila Cabello is singing into the mirror or Demi Lovato washes her hands.
The 'Big For Your Boots' rapper did what everyone does and turned to Snapchat for some advice, documenting his hilarious dilemma from inside the loo.
"Came to buss a sh*t but accidentally went in the girls toilets so I can hear bare girls outside but if I pop out now imma look mad creepy," he posted to his story with a pic of him trapped inside the cubicle.
Not quite the pre-show glam you'd expect, huh? At least he was being a gentleman and thinking of the gals!
The situation became even funnier when he shared a screeshot of texts with a pal who was watching from the outside to find the perfect runaway moment for Stormz, letting him know to stay put so that Anne-Marie could finish brushing her teeth in peace. Amazing.
Will he find a way out to make the red carpet? Do we need a last minute replacement for his performance?!
Watch the 2017 MTV EMAs tonight at 8pm on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134), MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310) or MTVEMA.com to find out...
Words: Ross McNeilage
