2017 MTV EMA: Stormzy Is Stuck In The Ladies' Loo At The MTV EMAs

I'm sorry that I'm late

And I missed your call

But you know night turn into day

I didn't stop to pause

I know I never see your face

And baby, that's my fault

But I'ma fix all my mistakes

So don't stress no more



You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)

You don't ever let me down



You don't ever let me down

Got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

All those other girls just look

They ain't never takin' your crown

And girl I know it gets on your nerves sometimes

When I don't answer my phone

And yeah I double back on my words at times

But please don't start with that tone, 'cause girl

I love you, you know, but I can't be there

But when I get home, just roll my weed, yeah

What's mine is yours, give you space to breathe here

Just weed and cush, that's a major key here

Yeah, then you play me a song

Smokin' smoke 'til we're wavy and gone

Come home from a long hard day with the dons

Like where's my baby? I'm sorry it's been long



I'm sorry that I'm late

And I missed your call

But you know night turn into day

I didn't stop to pause

I know I never see your face

And baby, that's my fault

But I'ma fix all my mistakes

So don't stress no more



You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down



As much as you think you're a thorn

In the way that you feel, I come home

Every day when it rains

But it's real

Between us, ground so far beneath us

Sometimes I can't read ya

But it don't mean I won't treat ya

To a blunt full of that reefer

We may get in fights

But I could never see me leavin'

Somethin' 'bout our [?] the high can bring us

Sober just don't please us

If you're wondering, yeah, I'm still here because I see us

But Mary makes it easy to talk to you

Aww, yeah

'Cause sometimes I just can't spill my thoughts to you

I took you in every day

At the end of every day I belong to you

Belong to you

I'll still pass the bong to you

I'll write a song to you

I'll do no wrong to you



I'm sorry that I'm late

And I missed your call

But you know night turn into day

I didn't stop to pause

I know I never see your face

And baby, that's my fault

But I'ma fix all my mistakes

So don't stress no more



You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

You got those cigarettes and cush

You don't ever let me down

I promise



You don't ever let me down

I won't ever let you down

'Cause you don't ever let me down

I won't ever let you down

'Cause you don't ever let me down

I can't ever let you down, down, down

Down, down, down, down



It's been like a month now

Since you left my side

Got me smokin' a blunt now

But there ain't no vibe

'Cause I fucked up badly

All I did was push

Now there's no more weed

No more cush

And I'm deep in the south side

And I can't find love

I was lookin' for my brown skin

Tryna find that buzz

Now what have you done, Stormz?

Now what have you caused?

And we weren't just bredrens

We were so much more

Girl you was my hero

The beat to my heart

And them tears on your face

Man they tear me apart

Man I just wanna fix you

Fix what I broke

No covers on the sofa

No more smoke

And I pray God saves you

Man I pray all night

I just wanna say thank you

'Cause you saved my life

But I cut you deep

And I know how it looks

Now there's no more weed

No more cush

No more cush

No more cush, yeah

Now there's no more cush

No more cush

