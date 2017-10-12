EMA

Tickets For The House Of MTV In Shoreditch Are Now On Sale!

From intimate performances with top artists to music masterclasses from MTV and industry experts, here's everything you need to know about our House Of MTV pop up...

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 17:00

In the lead up to the 2017 EMA, as part of MTV Music Week in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone and NOW TV we're taking over London's House Of Hackney, bringing you the House Of MTV!

After teasing you last week with some of the events we've got in store we're pleased to tell you that tickets are now available from mtvmusicweek.co.uk!

What's happening at the House Of MTV?

Running from Wednesday 8th to Saturday 11th November it's the official space for Londoners looking to celebrate all things music and MTV in the lead up to this year’s MTV EMA.

By day, MTV Breaks, in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone, returns with four days of talks, workshops and hands on sessions. You'll be able to witness intimate performances with top artists, get music masterclasses from MTV and industry experts and even hear the behind the scenes secrets of Geordie Shore.

After dark we'll be cranking it up with unmissable takeovers from Jonas Blue, NEW GEN & Friends, Mixmag, Becca D's Deadly and much, much, MUCH more.

And all that's just in the house.

Hold tight for some VERY exciting Music Week announcements soon but in the meantime here's a breakdown of all the events happening in the House Of MTV! Timings subject to change.

MTV Music Week, House Of MTV Events

House Of MTV Event Listings | MTV Music Week London 2017

  • WEDNESDAY 8TH NOVEMBER. 12:30pm - 2:30pm. Welcome To Music Week w/ Jonas Blue & Becca Dudley
    1 of 16
  • WEDNESDAY 8TH NOVEMBER. 3pm - 5pm. Geordie Shore: Behind The Scenes
    2 of 16
  • WEDNESDAY 8TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - midnight. MTV Music Week Launch Party w/ Becca Dudley, Kojey Radical, SG Lewis, R3WIRE & VARSKI
    3 of 16
  • WEDNESDAY 8TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - 11pm. GRLPWR GANG Terrace Takeover
    4 of 16
  • THURSDAY 9TH NOVEMBER. 12:30pm - 2:30pm. Meet The Industry hosted by Jamz Supernova
    5 of 16
  • THURSDAY 9TH NOVEMBER. 3pm - 5pm. The Journey Of Grime w/ AJ Tracey, RISKY ROADZ & more.
    6 of 16
  • THURSDAY 9TH NOVEMBER. 7:30pm - midnight. Flexx & shesaid.so
    7 of 16
  • THURSDAY 9TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - midnight. NEW GEN & Friends
    8 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 1:30pm - 4:30pm. DJ Masterclass w/ Jonas Blue & Club MTV's R3WIRE & VARSKI
    9 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Dance Music: Past. Present. Future w/ Eats Everything & more.
    10 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - midnight. NVWLS Terrace Takeover
    11 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 1pm - 4pm. Different Recordings Lunch Time Session w/ Claptone & Ben Pearce
    12 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 7:30pm - midnight. Electronic Nature House Party w/ Jonas Blue & Friends
    13 of 16
  • FRIDAY 10TH NOVEMBER. 7pm - midnight. NVWLS Terrace Takeover
    14 of 16
  • SATURDAY 11TH NOVEMBER. 11am -1pm. Social Media 101 w/ Jack Saunders, Josh Denzel & Snoochie Shy
    15 of 16
  • SATURDAY 11TH NOVEMBER. 8pm - 1am. Mixmag House Of MTV Takeover
    16 of 16

For a full list of everything that’s on offer head to mtvmusicweek.co.uk and keep it locked on all of our social media channels for updates. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

