Tickets For The House Of MTV In Shoreditch Are Now On Sale!

In the lead up to the 2017 EMA, as part of MTV Music Week in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone and NOW TV we're taking over London's House Of Hackney, bringing you the House Of MTV!

After teasing you last week with some of the events we've got in store we're pleased to tell you that tickets are now available from mtvmusicweek.co.uk!

What's happening at the House Of MTV?

Running from Wednesday 8th to Saturday 11th November it's the official space for Londoners looking to celebrate all things music and MTV in the lead up to this year’s MTV EMA.

By day, MTV Breaks, in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone, returns with four days of talks, workshops and hands on sessions. You'll be able to witness intimate performances with top artists, get music masterclasses from MTV and industry experts and even hear the behind the scenes secrets of Geordie Shore.

After dark we'll be cranking it up with unmissable takeovers from Jonas Blue, NEW GEN & Friends, Mixmag, Becca D's Deadly and much, much, MUCH more.

And all that's just in the house.

Hold tight for some VERY exciting Music Week announcements soon but in the meantime here's a breakdown of all the events happening in the House Of MTV! Timings subject to change.

MTV Music Week, House Of MTV Events

House Of MTV Event Listings | MTV Music Week London 2017 1 of 16

