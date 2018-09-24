EMA

Vote Now To Decide Your 2018 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

We’ve already picked four acts in the category, but you can decide the fifth…

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 11:00

There’s just over six weeks to go until the 2018 EMAs hit Bilbao and today, ahead of this year’s full nominations announcement, we’re giving you the opportunity to pick our Best UK & Ireland Act wildcard.

What’s that? We’ve already chosen four out of the five nominees in the Best UK & Ireland Act category but we’re handing it over to you guys to pick the last place!

In the running this year are, Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Blue, Little Mix and Rita Ora.

To vote, head to MTV UK’s Instagram and simply ‘like’ the picture of the artist you want to win.

Like this pic to vote for Calvin Harris

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @calvinharris to be your 2018 Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to: mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #MTV #CalvinHarris

Like this pic to vote for Clean Bandit

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @cleanbandit to be your 2018 Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to: mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #MTV #CleanBandit

Like this pic to vote for Ed Sheeran

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @teddysphotos to be your 2018 Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to: mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #MTV #EdSheeran

Like this pic to vote for Jonas Blue

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @jonasblue to be your 2018 Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to: mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #MTV #JonasBlue

Like this pic to vote for Little Mix

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @littlemix to be your 2018 Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to: mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #MTV #LittleMix

Like this pic to vote for Rita Ora

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @ritaora to be your 2018 Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to: mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #MTV #RitaOra

Voting closes on 28th September at 12 midday (BST) and the winner will be announced when we reveal this year’s complete EMA nominations soon.

What are you waiting for? Get voting!

The 2018 MTV EMAs take place on Sunday 4th November in Bilbao!

Full Terms and Conditions EMA Wildcard Nominee Voting

1.    By submitting a vote all voters are bound by these Terms and Conditions, which may be amended or varied at any time by MTV on notice and shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and the courts of England shall have exclusive jurisdiction in relation to any disputes arising therefrom.

2.    To be eligible to vote:

a)    you must be aged 13 or over;

b)    you, your parents/guardians or family members must not be employees of MTV, any other company associated with the Competition or their respective associated companies or agents; and

c)    you must have a valid Instagram account.

3.    Costs to vote via the Internet may vary so please check with your network operator for current charges.  Voters should seek the permission of the person paying the bill before voting. 

4.    Voting opens at 11:00am (BST) on 24 September 2018 and closes at 12:00pm midday (BST) on 28 September 2018. Votes made outside this period will not be counted.

5.    In order to vote, you must go to MTV UK’s Instagram page (@MTVUK) and like (heart) the image of the nominated artist or artists you want to win. Images of the six (6) nominated artists will be uploaded to MTV’s Instagram page by 11:00am (BST) on 24 September 2018.

6.    Any eligible vote received in respect of an image will count as a vote towards that artist. The artist with the most votes wins. Votes can be withdrawn at any time during the vote by ‘un-liking’ the image. Comments on posts will not be counted as votes. 

7.    Only a natural person who holds a valid Instagram account may vote. Multiple votes for a nominated artist from the same person using different Instagram accounts will not be accepted and may be disqualified. 

8.    By submitting a vote, voters also agree to abide by Instagram’s Terms of Use, as well as MTV’s Website Terms, Mobile Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

9.    MTV reserves the right to select an alternative winner (from the nominated artists) if, in MTV’s reasonable opinion, the winning artist’s conduct has or may adversely affect the MTV brand.

10.    Only votes from individuals will be accepted.  Any votes that the MTV believes have (i) been made via participation in a syndicate or (ii) via any form of machine assisted intervention enabling computer generated multiple votes, will be disqualified. 

11.    MTV reserves the absolute right to disqualify votes if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any deliberate attempt to manipulate the result. 

12.    Voters agree that MTV may use the voter’s Instagram handle and/or any statement made by them concerning the vote in connection with publicizing the EMA and/or MTV in any and all media in perpetuity throughout the world as MTV in its sole discretion sees fit.

13.    MTV shall not be liable for (i) any delay in performing or partial or total failure to perform any of its obligations to voters under these terms, if such delay is caused by any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any line, system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded; or (ii) any artist leaving the EMA nominee competition.

14.    Any queries regarding the vote should be addressed to: Michael Pell, EMA Wildcard Nominee Voting 2018, Viacom International Media Networks U.K. Limited, 17-29 Hawley Crescent, Camden Lock, London, NW1 8TT (“MTV”).

