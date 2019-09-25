EMA

Vote Now To Decide Your 2019 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

We’ve already line up four acts in the category, but we're letting you decide the fifth. Here's how to vote...

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 13:00

The 2019 MTV EMAs are just weeks away and we know you're gagging to know who's nominated, but before we reveal all, we're letting you pick the final nominee spot in our Best UK & Ireland Act category.

We've already chosen most of the places in the category but there's one wildcard place up for grabs and it's down to you who gets it.

Vying for that final nominee place this year are Calvin Harris, Jax Jones, Little Mix, Sam Smith, Stormzy and The 1975.

To vote, head to MTV UK’s Instagram and simply ‘like’ the picture of the artist you want to win.

Like this pic to vote for Calvin Harris

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @calvinharris to be your 2019 MTV EMA Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #CalvinHarris

Like this pic to vote for Jax Jones

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @jaxjones to be your 2019 MTV EMA Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #JaxJones

Like this pic to vote for Little Mix

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @littlemix to be your 2019 MTV EMA Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #LittleMix

Like this pic to vote for Sam Smith

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @samsmith to be your 2019 MTV EMA Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #SamSmith

Like this pic to vote for Stormzy

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @stormzy to be your 2019 MTV EMA Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #Stormzy

Like this pic to vote for The 1975

🚨 Like this pic to vote for @the1975 to be your 2019 MTV EMA Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard nominee! For more info and voting terms head to mtv.co.uk/music #MTVEMA #The1975

Voting closes on Friday 27th September at 12pm midday (BST) and the winner will be announced when we reveal this year’s complete EMA nominations soon.

Get voting!

The 2019 MTV EMAs take place on Sunday 3rd November in Seville!

Full Terms and Conditions EMA Wildcard Nominee Voting

1. By submitting a vote all voters are bound by these Terms and Conditions, which may be amended or varied at any time by MTV on notice and shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and the courts of England shall have exclusive jurisdiction in relation to any disputes arising therefrom.

2. To be eligible to vote:

a) you must be aged 13 or over;
b) you, your parents/guardians or family members must not be employees of MTV, any other company associated with the Competition or their respective associated companies or agents; and
c) you must have a valid Instagram account.

3. Costs to vote via the Internet may vary so please check with your network operator for current charges.  Voters should seek the permission of the person paying the bill before voting. 

4. Voting opens at 13:00 (BST) on 25 September 2019 and closes at 12:00 midday (BST) on 27 September 2019. Votes made outside this period will not be counted.

5. In order to vote, you must go to MTV UK’s Instagram page (@MTVUK) and like (heart) the image of the nominated artist or artists you want to win. Images of the six (6) nominated artists will be uploaded to MTV’s Instagram page by 13:00 (BST) on on 25 September 2019.

6. Any eligible vote received in respect of an image will count as a vote towards that artist. The artist with the most votes wins. Votes can be withdrawn at any time during the vote by ‘un-liking’ the image. Comments on posts will not be counted as votes. 

7. Only a natural person who holds a valid Instagram account may vote. Multiple votes for a nominated artist from the same person using different Instagram accounts will not be accepted and may be disqualified. 

8. By submitting a vote, voters also agree to abide by Instagram’s Terms of Use, as well as MTV’s Website Terms, Mobile Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

9. MTV reserves the right to select an alternative winner (from the nominated artists) if, in MTV’s reasonable opinion, the winning artist’s conduct has or may adversely affect the MTV brand.

10. Only votes from individuals will be accepted.  Any votes that the MTV believes have (i) been made via participation in a syndicate or (ii) via any form of machine assisted intervention enabling computer generated multiple votes, will be disqualified.

11. MTV reserves the absolute right to disqualify votes if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any deliberate attempt to manipulate the result.

12. Voters agree that MTV may use the voter’s Instagram handle and/or any statement made by them concerning the vote in connection with publicizing the EMA and/or MTV in any and all media in perpetuity throughout the world as MTV in its sole discretion sees fit.

13. MTV shall not be liable for (i) any delay in performing or partial or total failure to perform any of its obligations to voters under these terms, if such delay is caused by any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any line, system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded; or (ii) any artist leaving the EMA nominee competition.

14. Any queries regarding the vote should be addressed to: Michael Pell, EMA Wildcard Nominee Voting 2019, Viacom International Media Networks U.K. Limited, 17-29 Hawley Crescent, Camden Lock, London, NW1 8TT (“MTV”).

