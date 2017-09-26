EMA

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

We’ve picked four of them, and we want you to decide the fifth…

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 12:00

If you hadn’t heard, the 2017 EMAs are coming to London this year which means it’s going to be incredible. Today the countdown officially gets underway as we search for our Best UK & Ireland Act wildcard.

What does that mean? We’ve already chosen four out of our five nominees in the Best UK & Ireland Act category but we’re throwing it out to you guys to fill our fifth spot...

Below you’ll find all the nominees who we hope you’ll agree have had an amazing run of it lately. 

If you loved what Calvin did with Funk Wav Bounces, he needs your vote. If you haven’t stopped belting out Jonas Blue’s ‘Mama’, he deserves a nod. And yes, ALL the One Direction lads are individually nominated, which means you’re gonna have to pick sides.

To vote, head to Twitter and make your voice heard by tweeting #MTVEMA + #Nominate[artist name]

2017 EMA Best UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominees:

Calvin Harris - #MTVEMA #NominateCalvinHarris
Clean Bandit - #MTVEMA #NominateCleanBandit
Coldplay - #MTVEMA #NominateColdplay
Harry Styles - #MTVEMA #NominateHarryStyles
Jonas Blue - #MTVEMA #NominateJonasBlue
Liam Payne - #MTVEMA #NominateLiamPayne
Louis Tomlinson - #MTVEMA #NominateLouisTomlinson
Niall Horan - #MTVEMA #NominateNiallHoran
Rag’N’Bone Man - #MTVEMA #NominateRagNBoneMan
ZAYN - #MTVEMA #NominateZAYN

Voting closes on 2nd October at 10.59pm BST and the winner will be announced when we reveal this year’s complete EMA nominations soon.

What are you waiting for? Get voting!

The 2017 EMAs take place on Sunday 12th November at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

