So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado might be an action-packed blast, but we can’t help feeling a bit sad about the Emily Blunt-shaped hole in the middle of it. However, director Stefano Sollima has been discussing the star’s absence, revealing that cutting her character was essential to his vision for the movie.

Blunt’s character Kate Mercer was the straight arrow of the first film, but according to Sollima, there was no room for characters like that in his story. “Emily Blunt is an amazing actress, but her role was sort of a moral guidance for the audience. In Soldado we don't have that.”

“This is closer to my vision of storytelling,” continues the director. “I prefer not to have a moral guidance for the audience.” Indeed, anyone who’s seen Sollima’s ultra-bleak Gomorrah series probably won’t be too surprised to hear that…

Co-starring Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin, Sicario: Day Of The Soldado is in cinemas now.

- By George Wales @georgewales85