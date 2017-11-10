Eminem and Beyoncé Unite On His New Single 'Walk On Water'
The 'Rap God' and Queen Bey drop a surprise superstar collaboration...
Eminem just dropped his comeback single with the biggest feature possible.
The rap legend has enlisted Beyoncé for 'Walk On Water', the emotional and refreshingly frank lead single from his brand new album Revival.
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
I wanted the fame, but not the cover of Newsweek
Oh well, guess beggars can't be choosey
Wanted to receive attention for my music
Wanted to be left alone, public excuse me
Been wanting my cake, I need it too, wanting it both ways
Fame made me a balloon cause my ego inflated
When I blew seep it was confusing
'Cause all I wanted to do is be the Bruce Lee of loose leaf
Abused ink, used it as a tool when I blew steam
Ooh, hit the lottery, oh wee
With what I gave up to get was bittersweet
It was like winning a huge meet
Ironic 'cause I think I'm getting so huge I need a shrink
I'm beginning to lose sleep, one sheep, two sheep
Going cucko and cuckier as Kool Keith
But I'm actually weirder than you think, 'cause I'm
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing
Now I ain't much of a poet, but I know somebody once told me to seize the moment
And don't squander it, 'cause you never know when it could all be over
Tomorrow so I keep conjuring, sometimes I wonder where these thoughts spawn from
(Yeah, ponder it, Do you wonder there's no wonder you're losing your mind the way
you're brought up?)
I think you've been wandering off down yonder and stumbled upon Jeff VanVonderen
'Cause I needed an intervention in this to intervene between me and this monster
And save me from myself and all this conflict
'Cause the very things that I love is killing me and I can't conquer it
My OCD is conking me in the head
Keep knocking, nobody's home, I'm sleepwalking
I'm just relaying what the voice of my head saying
Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just friends with the
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing
Call me crazy, but I had this vision
One day that I'd walk amongst you regular civilians
But until then drums get killed I'm coming straight at
MCs, blood get spilled and I take it back
To the days that I get on a Dre track
Give every kid who got played at
Pumped the villian and shit that say back
To the kids who played 'em
I ain't here to save the fucking children
But if one kid out of a hundred million
Who are going through a struggle feels and relates that's great
It's payback, Russell Wilson falling way back
In the draft, turn nothing into something, still can make that
Straw in the gold chump I will spend Rumpelstiltskin in a hay stack
Maybe I need a straightjacket, face facts
I am nuts for real, but I'm okay with that
It's nothing, I'm still friends with the
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing
The seemingly untouchable superstars strip back the superhuman facade on the piano-led track to reveal their lives are not picture perfect, despite their reputations as the King and Queen of their genres.
"I walk on water but I ain't no Jesus / I walk on water but only when it freezes," sings Beyoncé, before Eminem opens up about self-confidence, mental health and the pressures that come with being the best.
He also reflects on being in the industry for over 2 decades and his personal journey, including his problems with drugs and how he handled fame in his career.
Despite both being in the industry since the '90s, this is the first time Beyoncé and Eminem have ever collaborated, and it's totally worth the wait.
There's no one else better suited to sing the chorus than the 'Halo' superstar, and her voice sounds as heavenly as ever.
Eminem will perform 'Walk On Water' for the first time ever at the 2017 MTV EMAs this Sunday - don't miss it!
Welcome back, Em!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH EMINEM AND SIA'S 'GUTS OVER FEAR' BELOW
Fuck am I gonna do?
It's too late to start over
This is the only thing I, thing I know
Sometimes I feel like all I ever do is
Find different ways to word the same, old song
Ever since I came along
From the day the song called ‘'Hi! My Name Is" dropped
Started thinking my name was fault
Cause anytime things went wrong
I was the one who they would blame it on
The media made me the, uh, equivalent of a modern-day Genghis Khan
Tried to argue it was only entertainment, dawg
Gangsta? Naw, courageous balls
Had to change my style, they said I'm way too soft
And I sound like AZ and Nas, out came the claws
And the fangs been out since then
But up until the instant that I've went against it
It was ingrained in me that I wouldn't amount to a shitstain I thought
No wonder I had to unlearn everything my brain was taught
Do I really belong in this game? I pondered
I just wanna play my part, should I make waves or not?
So back and forth in my brain the tug of war wages on
And I don't wanna seem ungrateful or disrespect the artform I was raised upon
But sometimes you gotta take a loss
And have people rub it in your face before you get made pissed off
And keep pluggin', it's your only outlet
And your only outfit so you know they gonna talk about it
Better find a way to counter it quick and make it, ah
Feel like I've already said this a kabillion eighty times
How many times can I say the same thing different ways that rhyme?
What I really wanna say is, if there's anyone else that can relate to my story
Bet you feel the same way I felt when I was in the same place you are
When I was afraid to…
I was a...
Afraid to make a single sound
Afraid I would never find a way out, out, out
Afraid I'd never be found
I didn't wanna go another round
An angry man's power will shut you up
Trip wires fill this house with tip-toe love
Run out of excuses with every word
So here I am and I will not run
Guts over fear, the time is here
Guts over fear, I shall not tear
For all the times I let you push me around
And let you keep me down
Now I got, guts over fear, guts over fear
Feels like a close, it's coming to
Fuck am I gonna do?
It's too late to start over
This is the only thing I, thing I know
It's like I was there once, single parents
Hate your appearance, did you struggle to find your place in this world?
And the pain spawns all the anger on
But it wasn't until I put the pain in songs learned who to aim it on
That I made a spark, started to spit hard as shit
Learned how to harness it while the reins were off
And there was a lot of bizarre shit, but the crazy part
Was soon as I stopped saying "I gave a fuck"
Haters started to appreciate my art
And it just breaks my heart to look at all the pain I've caused
But what am I gonna do when the rage is gone?
And the lights go out in that trailer park?
And the window is closing and there's nowhere else that I can go with flows
And I'm frozen cause there's no more emotion for me to pull from
Just a bunch of playful songs that I made for fun
So to the break of dawn here I go recycling the same, old song
But I'd rather make "Not Afraid 2" than make another mothafuckin' "We Made You" uh
Now I don't wanna seem indulgent when I discuss my lows and my highs
My demise and my uprise, pray to God
I just opened enough eyes later on
And gave you the supplies and the tools to hopefully use it to make you strong
Enough to lift yourself up when you feel like I felt
Cause I can't explain to y'all how dang exhausted my legs felt
Just having to balance my dang self
But on eggshells I was made to walk
But thank you, ma, ‘cause that gave me the
Strength to cause Shady-mania, so many empty that stadium
At least I made it out of that house and a found a place in this world when the day was done
So this is for every kid who all's they ever did was dreamt of one day just getting accepted
I represent him or her, anyone similar, you are the reason that I made this song
And everything you're scared to say don't be afraid to say no more
From this day forward, just let them a-holes talk
Take it with a grain of salt and eat their fucking faces off
The legend of the angry blonde lives on through you when I'm gone
And to think I was... gone
I was a...
Afraid to make a single sound
Afraid I would never find a way out, out, out
Afraid I'd never be found
I didn't wanna go another round
An angry man's power will shut you up
Trip wires fill this house with tip-toe love
Run out of excuses with every word
So here I am and I will not run
Guts over fear, the time is here
Guts over fear, I shall not tear
For all the times I let you push me around
And let you keep me down
Now I got, guts over fear, guts over fear