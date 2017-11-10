Eminem and Beyoncé Unite On His New Single 'Walk On Water'

View the lyrics

Feels like a close, it's coming to

Fuck am I gonna do?

It's too late to start over

This is the only thing I, thing I know



Sometimes I feel like all I ever do is

Find different ways to word the same, old song

Ever since I came along

From the day the song called ‘'Hi! My Name Is" dropped

Started thinking my name was fault

Cause anytime things went wrong

I was the one who they would blame it on

The media made me the, uh, equivalent of a modern-day Genghis Khan

Tried to argue it was only entertainment, dawg

Gangsta? Naw, courageous balls

Had to change my style, they said I'm way too soft

And I sound like AZ and Nas, out came the claws

And the fangs been out since then

But up until the instant that I've went against it

It was ingrained in me that I wouldn't amount to a shitstain I thought

No wonder I had to unlearn everything my brain was taught

Do I really belong in this game? I pondered

I just wanna play my part, should I make waves or not?

So back and forth in my brain the tug of war wages on

And I don't wanna seem ungrateful or disrespect the artform I was raised upon

But sometimes you gotta take a loss

And have people rub it in your face before you get made pissed off

And keep pluggin', it's your only outlet

And your only outfit so you know they gonna talk about it

Better find a way to counter it quick and make it, ah

Feel like I've already said this a kabillion eighty times

How many times can I say the same thing different ways that rhyme?

What I really wanna say is, if there's anyone else that can relate to my story

Bet you feel the same way I felt when I was in the same place you are

When I was afraid to…



I was a...

Afraid to make a single sound

Afraid I would never find a way out, out, out

Afraid I'd never be found

I didn't wanna go another round

An angry man's power will shut you up

Trip wires fill this house with tip-toe love

Run out of excuses with every word

So here I am and I will not run

Guts over fear, the time is here

Guts over fear, I shall not tear

For all the times I let you push me around

And let you keep me down

Now I got, guts over fear, guts over fear



It's like I was there once, single parents

Hate your appearance, did you struggle to find your place in this world?

And the pain spawns all the anger on

But it wasn't until I put the pain in songs learned who to aim it on

That I made a spark, started to spit hard as shit

Learned how to harness it while the reins were off

And there was a lot of bizarre shit, but the crazy part

Was soon as I stopped saying "I gave a fuck"

Haters started to appreciate my art

And it just breaks my heart to look at all the pain I've caused

But what am I gonna do when the rage is gone?

And the lights go out in that trailer park?

And the window is closing and there's nowhere else that I can go with flows

And I'm frozen cause there's no more emotion for me to pull from

Just a bunch of playful songs that I made for fun

So to the break of dawn here I go recycling the same, old song

But I'd rather make "Not Afraid 2" than make another mothafuckin' "We Made You" uh

Now I don't wanna seem indulgent when I discuss my lows and my highs

My demise and my uprise, pray to God

I just opened enough eyes later on

And gave you the supplies and the tools to hopefully use it to make you strong

Enough to lift yourself up when you feel like I felt

Cause I can't explain to y'all how dang exhausted my legs felt

Just having to balance my dang self

But on eggshells I was made to walk

But thank you, ma, ‘cause that gave me the

Strength to cause Shady-mania, so many empty that stadium

At least I made it out of that house and a found a place in this world when the day was done

So this is for every kid who all's they ever did was dreamt of one day just getting accepted

I represent him or her, anyone similar, you are the reason that I made this song

And everything you're scared to say don't be afraid to say no more

From this day forward, just let them a-holes talk

Take it with a grain of salt and eat their fucking faces off

The legend of the angry blonde lives on through you when I'm gone

And to think I was... gone



