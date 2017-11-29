Eminem Announces New Album 'Revival' Release Date

View the lyrics

Yeah...

It's my life...

In my own words, I guess...



Have you ever loved someone so much you'd give an arm for?

Not the expression

No, literally give an arm for

When they know they're your heart and you know you were their armor

And you will destroy anyone who would try to harm her

But what happens when karma

Turns right around and bites you

And everything you stand for turns on you despite you

What happens when you become the main source of pain



"Daddy look what I made"

Dad's gotta go catch a plane

"Daddy where's mommy?"

"I can't find mommy, where is she?"

I don't know, go play, Hailie, baby, your daddy's busy

Daddy's writin' a song, the song ain't gon' write itself

I'll give you one underdog, then you got to swing by yourself



Then turn right around in that song and tell her you love her

And put hands on her mother, who's a spittin' image of her

That's Slim Shady

Yeah, baby, Slim Shady's crazy

Shady made me, but tonight, Shady's rock-a-bye-baby, huh...



And when I'm gone, just carry on

Don't mourn, rejoice everytime you hear the sound of my voice

Just know that, I'm lookin' down on you smilin'

And I didn't feel a thing, so baby

Don't feel no pain, just smile back



And when I'm gone, just carry on

Don't mourn, rejoice everytime you hear the sound of my voice

Just know that, I'm lookin' down on you smilin'

And I didn't feel a thing, so baby

Don't feel no pain, just smile back



I keep havin' this dream

I'm pushin' Hailie on the swing

She keeps screamin', she don't want me to sing

"You're makin' mommy cry"

"Why? Why is mommy cryin'?"

"Baby, daddy ain't leavin' no more"

"Daddy you're lyin'"

"You always say that, you always say this is the last time"

"But you ain't leavin' no more, daddy you're mine"

She's pilin' boxes in front of the door tryin' to block it

"Daddy please, daddy don't leave, daddy, no, stop it"

Goes in her pocket, pulls out a tiny necklace locket, it's got her picture

"This'll keep you safe daddy, take it with ya"

I look up, it's just me standin' in the mirror

These fuckin' walls must be talkin' 'cause man I can hear 'em

They're sayin' you got one more chance to do right and it's tonight

Now go out there and show 'em that you love 'em 'fore it's too late

And just as I go to walk out of my bedroom door it turns to a stage

They're gone, and the spotlight is on and I'm singin'



And when I'm gone, just carry on

Don't mourn, rejoice everytime you hear the sound of my voice

Just know that, I'm lookin' down on you smilin'

And I didn't feel a thing, so baby

Don't feel no pain, just smile back



And when I'm gone, just carry on

Don't mourn, rejoice everytime you hear the sound of my voice

Just know that, I'm lookin' down on you smilin'

And I didn't feel a thing, so baby

Don't feel no pain, just smile back



Sixty thousand people, all jumpin' out their seats

The curtain closes, they're throwin' roses at my feet

I take a bow and thank you all for comin' out

They're screamin' so loud I'll take one last look at the crowd

I glance down, I don't believe what I'm seein'

"Daddy it's me, help mommy, her wrists are bleedin'"

But baby we're in Sweden, how did you get to Sweden?

"I followed you daddy, you told me that you weren't leavin'"

"You lied to me dad, and now you made mommy sad"

"And I bought you this coin, it says 'Number One Dad'"

"That's all I wanted, I just want to give you this coin"

"I get the point, fine, me and mommy are goin'"

But baby, wait!

"It's too late, dad, you made the choice"

"Now go out there and show 'em that you love 'em more than us"

"That's what they want, they want you Marshall they keep"

"Screamin' your name, it's no wonder you can't go to sleep"

"Just take another pill, yeah, I bet that you will"

"You rap about it"

"Yeah, word, k-k-keep it real"

I hear applause, all this time I couldn't see

How could it be that the curtain is closin' on me?

I turn around, find a gun on the ground, cock it

Put it to my brain, scream "Die, Shady!" and pop it

The sky darkens, my life flashes

The plane that I was supposed to be on crashes and burns to ashes

That's when I wake up, alarm clocks ringin'

There's birds singin'

It's spring and Hailie's outside swingin'

I walk right up to Kim and kiss her, tell her I miss her

Hailie just smiles and winks at her little sister

Almost as if to... say



And when I'm gone, just carry on

Don't mourn, rejoice everytime you hear the sound of my voice

Just know that, I'm lookin' down on you smilin'

And I didn't feel a thing, so baby

Don't feel no pain, just smile back



And when I'm gone, just carry on

Don't mourn, rejoice everytime you hear the sound of my voice

Just know that, I'm lookin' down on you smilin'

And I didn't feel a thing, so baby

Don't feel no pain

Just smile back

Writer(s): Luis Edgardo Resto, Marshall B. Iii Mathers Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com