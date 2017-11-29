Eminem Announces New Album 'Revival' Release Date
The legendary rapper's ninth album is just TWO weeks away...
Get ready, Eminem is coming.
The rumoured release date of the rap icon's ninth studio album came and went with nothing but tumbleweed, however he has announced the release date and it's very soon.
Revival will be released next month on December 15, one month after he surprised us with its Beyoncé-assisted lead single 'Walk On Water'.
The album completes the trilogy that started with his 2009 album Relapse and its follow-up Recovery, which was interrupted by 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2.
Very little details are known about the top-secret release as the entire campaign has been made up of clues and surprises, whether it be the fact Revival is being pushed as a fake pharmaceutical drug or his last-minute performance at the 2017 MTV EMA earlier this month.
WIth four years passing since his last album, anticipation for Eminem's return is incredibly high and we expect the first-week sales are going to be huge.
He has set the bar high with the lead single as it's difficult to top a Beyoncé collaboration, however we're sure he's got plenty more magic in store for us.
Em is featured on P!nk's new album Beautiful Trauma so there's a chance she could return the favour, while we know he's worked with Skylar Grey as she co-wrote 'Walk On Water'.
Will he reunite with go-to collaborator Rihanna for their fifth song together? I guess we'll find out in 2 weeks...
Words: Ross McNeilage
