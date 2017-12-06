Eminem's 'Revival' Features P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani and More

View the lyrics

I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed

Get along with the voices inside of my head

You trying to save me, stop holding your breath

And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy



I wanted the fame, but not the cover of Newsweek

Oh well, guess beggars can't be choosey

Wanted to receive attention for my music

Wanted to be left alone, public excuse me

Been wanting my cake, I need it too, wanting it both ways

Fame made me a balloon cause my ego inflated

When I blew seep it was confusing

'Cause all I wanted to do is be the Bruce Lee of loose leaf

Abused ink, used it as a tool when I blew steam

Ooh, hit the lottery, oh wee

With what I gave up to get was bittersweet

It was like winning a huge meet

Ironic 'cause I think I'm getting so huge I need a shrink

I'm beginning to lose sleep, one sheep, two sheep



Going cucko and cuckier as Kool Keith



But I'm actually weirder than you think, 'cause I'm

I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed

Get along with the voices inside of my head

You trying to save me, stop holding your breath



And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy

Well, that's nothing



Well, that's nothing

Now I ain't much of a poet, but I know somebody once told me to seize the moment

And don't squander it, 'cause you never know when it could all be over

Tomorrow so I keep conjuring, sometimes I wonder where these thoughts spawn from

(Yeah, ponder it, Do you wonder there's no wonder you're losing your mind the way

you're brought up?)

I think you've been wandering off down yonder and stumbled upon Jeff VanVonderen

'Cause I needed an intervention in this to intervene between me and this monster

And save me from myself and all this conflict

'Cause the very things that I love is killing me and I can't conquer it

My OCD is conking me in the head

Keep knocking, nobody's home, I'm sleepwalking



I'm just relaying what the voice of my head saying

Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just friends with the

I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed



Get along with the voices inside of my head

You trying to save me, stop holding your breath



And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy

Well, that's nothing

Well, that's nothing

Call me crazy, but I had this vision



One day that I'd walk amongst you regular civilians

But until then drums get killed I'm coming straight at

MCs, blood get spilled and I take it back

To the days that I get on a Dre track

Give every kid who got played at

Pumped the villian and shit that say back

To the kids who played 'em

I ain't here to save the fucking children

But if one kid out of a hundred million



Who are going through a struggle feels and relates that's great

It's payback, Russell Wilson falling way back

In the draft, turn nothing into something, still can make that

Straw in the gold chump I will spend Rumpelstiltskin in a hay stack

Maybe I need a straightjacket, face facts



I am nuts for real, but I'm okay with that

It's nothing, I'm still friends with the

I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed

Get along with the voices inside of my head

You trying to save me, stop holding your breath

And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy

I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed

Get along with the voices inside of my head

You trying to save me, stop holding your breath

And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy

Well, that's nothing

Well, that's nothing

Writer(s): Marshall Mathers, B. Fryzel, B. Rexha, R.Fenty, M. Athanasiou, J. Bellion, A. Kleinstub Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com