Eminem

Eminem's 'Revival' Features P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani and More

Kehlani and Alicia Keys will also appear on the rapper's ninth studio album...

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 10:52

We're just one week away from Eminem's new album and everything is slowly being revealed.

The rap legend has unveiled the (super)star-studded track list of Revival - sorry, RƎVIVAL - last night and there's plenty more A-listers to keep Beyoncé company.

Ed Sheeran, P!nk and Alicia Keys join the pop veteran on the 19-track set, which also features Kehlani, rap newbie Phresher and rock band X Ambassadors.

The amount of huge names on the album is almost overwhelming but it's a very interesting mix, with the majority being first-time collaborations for Em.

'Need Me' will be the fourth song that he has done with P!nk and he frequently works with Skylar Grey who is on 'Tragic Endings', otherwise the rest are all new pairings.

As one of the most prolific rappers in the industry it's surprising that there is only one rapper on the track list and that it's rising star Phresher, as his last album featured fellow hip-hop heavyweight Kendrick Lamar.

Getty Images

Phresher has revealed that their song 'Chloraseptic' came about after Eminem heard his song 'Wait A Minute' and that it was recorded in just eight hours (!).

"The emotions is just turnt up. It’s a turnt up record. It’s raw. That’s the perfect word for it. Eminem going off," he told Complex. The hook is just [crazy]. We going off."

Getty Images

In more exciting news, we think that 'Need Me' will be the "unbelievable" collaboration between P!nk and Eminem that was reported about months ago.

RƎVIVAL drops next Friday (Dec 15th) and we are more than ready!

Words: Ross McNeilage

