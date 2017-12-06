Eminem's 'Revival' Features P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani and More
Kehlani and Alicia Keys will also appear on the rapper's ninth studio album...
We're just one week away from Eminem's new album and everything is slowly being revealed.
The rap legend has unveiled the (super)star-studded track list of Revival - sorry, RƎVIVAL - last night and there's plenty more A-listers to keep Beyoncé company.
Ed Sheeran, P!nk and Alicia Keys join the pop veteran on the 19-track set, which also features Kehlani, rap newbie Phresher and rock band X Ambassadors.
The amount of huge names on the album is almost overwhelming but it's a very interesting mix, with the majority being first-time collaborations for Em.
'Need Me' will be the fourth song that he has done with P!nk and he frequently works with Skylar Grey who is on 'Tragic Endings', otherwise the rest are all new pairings.
As one of the most prolific rappers in the industry it's surprising that there is only one rapper on the track list and that it's rising star Phresher, as his last album featured fellow hip-hop heavyweight Kendrick Lamar.
Phresher has revealed that their song 'Chloraseptic' came about after Eminem heard his song 'Wait A Minute' and that it was recorded in just eight hours (!).
"The emotions is just turnt up. It’s a turnt up record. It’s raw. That’s the perfect word for it. Eminem going off," he told Complex. The hook is just [crazy]. We going off."
In more exciting news, we think that 'Need Me' will be the "unbelievable" collaboration between P!nk and Eminem that was reported about months ago.
RƎVIVAL drops next Friday (Dec 15th) and we are more than ready!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH EMINEM AND RIHANNA'S 'THE MONSTER' VIDEO BELOW
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
I wanted the fame, but not the cover of Newsweek
Oh well, guess beggars can't be choosey
Wanted to receive attention for my music
Wanted to be left alone, public excuse me
Been wanting my cake, I need it too, wanting it both ways
Fame made me a balloon cause my ego inflated
When I blew seep it was confusing
'Cause all I wanted to do is be the Bruce Lee of loose leaf
Abused ink, used it as a tool when I blew steam
Ooh, hit the lottery, oh wee
With what I gave up to get was bittersweet
It was like winning a huge meet
Ironic 'cause I think I'm getting so huge I need a shrink
I'm beginning to lose sleep, one sheep, two sheep
Going cucko and cuckier as Kool Keith
But I'm actually weirder than you think, 'cause I'm
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing
Now I ain't much of a poet, but I know somebody once told me to seize the moment
And don't squander it, 'cause you never know when it could all be over
Tomorrow so I keep conjuring, sometimes I wonder where these thoughts spawn from
(Yeah, ponder it, Do you wonder there's no wonder you're losing your mind the way
you're brought up?)
I think you've been wandering off down yonder and stumbled upon Jeff VanVonderen
'Cause I needed an intervention in this to intervene between me and this monster
And save me from myself and all this conflict
'Cause the very things that I love is killing me and I can't conquer it
My OCD is conking me in the head
Keep knocking, nobody's home, I'm sleepwalking
I'm just relaying what the voice of my head saying
Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just friends with the
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing
Call me crazy, but I had this vision
One day that I'd walk amongst you regular civilians
But until then drums get killed I'm coming straight at
MCs, blood get spilled and I take it back
To the days that I get on a Dre track
Give every kid who got played at
Pumped the villian and shit that say back
To the kids who played 'em
I ain't here to save the fucking children
But if one kid out of a hundred million
Who are going through a struggle feels and relates that's great
It's payback, Russell Wilson falling way back
In the draft, turn nothing into something, still can make that
Straw in the gold chump I will spend Rumpelstiltskin in a hay stack
Maybe I need a straightjacket, face facts
I am nuts for real, but I'm okay with that
It's nothing, I'm still friends with the
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing