Eminem Announces New Album 'Revival' With Fake Drug Campaign

Shady

Aftermath

There she go, shaking that ass on the floor

Bumping and grinding that pole

The way she's grinding that pole

I think I'm losing control



Get buzzed, get drunk, get crunk, get fucked up

Hit the strip club don't forget ones get your dick rubbed

Get fucked, get sucked, get wasted, shit faceted

Pasted, plastered, puke drink throw up, get a new drink

Hit the bathroom sink, throw up

Wipe your shoe clean, got a routine goin'

Still got a few chunks on them shoestrings showin'

I was dehydrated till the beat vibrated

I was revived as soon as this Biyitch gyrated

Them hips and licked them lips and that was it

I had to get Nate Dogg in to sing some shit



Two to the one from the one to the three

I like good pussy and I like good tree

Smoke so much weed you wouldn't believe

And I get more ass than a toilet seat

Three to the one from the one to the three

I met a bad bitch last night in the D

Let me tell you how I made her leave with me

Conversation and Hennessy

I've been to the motherfuckin' mountain top

Heard motherfuckers talk, seen em drop

If I ain't got a weapon I'mma pick up a rock

And when I bust yo ass I'm gon' continue to rock

Getcha ass of the wall with your two left feet

It's real easy just follow the beat

Don't let that fine girl pass you bye

Look real close cause strobe lights lie



We about to have a party (turn the music up)

Let's get it started (Go 'head shake your butt)

I'm lookin for a girl with a body and a sexy strut

Wanna get it poppin baby step right up

Some girls they act retarded

Some girls are bout it bout it

I'm lookin' for a girl that will do whatever the fuck

I say, every day she be givin it up



Shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Ohh girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me



I'm a menace, a dentist, an oral hygienist

Open your mouth for about four or five minutes

Take a little bit of this fluoride rin-inse

Swish but don't spit it, swallow it now finish

Yeah; me and Nate D-O Double-G

Looking for a couple bitches with some double D's

Pop a little champagne and a couple E's

Slip it in her bubbly, we finna finna have a party



We about have a party (turn the music up)

Let's get it started (Go head shake your butt)

I'm lookin for a girl I can fuck in my Hummer truck

Apple Bottom jeans and a big ol' butt

Some girls they act retarded

Some girls are bout it bout it

I want a bitch to sit at the crib with no panties on

Knows that she can but she won't say no



Now look at this lady all in front of me, sexy as can be

Tonight I want a slut, would you be mine?

Heard you was freaky from a friend of mine



Now I hope you don't get mad at me

But I told Nate you was a freak

He said he wants a slut, hope you don't mind

I told him how you like it from behind



Shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Ohh girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me



We about to have a party (turn the music up)

Let's get it started (Go 'head shake your butt)

I'm lookin for a girl with a body and a sexy strut

Wanna get it poppin baby step right up

Some girls they act retarded

Some girls are bout it bout it

I'm lookin' for a girl that will do whatever the fuck

I say, every day she be givin it up



There she go, shaking that ass on the floor

Bumping and grinding that pole

The way she's grinding that pole

I think I'm losing control



God! I ain't leaving without you, bitch

You're coming home with me

And my boy, and his boy - and his boy, and his girl

Haha, Nate Dogg!

Writer(s): Steven Lee King, Luis Edgardo Resto, Marshall B. Iii Mathers, Nathaniel D. Hale