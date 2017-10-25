Eminem Announces New Album 'Revival' With Fake Drug Campaign
Slim Shady just revealed his return in the most ridiculous and genius way possible...
Eminem is no stranger to big album campaigns but his latest might be the most elaborate (and hilarious) yet.
The rapper's manager Paul Rosenberg has sent music fans into a frenzy after sneakily unveiling Em's new album title Revival... via a fake pharmaceutical campaign. Seriously.
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
I wanted the fame, but not the cover of Newsweek
Oh well, guess beggars can't be choosey
Wanted to receive attention for my music
Wanted to be left alone, public excuse me
Been wanting my cake, I need it too, wanting it both ways
Fame made me a balloon cause my ego inflated
When I blew seep it was confusing
'Cause all I wanted to do is be the Bruce Lee of loose leaf
Abused ink, used it as a tool when I blew steam
Ooh, hit the lottery, oh wee
With what I gave up to get was bittersweet
It was like winning a huge meet
Ironic 'cause I think I'm getting so huge I need a shrink
I'm beginning to lose sleep, one sheep, two sheep
Going cucko and cuckier as Kool Keith
But I'm actually weirder than you think, 'cause I'm
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing
Now I ain't much of a poet, but I know somebody once told me to seize the moment
And don't squander it, 'cause you never know when it could all be over
Tomorrow so I keep conjuring, sometimes I wonder where these thoughts spawn from
(Yeah, ponder it, Do you wonder there's no wonder you're losing your mind the way
you're brought up?)
I think you've been wandering off down yonder and stumbled upon Jeff VanVonderen
'Cause I needed an intervention in this to intervene between me and this monster
And save me from myself and all this conflict
'Cause the very things that I love is killing me and I can't conquer it
My OCD is conking me in the head
Keep knocking, nobody's home, I'm sleepwalking
I'm just relaying what the voice of my head saying
Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just friends with the
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing
Call me crazy, but I had this vision
One day that I'd walk amongst you regular civilians
But until then drums get killed I'm coming straight at
MCs, blood get spilled and I take it back
To the days that I get on a Dre track
Give every kid who got played at
Pumped the villian and shit that say back
To the kids who played 'em
I ain't here to save the fucking children
But if one kid out of a hundred million
Who are going through a struggle feels and relates that's great
It's payback, Russell Wilson falling way back
In the draft, turn nothing into something, still can make that
Straw in the gold chump I will spend Rumpelstiltskin in a hay stack
Maybe I need a straightjacket, face facts
I am nuts for real, but I'm okay with that
It's nothing, I'm still friends with the
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed
Get along with the voices inside of my head
You trying to save me, stop holding your breath
And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy
Well, that's nothing
Well, that's nothing
Rosenberg posted a picture on Instagram holding a copy of Yelawolf's new album in front of a seemingly generic and wholesome medical ad billboard, however fans were quick to notice that the 'E' in 'Revival' is backwards, a.k.a Eminem's logo.
Given that everyone with a Twitter account is a new-age hacker, it didn't take much time for them to find the advert online (posted by his label, Interscope Records) and the accompanying website and phone number.
The fake drug's website is filled with easter eggs and major hints ("Sweaty palms" is listed as a doctor warning) while making it obvious that Revival isn't really a new medical invention.
"In non-clinical studies, 100% of REVIVAL patients experienced AR symptom relief, vs. 0% taking a bullshit placebo," says it all really.
As for the phone number? Well, for a start, Eminem and Dr Dre's 2011 collab 'I Need A Doctor' is being played on piano as background music.
An automated voice runs through the info, before saying "Thank you for continuing to hold. We give you some serious fucking credit for sticking with this ad." It's not exactly the NHS, you know?
Eminem's new album is rumoured to drop on November 17th and this campaign launch suggests we're going to hear something imminently.
Following his 2009 and 2010 albums Relapse and Recovery, Revival promises something even greater.
We're ready when you are, Slim...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH EMINEM AND NATE DOGG'S 'SHAKE THAT' VIDEO BELOW
Aftermath
There she go, shaking that ass on the floor
Bumping and grinding that pole
The way she's grinding that pole
I think I'm losing control
Get buzzed, get drunk, get crunk, get fucked up
Hit the strip club don't forget ones get your dick rubbed
Get fucked, get sucked, get wasted, shit faceted
Pasted, plastered, puke drink throw up, get a new drink
Hit the bathroom sink, throw up
Wipe your shoe clean, got a routine goin'
Still got a few chunks on them shoestrings showin'
I was dehydrated till the beat vibrated
I was revived as soon as this Biyitch gyrated
Them hips and licked them lips and that was it
I had to get Nate Dogg in to sing some shit
Two to the one from the one to the three
I like good pussy and I like good tree
Smoke so much weed you wouldn't believe
And I get more ass than a toilet seat
Three to the one from the one to the three
I met a bad bitch last night in the D
Let me tell you how I made her leave with me
Conversation and Hennessy
I've been to the motherfuckin' mountain top
Heard motherfuckers talk, seen em drop
If I ain't got a weapon I'mma pick up a rock
And when I bust yo ass I'm gon' continue to rock
Getcha ass of the wall with your two left feet
It's real easy just follow the beat
Don't let that fine girl pass you bye
Look real close cause strobe lights lie
We about to have a party (turn the music up)
Let's get it started (Go 'head shake your butt)
I'm lookin for a girl with a body and a sexy strut
Wanna get it poppin baby step right up
Some girls they act retarded
Some girls are bout it bout it
I'm lookin' for a girl that will do whatever the fuck
I say, every day she be givin it up
Shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me
Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me
Ohh girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me
Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me
I'm a menace, a dentist, an oral hygienist
Open your mouth for about four or five minutes
Take a little bit of this fluoride rin-inse
Swish but don't spit it, swallow it now finish
Yeah; me and Nate D-O Double-G
Looking for a couple bitches with some double D's
Pop a little champagne and a couple E's
Slip it in her bubbly, we finna finna have a party
We about have a party (turn the music up)
Let's get it started (Go head shake your butt)
I'm lookin for a girl I can fuck in my Hummer truck
Apple Bottom jeans and a big ol' butt
Some girls they act retarded
Some girls are bout it bout it
I want a bitch to sit at the crib with no panties on
Knows that she can but she won't say no
Now look at this lady all in front of me, sexy as can be
Tonight I want a slut, would you be mine?
Heard you was freaky from a friend of mine
Now I hope you don't get mad at me
But I told Nate you was a freak
He said he wants a slut, hope you don't mind
I told him how you like it from behind
Shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me
Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me
Ohh girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me
Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me
We about to have a party (turn the music up)
Let's get it started (Go 'head shake your butt)
I'm lookin for a girl with a body and a sexy strut
Wanna get it poppin baby step right up
Some girls they act retarded
Some girls are bout it bout it
I'm lookin' for a girl that will do whatever the fuck
I say, every day she be givin it up
There she go, shaking that ass on the floor
Bumping and grinding that pole
The way she's grinding that pole
I think I'm losing control
God! I ain't leaving without you, bitch
You're coming home with me
And my boy, and his boy - and his boy, and his girl
Haha, Nate Dogg!