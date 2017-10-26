Emma Stone's New Boyfriend Is Reportedly This Saturday Night Live Writer

Anyone who is still holding out for an Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield reunion may be a tiny bit gutted to hear that the actress is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary.

According to Page Six, The SNL segment director and writer met the La La Land actress when she hosted the show back in December and they reportedly attended the premiere of his film, Brigsby Bear, together in June, although it went pretty unnoticed at the time.

Emma dated her The Amazing Spiderman co-star for three years after meeting on the set of the Marvel film in 2012. The pair seems to have remained pretty tight in the years since their breakup and have continued to support each other's acting work.

Regardless, as far as anyone is aware the couple haven't been together since 2015 so who could blame Emma for jumping into a new romance?

And it looks like she may have turned to Hollywood's answer to dating apps to find it since Page Six is claiming SNL is the "new Tinder," with Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson also dating people they met during appearances on the show.

The Amazing Spiderman co-stars Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dated for three years. / Getty

Well, if that's the case the SNL guys can feel free to get in touch with our agent anytime to book us on anytime. *deletes Tinder*

- Word by Rachel Davies-Day