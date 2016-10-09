Highest Paid Actor Earns More Than Double Highest Paid Actress Emma Stone

A quick glance at Emma Stone's acting escapades makes it easy to see why she is Hollywood's highest paid actress rn, from her recent dancing days in La La Land to her wild party-throwing antics back in Superbad. That girl has got some serious skills.

But according to a list of the highest paid actors of 2017 released by Forbes, those serious skills just weren't enough to even come close to highest paid actor Mark Wahlberg, who raked in a decent $68m.

That's a whole lot more than a Stone's throw from the $26 mill Emma earned - $42 million more to be exact.

Obvs that amount of dough is hardly anything to turn your nose up at, but regardless, the list seriously exposed the harsh realities of the gender pay gap in Hollywood, especially considering the top 14 on the list were all male.

In fact, Emma, who's role as Mia Dolan in La La Land won her an Oscar for best actress, was one of just three women that featured in the top 20 of the list and one of nine in the top 30.

Coming in second on the list was Dwayn Johnson (AKA The Rock) who earned $65 mil, and Vin Diesel and Adam Sandler came in third and fourth - earning $54.5 mil and $50.5 mil respectively.

Even Emma's co-star, Ryan Gosling managed to sneak in ahead of her at number 14 - banking himself $29 mil.

The stark contrast between pay in Hollywood is a hot topic year after year, but sadly the gap between the top ten 10 men and top 10 has actually grown since last years analsysis. Here's a quick peek at the top 15:

Mark Wahlberg...

$68 million

Dwayn 'The Rock' Johnson...

$65 million

Vin Diesel...

$54.5 million

Adam Sandler...

$50.5 million

Jackie Chan...

$49 million

Robert Downey Jr...

$48 million

Tom Cruise...

$43 million

Shah Rukh Khan...

$38 million

Salman Khan...

$37 million

Akshay Kumar...

$35.5 million

Chris Hemsworth...

$31.5 million

Tom Hanks...

$31 million

Samuel L. Jackson...

$30 million

Ryan Gosling...

$29 million

Emma Stone...

$26 Million

Forbes worked out the salaries according to estimates of pre-tax profits in the 12-month period leading up to June 2017.

Some of the few female actors that ranked include Jennifer Aniston with $25.5 million and Jennifer Lawrence, who's salary hit $24 million.

It's not like Emma is going to struggle to get by, but considering she has spoken out about the gender pay gap in the past we doubt she will be over-joyed by the news.