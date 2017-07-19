Emma Watson

Emma Watson Asks The Internet To Help Find Her Lost Rings

There's a touching reason why she wants them back.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 18:07

Emma Watson has asked the internet to help locate a very personal set of rings that went missing while she was having a spa treatment in London. 

In a post on Facebook, the actress best known for playing Hermione Granger has revealed that one of the rings was given to her on her 18th birthday after her mum Jacqueline wore it for the entirety of her childhood. 

For anyone who happened to have been at the Mandarin Oriental Spa in London on the July 16, Emma has provided a description of where the rings were last seen and how to contact her if you know of their whereabouts. 

"Before my appointment I removed 3 silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe," Emma writes. "When I got home I realised the rings were not on my hands and I called the spa, but at this time the spa was closed. Security checked the safe and said there was nothing in it but that the spa would be open again in the morning and they could speak to them then and see if they had them or if anyone had handed them in."

"Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum," Emma continued. "She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."

Adding that she'd be willing to accept the rings back with "no questions asked," Emma encouraged the public to email findthering@outlook.com if they have any leads on the upsetting situation. 

Emma Watson Asks The Internet To Help Find Her Lost Rings

