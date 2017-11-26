Emma Watson

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Of Two Years William ‘Mack’ Knight

The couple had been dating since October 2015 and parted ways earlier this year.

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 11:15

Emma Watson has reportedly called time on her relationship with tech entrepreneur William 'Mack' Knight after around two years of dating.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the notoriously private couple actually split at some point earlier this year and ended their romance on amicable terms.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

While Emma had never publicly addressed her connection with the 37-year-old, the pair had been seen on multiple outings together over the course of their relationship.

Previously speaking up about the importance of keeping her private life under wraps, Emma told Vanity Fair: "I want to be consistent. I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways."

Emma Watson has reportedly called time on her two-year romance with William Knight. / Getty

The Beauty And The Beast actor also pointed out that she has never had any intention of dragging her personal relationships into the public hemisphere. 

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus," she continued. "I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

The couple are said to have parted ways at some point earlier this year. / Getty

When approached for comment by Us Magazine, Emma's rep responded: “I’m afraid I don’t comment on my client’s personal life.”

 

 

