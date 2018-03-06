Emma Watson Is On The Hunt For An Apostrophe Expert After #TimesUp Tattoo Fail

It was the grammatical error that Hermione Granger would never stand for, but Emma Watson has now come forward to crack a joke about the fact her Time's Up temporary tattoo was missing a crucial apostrophe.

For anyone who missed our fashion round-up, the actor rocked up the Vanity Fair Oscar party with an inking that declared her support for the movement against sexual harassment in the movie industry and wider workplace.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

Unfortunately, nobody could quite get past the fact that Em's entire glam squad failed to spot a pretty huge error in how the tattoo was actually written. Eek.

Getty

The 27-year-old kept her cool about the mistake, and later took to Twitter to confirm that the inking wasn't permanent: "Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must," she joked.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

Fans were quick to volunteer their talents for the role, while others came forward to point out that #TimesUp doesn't have an apostrophe in it, and that approximately no points should be deducted from Gryffindor house.

On a more serious note, Em recently donated £1 million to the UK Justice and Equality Fund and has always been a passionate and vocal supporter of the Time's Up movement.

In a recent Instagram post, she pledged: "United across industries and communities, we believe all women and people deserve to live with safety and dignity. #TIMESUP on imbalance of power."

