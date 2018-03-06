Emma Watson

Emma Watson Is On The Hunt For An Apostrophe Expert After #TimesUp Tattoo Fail

It happens to the best of us.

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 10:42
 

It was the grammatical error that Hermione Granger would never stand for, but Emma Watson has now come forward to crack a joke about the fact her Time's Up temporary tattoo was missing a crucial apostrophe.

For anyone who missed our fashion round-up, the actor rocked up the Vanity Fair Oscar party with an inking that declared her support for the movement against sexual harassment in the movie industry and wider workplace.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

Unfortunately, nobody could quite get past the fact that Em's entire glam squad failed to spot a pretty huge error in how the tattoo was actually written. Eek.

Getty

The 27-year-old kept her cool about the mistake, and later took to Twitter to confirm that the inking wasn't permanent: "Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must," she joked.

Fans were quick to volunteer their talents for the role, while others came forward to point out that #TimesUp doesn't have an apostrophe in it, and that approximately no points should be deducted from Gryffindor house.

On a more serious note, Em recently donated £1 million to the UK Justice and Equality Fund and has always been a passionate and vocal supporter of the Time's Up movement. 

In a recent Instagram post, she pledged: "United across industries and communities, we believe all women and people deserve to live with safety and dignity. #TIMESUP on imbalance of power."

To read more about the campaign, get clicking right here. 

Best Beauty Looks | Oscars 2018

  • Slicked back hair, brushed brows and a slick of matte red lipstick for Hailee Steinfeld.
    Getty
    1 of 17
  • Margot Robbie working THE haircut of the moment styled with a soft, loose wave.
    Getty
    2 of 17
  • Super soft pink eyes and matching blush for Saoirse Ronan.
    Getty
    3 of 17
  • A killer smokey eye and eyeliner situation from Beanie Feldstein.
    Getty
    4 of 17
  • A ballerina bun to show off some serious contour from Zendaya.
    Getty
    5 of 17
  • Loving the simple centred parting and glossy nude lip from Kendall Jenner.
    Getty
    6 of 17
  • Emma Watson wearing her heart on her sleeve with a Time's Up temporary tattoo.
    Getty
    7 of 17
  • Danai Gurira adding even more edginess to her shaved head with metallic whited detailing.
    Getty
    8 of 17
  • Hailey Baldwin proving the half-up half-down 'do never goes out of style.
    Getty
    9 of 17
  • Lupita Nyong'o matching up her metallic pink eye and lip.
    Getty
    10 of 17
  • Old school Hollywood glam for Miley Cyrus.
    Getty
    11 of 17
  • Bebe Rexha being absolute brow goals.
    Getty
    12 of 17
  • The most beautiful skin we ever did see from a flawless Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley.
    Getty
    13 of 17
  • Super smokey electric blue eyes and lashes for days from Halsey.
    Getty
    14 of 17
  • That smokey eye from Jennifer Lawrence is everything.
    Getty
    15 of 17
  • Again with the great loose curls and mega lashes, this time from Emma Roberts.
    Getty
    16 of 17
  • The most glorious waves and matte lipstick from Zoey Deutch.
    Getty
    17 of 17

 

 

 

