Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party
The Harry Potter actress proved her dedication to Hollywood's movement against sexual harassment.
Emma Watson proved her dedication to Hollywood's Time's Up movement over the weekend as she debuted some new ink at the Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair party.
While the tattoo is likely only temporary, her decision to clearly display the words 'Time's Up' on the inside of her arm made a pretty amazing statement.
Take a look at the latest update from MTV News for the deets on Disney's Frozen's director considering giving Elsa a girlfriend...
The 27-year-old looked stunning in black as she took to the red carpet at the bash, ensuring all the cameras caught the tat.
Time's Up is a movement against sexual harassment in the workplace, founded by Hollywood celebrities with members including Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon.
Last month Emma donated £1million to a fund for victims of sexual harassment ahead of a show of female solidarity at the BAFTAs ceremony.
The Harry Potter actress was one of the first celebs to speak out about sexual harassment in the industry following allegations made against Harvey Weinstein.
Her continued dedication to the movement is certainly admirable. Bravo, Emma.
Now get checking out the gallery to see Emma, Hailey Baldwin, Gal Gadot and all the best dressed at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party...
Best Dressed | Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
-
Getty1 of 48
-
Getty2 of 48
-
Getty3 of 48
-
Getty4 of 48
-
Getty5 of 48
-
Getty6 of 48
-
Getty7 of 48
-
Getty8 of 48
-
Getty9 of 48
-
Getty10 of 48
-
Getty11 of 48
-
Getty12 of 48
-
Getty13 of 48
-
Getty14 of 48
-
Getty15 of 48
-
Getty16 of 48
-
Getty17 of 48
-
Getty18 of 48
-
Getty19 of 48
-
Getty20 of 48
-
Getty21 of 48
-
Getty22 of 48
-
Getty23 of 48
-
Getty24 of 48
-
Getty25 of 48
-
Getty26 of 48
-
Getty27 of 48
-
Getty28 of 48
-
Getty29 of 48
-
Getty30 of 48
-
Getty31 of 48
-
Getty32 of 48
-
Getty33 of 48
-
Getty34 of 48
-
Getty35 of 48
-
Getty36 of 48
-
Getty37 of 48
-
Getty38 of 48
-
Getty39 of 48
-
Getty40 of 48
-
Getty41 of 48
-
Getty42 of 48
-
Getty43 of 48
-
Getty44 of 48
-
Getty45 of 48
-
Getty46 of 48
-
Getty47 of 48
-
Getty48 of 48