Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party

Emma Watson proved her dedication to Hollywood's Time's Up movement over the weekend as she debuted some new ink at the Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair party.

While the tattoo is likely only temporary, her decision to clearly display the words 'Time's Up' on the inside of her arm made a pretty amazing statement.

The 27-year-old looked stunning in black as she took to the red carpet at the bash, ensuring all the cameras caught the tat.

Time's Up is a movement against sexual harassment in the workplace, founded by Hollywood celebrities with members including Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon.

Last month Emma donated £1million to a fund for victims of sexual harassment ahead of a show of female solidarity at the BAFTAs ceremony.

The Harry Potter actress was one of the first celebs to speak out about sexual harassment in the industry following allegations made against Harvey Weinstein.

Her continued dedication to the movement is certainly admirable. Bravo, Emma.

