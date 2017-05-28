Emma Watson Should Get An Oscar For Filming Beauty And The Beast With Dan Stevens In A CGI Suit

Emma Watson has already wowed audiences the world over with her portrayal of Belle in the recent blockbuster Beauty and the Beast.

But now fans are saying the star deserves an Oscar for her work on the film after images appeared of her acting opposite Dan Stevens (aka The Beast) in his frankly ludicrous CGI costume.

Getty

It transpires that Dan was standing opposite Emma the whole time while they filmed wearing an amusing blue costume which was in turn transformed into CGI hair and muscle so he could be to create the iconic Beast in post production for the film.

And now fans are flooding social media to declare that the British actress needs an Oscar for being able to act without losing focus in the hit film.

“Cool! I would also say that if Emma Watson ‘deserves an Oscar’, so does Dan Stevens for all his work as the beast. Wow. #BeautyAndTheBeast,” gushed one impressed fan on Twitter after seeing pre-CGI Dan in a clip.

ladies and gentleman. i present to you what we've all been waiting for, dan stevens doing the facial and body capture for the beast. pic.twitter.com/YYYfuf1RE8 — abby (@danstvns) May 23, 2017

“ladies and gentleman. i present to you what we've all been waiting for, dan stevens doing the facial and body capture for the beast,” wrote another, sharing footage of Dan acting his socks off in his bonkers outfit.

The live action version of Beauty and The Beast was released in March and has achieved incredible success.

The film has already grossed over $1 billion at the international box office and has been praised for highlighting feminist and LGBTQ issues.

Want some reality romance in your life? Watch The Most Outrageously Shocking Reality Show Hook Ups EVER...