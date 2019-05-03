Europe's Best Fests

Europe’s Best Fests: Win Tickets To Amazing European Music Festivals!

Got your eyes on a European getaway this summer? Find out how you could win VIP tickets to some AMAZING festivals here...

Friday, May 3, 2019 - 10:00

Summer is tantalisingly close and that means one thing - it's festival season!

We're planning on making it a summer to remember, heading to some of the most beautiful locations and homes of the biggest festivals in Europe.

We've got a pair of VIP tickets on offer for each of the unbelievable festivals coming up over the next few months...

Secret Solstice, Reykjavik, Iceland (21st = 23rd June) – featuring Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora and more.

Exit Festival, Serbia (4th – 7th July) – featuring The Cure, Skepta and more.

Isle Of MTV, Malta (9th July) – featuring Martin Garrix, Bebe Rexha and more.

Ultra Europe, Split, Croatia (12th – 14th July) – featuring Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and more.

Sziget Festival, Budapest (7th – 13th Aug) – featuring Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran and more.

To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the question in the form below, choose you want to win tickets for, fill in your details and hit submit!

Entries close Friday 7th June. Click here for the full competition terms and conditions.

Good luck!

