Ex On The Beach: Body SOS Host Vicky Pattison Hints At Injuries, Emotional Transformations And ‘Fit Lads’ As Series Start Date Is Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

If January had it’s own tagline, we’re 99.9% convinced that it would read ‘New Year, New Me’ - right?

Well, luckily for youse lot, MTV have got your backs in 2018, as, starting Wednesday 17th January at 8pm on MTV, Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison is hosting BRAND NEW body transformation show Ex On The Beach: Body SOS, helping people achieve their fitness goals and change their lives. YAAS! #NewYearNewTV

Helping the 16 participants on their fitness journeys and teaching them all about fitness, nutrition and body positivity will be a host of incredible personal trainers - The Only Way Is Essex star Charlie King, Shona Vertue, Lee Constantinou, Tyrone Brennand, Charlotte Holmes, Love Island’s Rykard Jenkins and Ex On The Beach lad Joss Mooney.

WATCH VICKY AND THE EX ON THE BEACH: BODY SOS PERSONAL TRAINERS TEASE THE BRAND NEW SERIES:

Each episode, two individuals will face hard work, sweat and tears as they transform themselves and learn to love their bodies during a 12-week-long fitness challenge, before showing off their results in their very own Ex On The Beach-style reveal in Spain.

MTV

Teasing what we can expect from this proper mint new show, Vicky exclusively told MTV: “This is a brand new brilliant show that has never been seen before, never been done before. We are taking people on a rollercoaster ride, a body transformation - but it ends up so much more than that. It’s about getting these people to know more about health, fitness, body confidence, their image, everything . We just want to help people.”

Vicky teases what we can expect from MTV's brand new body transformation show / MTV

Charlie added: “This show is all about reaching your full potential, realising what you can become. It’s all about following the journey,” whilst Lee, who was in Scarlett Moffat’s fitness DVD, explained the show will see "regular people, working really hard, experience the ups and downs of trying to reach their fitness goal."

Describing the show in three words, Shona told us that it’s all about >badass strong bodies." while Charlotte, who appeared on Britain And Ireland’s Next Top Model in 2010, scared us slightly by telling us to expect "sweaty, sweaty and tears."

Personal trainer Lee tells us we'll be seeing everyday people working towards their fitness goals / MTV

No pain, no gain, right?

Tyrone, who has trained the likes of Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead and The Saturdays singer Mollie King, added: “I’d describe this show in three words as inspirational, emotional and unique - there’s no show out there that’s like it.”

Of course, many fitness journeys aren’t complete without their share of ups and downs, and the participants on Ex On The Beach: Body SOS are no different, with Charlotte sharing one of the most shocking moments from training: “It’s just seeing how lazy people can be.”

Personal trainer Charlotte got a big shock during filming... / MTV

Lee’s biggest shock, meanwhile, came when he saw "people almost throw up." Eek.

There’s some seriously emotional moments coming up too, with Vicky noting that we might be reaching for the tissues when the participants reveal their transformations at the end of their journeys: “They’ve gotta walk out the sea, throw their hair behind their shoulder, touch their body all sexy and really give it some (…) From start to finish, candy floss vibes. Care Bears would be very proud.”

Rykard added: “It’s so emotional when you see the people transform and they’re oozing with confidence.”

Personal trainer and Love Island star Rykard Jenkins hints that things get emosh during the reveals... / MTV

Don’t worry though, as there are DEFINITELY some light-hearted, funny moments too, with Joss telling us: “I actually had one of my clients sit on my head,” while Shona simply teased that "it got sweaty and hilarious."

Vicky, though, admitted to something we’re all guilty of, saying: “There is so much scope for people to hurt themselves in my show. And although I know everyone’s sitting at home thinking, ‘Vicky, you terrible person’, we ALL laugh when someone hurts themselves. We just do’.”

It’s not just the participants who’ve learnt important lessons whilst on the show either, with PT Shona admitting: “One thing that I learnt is that people want shortcuts, people always want the easy route and I’m sorry but it just ain’t that easy.”

Personal trainer Shona reveals one lesson she learnt whilst on the show... / MTV

Charlie revealed his biggest lesson learnt too, saying: “You have to have patience with people and respect that everyone is different,” while Lee added: “Everybody has their challenges and their struggles on their journey.”

Personal trainer and TOWIE star Charlie King learnt all about patience whilst on the show... / MTV

Charlotte, though, learnt something much more specific, telling MTV: “One thing I learnt whilst filming was that not everyone knows what a burpee is. After this you will, you will all know what a burpee is.”

Revealing that we should ALL be watching because there’s ‘some proper fit lads in it’, Vicky told MTV: “People should watch this show because it’s something different where we try and do something good for people,” while Tyrone explained: “It will inspire you most definitely.”

Get ready to feel SERIOUSLY inspired and motivated, because Vicky and her team of trainers are on their way to kick our butts into shape!

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach: Body SOS, starting Wednesday 17th January at 8pm - only on MTV!